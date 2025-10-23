Pulsar Helium Appoints Dr. Peter Barry as Scientific Helium-3 Advisor

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a leading helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Barry of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) as the Company’s Scientific Helium-3 Advisor. Dr. Barry, a noble gas isotope geochemist and Associate Scientist at WHOI, and specialist in crust-mantle interactions, will lead Pulsar’s helium-3 research efforts as the Company advances its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota. In this role, Dr. Barry will spearhead Pulsar’s helium-3 program, guide scientific strategy while ensuring rigorous data analysis of all geochemical datasets.

In his advisory role, Dr. Barry will:

Interpret Noble Gas Data: Oversee the interpretation of noble gas isotopic data from Pulsar’s helium wells, providing expert insights into helium-3 content and origin.

Oversee the interpretation of noble gas isotopic data from Pulsar’s helium wells, providing expert insights into helium-3 content and origin. Research Grant Development: Drive the development of proposals for research grants and partnerships, leveraging Pulsar’s discoveries to attract funding and collaborative opportunities in helium-3 research.

Drive the development of proposals for research grants and partnerships, leveraging Pulsar’s discoveries to attract funding and collaborative opportunities in helium-3 research. Collaborate with engineering team: Provide guidance on solutions for the viable retrieval, containment, and preservation of helium-3, supporting Pulsar’s objective of product entry into the U.S. market.



Dr. Barry will also coordinate the independent validation of helium-3 in Pulsar’s gas samples. He will oversee the collection of gas samples from the Topaz Project’s Jetstream #1 well, and potentially other wells, and coordinate with U.S. government laboratories to verify geochemical results. These institutions will conduct high-precision analyses to confirm the presence and isotopic composition of helium-3 in the samples, providing third-party verification of Pulsar’s results. This initiative underscores Pulsar’s commitment to the highest scientific standards as it evaluates the helium-3 potential of its discoveries and defines a pathway for helium-3 to become a viable, saleable commodity within the Topaz reservoir’s proven suite of high-value gases.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Peter Barry as our Scientific Helium-3 Advisor. Dr. Barry’s expertise in noble gas geochemistry and his deep understanding of helium systems will be invaluable as we advance the Topaz Project and our broader helium-3 initiatives. His leadership will ensure that our helium-3 analyses and reservoir models are conducted with rigorous scientific oversight, strengthening Pulsar’s position at the forefront of terrestrial helium-3 exploration. This appointment underscores our commitment to unlocking the full potential of the Topaz discovery and maintaining Pulsar’s lead in a field of growing strategic importance.”

Strategic Importance of Helium-3

Helium-3 is one of the rarest and most valuable isotopes on Earth, with reported prices reaching up to US$18.7 million per kilogram, over 100,000 times the price of common helium (helium-4). Its scarcity and unique properties give it outsized strategic importance for both energy and scientific innovation. Recognizing its value, NASA and the U.S. government are actively funding efforts to extract helium-3 from lunar regolith. (The Moon’s soil is estimated to contain on the order of 1.4–15 parts per billion of helium-3.) Against this backdrop, Pulsar’s terrestrial helium-3 discovery at Topaz, with measured concentrations up to 14.5 parts per billion (ppb) in the Jetstream #1 well, is an extraordinary development. The levels identified at Topaz are comparable to those found in lunar samples, highlighting the world-class significance of Pulsar’s find.

Dr. Peter Barry’s Geochemistry Expertise

Dr. Peter Barry brings world-class scientific credentials to Pulsar’s team. He is an Associate Scientist in the Marine Chemistry & Geochemistry department at WHOI, where he specializes in using noble gas and stable isotope geochemistry to study Earth’s volatile elements and geological processes. A researcher at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Massachusetts - accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education - Dr Barry’s work spans high-temperature geochemistry, crust-mantle interactions, and the behavior of gases and fluids in the Earth’s lithosphere. Notably, Dr. Barry has extensively investigated the occurrence of helium in nature - recognized for his work helping explain the distribution of major helium gas reservoirs on Earth. He earned his Ph.D. in Earth Sciences from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography (UC San Diego) and has held research positions at the University of Tennessee and the University of Oxford.

Dr. Barry is no stranger to Pulsar’s projects. As a noble gas isotope expert, he has been consulting with the Company on the Topaz helium discovery since its early stages. He analyzed the full suite of gas samples from the Jetstream #1 well, which revealed helium concentrations up to 14.5% (by volume) in the raw gas, and provided key interpretations that a small amount of air contamination had likely made that helium reading a conservative estimate. His guidance has been instrumental in characterizing the Topaz find, and in his formal capacity as Scientific Helium-3 Advisor, he will expand this work to drive Pulsar’s helium-3 research forward.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well reached a total depth (“TD”) of 5,100 feet (1,555 meters) in January 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. Drilling of the Jetstream #2 appraisal well was completed on February 1, 2025, reaching a TD of 5,638 feet (1,718 meters). In August 2025, the Jetstream #1 well was successfully flow-tested using a wellhead compressor, delivering a peak gas flow rate of approximately 1.3 million cubic feet per day with a sustained flow of 7–8% helium (as helium-4). Recent laboratory analyses have also confirmed the presence of helium-3 in measurable concentrations, representing one of the highest naturally occurring helium-3 values publicly reported in a terrestrial gas reservoir. The forthcoming multi-well drilling campaign will build on these results to expand Pulsar’s understanding of the reservoir and advance Topaz toward development.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

OAK Securities*

(Joint Broker)

Richard McGlashan / Mungo Sheehan

+44 7879 646641 / +44 7788 266844

richard.mcglashan@oak-securities.com / mungo.sheehan@oak-securities.com

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the statements regarding bringing the Topaz project to production, anticipated full plant construction contract in 2026, final investment decision being made in 2026, the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the potential of CO 2 as a valuable by-product of the Company’s future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates ; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2025 for the year ended September 30, 2024 found under Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.