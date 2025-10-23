







New York City, NY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst sharp price swings in XRP , Bitcoin, and even gold, a growing number of investors are turning their attention to digital asset custody and real-world asset tokenization as the next major evolution in blockchain finance. One company at the forefront of this shift is FLAMGP , a digital investment platform that combines artificial intelligence and blockchain to offer investors stable, transparent, and yield-generating opportunities backed by tangible assets.

From Speculation to Substance: A Shift Toward Real Value

The year 2025 has proven to be one of the most turbulent in recent financial history. Ripple (XRP) shed nearly 30% of its value in a matter of weeks, Bitcoin’s daily price fluctuations surpassed 10%, and gold experienced its highest volatility in over a decade.

In such an environment, speculative profits have become increasingly difficult to achieve. Investors are seeking “visible value” assets with real economic activity and predictable cash flow. FLAMGP’s approach reflects this philosophy: its tokenized projects derive returns from genuine, productive ventures such as renewable energy developments, data co-location facilities, and syndicated loans, not from token price speculation.

Turning Blockchain into a Bridge to the Real Economy

“Blockchain is more than just technology, it’s a transformation tool,” said Smith, Head of AI Investment Strategy at FLAMGP. “It reconnects digital finance with real-world productivity. Every return on our platform comes from actual economic output, not market hype.”

FLAMGP’s model allows users to invest in tokenized real-world assets seamlessly through USDT or USDC. Its proprietary AI engine analyzes and allocates capital based on verified audit reports, ensuring that investments are intelligently distributed across high-performing, risk-adjusted projects. Investors then receive daily dividends based on project yields, all tracked transparently via on-chain smart contracts.

Simple, Smart, and Secure

FLAMGP’s system is built around three key principles:

Intelligent: AI-driven fund allocation continuously optimizes risk-to-return ratios.

AI-driven fund allocation continuously optimizes risk-to-return ratios. Simple: Registration and investment take only minutes, no prior blockchain knowledge required.

Registration and investment take only minutes, no prior blockchain knowledge required. Secure: All transactions and returns are recorded on public, certified smart contracts for full transparency and traceability.

The platform’s simplicity and predictability make it particularly attractive to individuals seeking stable, passive income, including retirees and working professionals. For many, Fleet Skate functions as a “digital bond” offering consistent returns without the need to monitor volatile markets.

The Next Wealth Wave: Tokenizing Real Assets

Fleet Asset Management Group FLAMGP forecasts that the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market could surpass $16 trillion by 2030, underscoring the enormous potential for platforms like FLAMGP.

With over 1 million registered users across 100+ countries, Fleet Skate is rapidly establishing itself as a key bridge between traditional financial stability and the innovation of decentralized finance.

“Speculation will fade, but value will endure,” Smith added. “The future of finance lies in digital assets rooted in the real economy, where risks are manageable, returns are verifiable, and wealth creation is sustainable.”

About FLAMGP

Founded: 2020

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado, USA

Mission: FLAMGP leverages the power of AI and blockchain to connect global investors with stable, transparent, and yield-generating opportunities based on real-world assets.

Website: www.flamgp.com

Email: info@flamgp.com

