Vantage Hemp Co. Strengthens Global Footprint with Initiation of European Regulatory Filings

Greeley, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co. (“Vantage” or “the Company”), a globally accredited cannabinoid manufacturer, has initiated the submission process for its Certificate of Suitability (CEP) to the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) and its Active Substance Master File (ASMF) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). These applications place Vantage among the first global manufacturers pursuing formal regulatory recognition for hemp-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) under Europe’s newly harmonized pharmacopoeial standard for cannabidiol (CBD).

To support access and distribution , Vantage has partnered with WELDING GmbH & Co. KG (“WELDING”), a family-owned life sciences company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with over 70 years of experience in pharmaceutical sourcing, registration, and supply chain management. Through WELDING’s established distribution network and Vantage’s internationally recognized manufacturing standards, the two companies can meet the demand for pharmaceutical-grade materials across the European Union, the European Economic Area, Switzerland, India, and North Macedonia.

The CEP and ASMF applications mark a significant milestone in advancing the Company’s position as a global CBD supplier. The CEP will confirm that Vantage’s CBD isolate meets all European pharmacopoeial quality standards, simplifying regulatory approvals and accelerating time-to-market for European pharmaceutical partners.

The ASMF will strengthen the Company’s leadership position by enabling pharmaceutical developers to use Vantage’s CBD isolate in finished drug formulations while protecting Vantage’s proprietary data. The process streamlines marketing authorization applications across Europe, providing a clear and compliant route for cannabinoid-based medicines.

“These filings will benefit companies wanting to develop CBD-based pharmaceuticals,” says Deepank Utkhede, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Process Biochemist at Vantage. “They enable us to expand into clinical and commercial applications, support our pharmaceutical partners with a clear regulatory path, and pave the way for pharmaceutical-grade CBD to be accessed safely, reliably, and consistently.”

Vantage and WELDING’s partnership builds on a recent wave of regulatory clarity across Europe. The introduction of harmonized pharmacopoeial standards in July 2024 and the issuance of the first European CEP for a CBD extract in early 2025 have established a clearer, faster, and more uniform path for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids.

Representatives from Vantage and WELDING will be attending CPHI Frankfurt 2025 to meet with existing and prospective partners to discuss ongoing regulatory developments and European expansion plans.

For partnership inquiries, please contact:

U.S. inquiries: Christian Santi, Vantage Hemp Co., christian@vantagehemp.com

EU inquiries: Juan Pedro Vicente Vidal, WELDING GmbH & Co. KG, JuanPedro.VicenteVidal@welding.eu





About Vantage Hemp Co.

Based in Greeley, Colorado, Vantage Hemp Co. is a global manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid ingredients. Operating under FDA 21 CFR 210/211, ICH Q7, PIC/S, and WHO GMP standards, Vantage produces CBD and CBG APIs that meet international pharmacopeial specifications. The company’s operations are certified by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and include active submissions with ANVISA (Brazil). Learn more: www.vantagehemp.com .

About WELDING GmbH & Co. KG

WELDING GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Hamburg, is a family-owned company with over 70 years of international experience. The company specializes in the procurement and distribution of pharmaceutical active ingredients, food additives, and feed additives, as well as the development, approval, licensing, and delivery of generic pharmaceuticals. In this regard, WELDING also offers a comprehensive range of services in the field of quality assurance and regulatory affairs. Learn more: www.welding.eu

Attachments