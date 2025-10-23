KBC Group strengthens its position in Central Europe with the acquisition of Business Lease in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Business Lease Group BV, part of AutoBinck Group NV and ČSOB Leasing Czech Republic and ČSOB Leasing Slovakia, both respective part of KBC Group's Czech and Slovak divisions announce today the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of all shares (100%) of Business Lease s.r.o. (“Business Lease Czech Republic”) and Business Lease Slovakia s.r.o. (“Business Lease Slovakia”).

The acquisition is still subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to close in 1Q2026.

The deal has a total consideration of 72 million euros and will only have an immaterial impact on KBC Group’s solid capital position (-4 basis points on KBC Group’s unfloored fully loaded CET1 ratio).

With this strategic transaction, KBC Group will significantly expand its leasing activities in Central Europe and strengthens its market position in both countries.

Johan Thijs, CEO of KBC Group, explains the deal: “This acquisition marks again an important step forward in KBC Group’s strategy to strengthen our already strong position in both Czech Republic and Slovakia. By integrating Business Lease with ČSOB Leasing, we are creating a powerful fleet in both markets: around 15,000 operating leasing vehicles in Czech Republic becoming a top 5 player and around 10,000 operating leasing vehicles in Slovakia becoming a top 3 reference player. The combined entity will be able to further increase operational efficiency, optimize customer experience and unlock substantial synergy benefits, including cross-selling opportunities.”

Aleš Blažek, CEO of KBC Group’s Czech Division, said: "This acquisition is a major milestone for our Czech operating leasing services. By integrating Business Lease’s flexible mobility solutions with our existing leasing expertise and strong customer base, we will be able to significantly enhance our market presence and service offering. With our combined fleet, we are not only becoming a top 5 player in the Czech operational leasing market, but also reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer-centric mobility solutions."

Daniel Kollár, CEO of KBC Group’s Slovak Division, added: "Five months after announcing the agreement to acquire 365.bank, we are pleased to announce—together with our shareholder—another strategic acquisition in the Slovak market. This move not only reinforces our strong market position but also demonstrates our ambition to expand and pursue growth opportunities across all segments. The acquisition of Business Lease will further strengthen our leadership in the leasing market, particularly in the area of operational leasing, where we will become an even stronger partner for the logistical needs of Slovak companies.“

Vincent Weijers, CEO of Autobinck Group, said: “Over the years, the Business Lease team has built a strong and successful presence in five European markets. Amid rapid market consolidation, partnering with larger players offers the best path for future growth. The sale of the Czech and Slovak operations to KBC marks the first step in that direction.”

Elias Drakopoulos, CEO of Business Lease Group, gives his perspective: “We’re confident that KBC is the right partner to ensure the continued success of our Czech and Slovak operations and will offer an excellent new home for our valued colleagues.”

About Business Lease Group

Business Lease, part of the Dutch AutoBinck Group NV, is a leading provider of operational leasing and fleet management, with a strong focus on SMEs and large enterprises. The group manages a fleet of over 30,000 vehicles and employs 244 staff. Its headquarters are located in Prague, with offices in CEE (including Bratislava).

About ČSOB Leasing

Czech Republic

ČSOB Leasing CR is a universal leasing organization providing a broad range of services to its clients such as loans, operational leasing, fleet management, finance leases and other financing solutions incl. insurance for a broad range of assets such as personal cars, light and heavy transport equipment, machinery, devices, IT equipment, etc. ČSOB Leasing CR is the leading asset finance institution in the Czech Republic with c. 16 % market share serving 25,000 clients.

More info: https://www.csobleasing.cz

Slovakia

ČSOB Leasing SK is the leading company in the Slovak leasing market, offering comprehensive financing and insurance solutions. ČSOB Leasing SK’s services include financing options and insurance for movable properties, provided through its own sales network, distributors and in cooperation with the ČSOB SK group. The main focus is on car financing for both retail and business clients. ČSOB Leasing SK offers a wide range of financing solutions, including: purpose loans, financial lease and operational lease.

More info: https://www.csobleasing.sk









