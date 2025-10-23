RECORDATI APPOINTS MIKE MCCLELLAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

NEWS RELEASE

Milan, 23 October 2025 – Recordati, a global pharmaceutical company, announces today that Mike McClellan will join as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of January 1, 2026 and will be based in the Group’s headquarters in Milan.

Mike McClellan, an American national, is a seasoned CFO in the pharmaceutical industry with nearly 30 years of experience across various geographies. Most recently, he served as CFO of Almirall (2019-2025) where he played a pivotal role in delivering sustained growth and profitability, leading business development efforts, guiding key product launches and engaging with the investment community. Prior to that, Mr. McClellan served at Teva as Group CFO (2017-2019) and CFO Global Specialty Medicines (2015-2017). He also had a significant career at Sanofi where he served as CFO of North America (2012- 2015), CFO of Europe (2010-2012) as well as in several country CFO roles.

Rob Koremans, CEO of Recordati, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Mike as our incoming CFO following a thorough search process. Mike’s deep expertise and impressive achievements in the pharmaceutical industry will be instrumental as we continue to pursue our strategy of consistent growth, targeted business development/M&A, and meaningful engagement with all our stakeholders. I am confident that his passion and experience will ensure a smooth and successful transition. I would like to reiterate my gratitude to Luigi La Corte, who will step down in his current role as CFO at the end of the year and remain on the Board, for all his outstanding contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Mike McClellan, commenting on his appointment, stated: “I am truly pleased to join Recordati, a company with a strong track record of consistent financial performance, outstanding execution, and an excellent reputation in the industry. Having followed Recordati’s journey for many years, I have great respect for what the team has accomplished. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter and unlocking even more potential together in the years ahead.”

Based on the information available to the Company, Mike McClellan does not hold any shares in the Company.

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (XMIL: REC), with roots dating back to a family-run pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. We are uniquely structured to provide treatments across specialty and primary care, and rare diseases. Our fully integrated operations span clinical development, chemical and finished product manufacturing, commercialization and licensing. We operate in approximately 150 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC with over 4,500 employees. We believe that health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Today, our purpose of “unlocking the full potential of life” aims at empowering individuals to live life to the fullest, whether addressing common health challenges or the rarest.

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

Registered Office

Via Matteo Civitali, 1 20148 Milano, Italy

Tel. +39 02 487871

Fax +39 02 40073747

www.recordati.com



Share Capital € 26.140.644,50 fully paid-up

Milano, Monza, Brianza and Lodi Comp. Reg. No. 00748210150 Tax Code/VAT No. 00748210150

Milano R.E.A. No. 401832

Company subject to the Management and Coordination Activity of Rossini Luxembourg S.àr.l

Investor Relations

Eugenia Litz

+44 7824 394 750

Eugenia.Litz@recordati.com



Gianluca Saletta

+39 348 979 4876

saletta.g@recordati.it

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare US:

Alexis Feinberg

+1 203 939 2225

Alexis.feinberg@icrhealthcare.com



UK, Europe & Rest of World: Jessica Hodgson

+44 7561 424 788

jessica.hodgson@icrhealthcare.com

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and future operating, economic and financial results of the Recordati group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may therefore differ materially from those forecast for a variety of reasons, most of which are beyond the Recordati group’s control. The information on the pharmaceutical specialties and other products of the Recordati group contained in this document is intended solely as information on the activities of the Recordati Group, and, as such, it is not intended as a medical scientific indication or recommendation, or as advertising.

2