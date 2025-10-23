Celebrating workforce development in Sub Sahara Africa: CompTIA partners honored for helping people build skills and confidence

Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations across Sub Sahara Africa that are helping young talent build confidence and learn life-changing digital and technology skills have been honored by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products.

CompTIA hosted its biennial Sub Sahara Africa Partner Award gala earlier this month at La Toscana in Montecasino, Johannesburg. With over 400 CompTIA partners in region, almost 100 invited guests, stakeholders and staff members attended the event.

“Thousands of individuals across Sub Sahara Africa are benefitting from the impactful and innovative learning solutions delivered by our partners,” said Loraine Vorster, CompTIA vice president, Sub-Sahara Africa. “CompTIA is privileged to work side-by-side with these individuals and organizations.”

“The combination of classroom instruction, hands-on lab training and industry certifications delivered by our partners prepares their students for immediate employment opportunities and long-term career advancement options in the tech workforce,” added Jason Moss, CompTIA senior vice president, EMEA.

CompTIA Partner Awards were presented to the following individuals and organizations.

Boston City Campus, a partner for more than 20 years, and Eduvos were recognized as CompTIA Platinum Partners. Organizations attaining CompTIA Gold Partner status this year included Sol-Tech (South Africa), Torque IT (South Africa), Netcampus Group (South Africa) and CTU Training Solutions (South Africa).

CompTIA is the world’s largest vendor-neutral credentialing organization for technology workers. Over 3.6 million CompTIA certifications have been earned by technology professionals across a wide range of countries, employers and industries. CompTIA is also at the forefront of supporting tech-adjacent job roles with best-in-class learning solutions and certifications that open doors to employment options and career advancement opportunities.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.