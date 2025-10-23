From Waste to Value: New CNBC Feature Highlights Cabka’s Sustainability Innovation in Action

Amsterdam, October 23, 2025 - Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), and listed at Euronext Amsterdam is proud to announce that its full campaign video, produced in partnership with CNBC as part of the network’s Sustainable Growth Transformation Initiative (SGTI), is now live on CNBC’s website.

The video showcases Cabka’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and the circular economy, highlighting Cabka’s journey from waste to worth – transforming hard-to-recycle plastics into resilient transport packaging that powers modern supply chains.

The campaign forms part of the CNBC’s SGTI, which brings together leading companies and organisations dedicated to shaping a more sustainable and resilient global economy.

“This campaign is more than just a story about our company – it’s about the role we all can play in building a sustainable future,” said Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka.

The video is now available to watch on CNBC’s website: http://bit.ly/4onAK61



Follow us on LinkedIn: Cabka: Overview | LinkedIn

Visit our newsroom: https://investors.cabka.com/

For more information, please contact:

investor-affairs@cabka.com

https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

###

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.