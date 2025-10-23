PR No: C3365C

STMicroelectronics Reports on Resolutions to be Proposed

at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam, October 23, 2025 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the resolutions to be submitted for adoption at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) which will be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on December 18, 2025.

The resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board are:

The appointment of Armando Varricchio, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a term expiring at the end of the 2028 AGM, in replacement of Maurizio Tamagnini, who resigned from the Supervisory Board in March 2025.





The appointment of Orio Bellezza, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a term expiring at the end of the 2028 AGM, in replacement of Paolo Visca, who resigned from the Supervisory Board in October 2025.



The record date for all shareholders to participate at the EGM will be November 20, 2025. The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the EGM, as well as all related EGM materials, are available on the Company’s website (www.st.com) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements as of October 23, 2025.

