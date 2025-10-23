Kitron: Q3 2025 – Record order intake

(2025-11-23) Kitron today reported solid quarterly sales and profits combined with record order intake and backlog, particularly driven by growing demand from customers in the Defence/Aerospace market sector.

Kitron's revenue for the third quarter was EUR 167.8 million. This compares with 145.1 million in the same quarter last year. The Defence/Aerospace market sector showed particularly strong growth.

Third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 14.6 million, compared to 10.7 million in the same quarter last year. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 8.7 per cent, compared to 7.4 per cent in the same quarter last year, approaching the strategic target of 9 per cent.

The order backlog ended at EUR 598 million, an increase of 31 per cent compared to last year and 18 per cent compared to the second quarter this year.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:

"The third quarter marked continued solid performance for Kitron. Our order backlog reached new highs, driven by rapid demand growth among defence customers. We are actively expanding our capacity, increasing our outlook for the full year 2025 and looking forward to 2026 with confidence.”

Profit after tax amounted to EUR 9.1 million, compared to 6.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.05, compared to 0.03 last year.

Outlook

At this time, Kitron expects revenue for the full year 2025 to be between EUR 700 and 740 million. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 59 and 66 million. The previous outlook was for revenue between EUR 675 and 725 million, with an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 55 and 65 million. The increase is due to growing demand in the Defence/Aerospace market sector.

Enclosed in PDF are the quarterly report and the presentation. The interim report is presented today at 8:30 a.m. CEST by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander. It will be webcast at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20251023_2

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments