BUTTONS SOLEMATE AI Agent Super Audio-Visual Robot Debut: Pioneering the AI Agents Ecosystem to Redefine Future Living

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUTTONS—the Los Angeles-originated, globally leading intelligent luxury technology brand—officially launched the world’s first "BUTTONS SOLEMATE AI Agent Super Audio-Visual Robot" equipped with the spatial intelligence AI agent - HALI. At this pivotal moment, when artificial intelligence transitions from the virtual to the physical world, BUTTONS makes a milestone strategic leap. Leveraging the profound AI technology incubation capabilities of the TERMINUS GROUP, BUTTONS further solidifies its core positioning as "INTELLIGENT LUXURY", drives the comprehensive evolution of its self-developed agent HALI, constructs a novel "AI Agents Ecosystem", and completes a dimensional upgrade from smart products to immersive intelligent experiences.

The birth of BUTTONS SOLEMATE not only signifies another disruptive breakthrough for the brand in the field of high-end intelligent technology but also demonstrates its resolve to explore innovative frontiers with a global vision. It is positioned to redefine home interaction paradigms, offering seamless integration of fashion and technology for enhanced living experiences.





The Evolution of BUTTONS' Exclusive AI Agent HALI - A Critical Breakthrough Towards General-Purpose AI Agents



HALI's journey began November 14, 2024 in Lisbon. Through continuous optimization, it has progressed from a fashion AI agent to a "Life Collaborator" with spatial awareness and physical interaction capabilities.

Dr. Ling Shao, Chief AI Officer and Global President of TERMINUS GROUP, proposes three AI evolution stages: specialized AI agents confined to specific domains; general-purpose AI agents with human-like thinking abilities; and super AI agents beyond human understanding.

While most industry remains in the specialized stage, BUTTONS has achieved a critical breakthrough through HALI. Its awakening "Digital Brain" – spatial intelligence – signifies initial breakthrough of digital barriers to acquire the complete 'Perception-Reasoning-Action' capability loop in physical environments.

Dr. Ling Shao states: "The key step in AI's evolution towards generality lies in breaking through digital world barriers, acquiring the complete 'Perception-Reasoning-Action' capability loop in physical environments. A true intelligent agent must perceive geometric structures and dynamic changes of three-dimensional environments, reason about spatial relationships between objects, physical laws, and causal chains of actions, and ultimately act to influence the real world."





Spatial Intelligence: The Leap from Digital Logic to Physical Causality

HALI's spatial intelligence understands problems as "where, in what state, and why?" through multi-sensor fusion and 3D environment modeling. It not only identifies objects but understands contextual scenarios like recognizing a cup about to be knocked over and issuing preemptive warnings—embodying general intelligent traits requiring "mastering physical laws, understanding spatial structures and relationships between objects, and predicting action outcomes."

Native: HALI Agent's Paradigm Revolution

BUTTONS' "Native" concept represents a paradigm shift from "tool" to "partner," moving from "application-centric" to "space-centric" approach for Interaction, Memory, and Planning.

Interaction Native to Space: Uses user's position, behavioral intent, and environmental state as primary interaction context instead of wake words

Memory Native to Space: Constructs 3D semantic memory bound to physical environment, enhancing information retrieval intuitiveness

Planning Native to Space: Orchestrates resources and behaviors within space-time continuum for autonomous multi-step reasoning

TERMINUS GROUP Empowers BUTTONS, Co-Shaping an INTELLIGENT LUXURY Future



HALI aims to become a reliable "Life Collaborator" through multi-modal interaction and device collaboration, dispatching SOLEMATE to translate decisions into physical actions. This realizes Dr. Ling Shao's emphasized trait: "interacting with the physical world through multi-modal capabilities."

HALI's evolution roots in TERMINUS GROUP's spatial intelligence dedication. Dr. Ling Shao's pioneering research in multimodal intelligence, spatial intelligence, and agents systems has directly guided HALI's development. His team pursues general agents capable of "independently learning and adapting to unfamiliar, untrained scenarios" and "continuous learning and self-evolution."





BUTTONS SOLEMATE Major Launch – A New INTELLIGENT LUXURY Product Featuring HALI



SOLEMATE combines HALI's "spirit" with physical form, operating on "Hardware + AI" philosophy across four experiences:

Supreme Aesthetics: Luxury materials and seamless construction create technological art

Luxury Audio-Visual: 21.5-inch touchscreen, Hi-Fi audio, and 4K laser projector redefine home entertainment

Intelligent Interaction: Multimodal interaction with proactive learning capabilities

Enhanced Living: Dual-laser SLAM enables centimeter-precise autonomous navigation

BUTTONS Builds an Intelligent Tech Future of Human-Machine Symbiosis



BUTTONS envisions an ecosystem with HALI at its core, building a "Unified Brain HALI + Edge-side Intelligence + Smart Space" network. CLIP earbuds serve as interaction portal; SOLEMATE as mobile sensing hub; smart rings and glasses enhance real-time perception.





HALI evolves into a "spatial intelligence-native executable agent" that understands physical context and proactively acts. This seamless cross-device collaboration realizes native spatialization of interaction, memory, and planning, making technology recede into background.

This signals genuine "human-machine symbiosis" where technology integrates proactively into daily life. With its "AI Agents Ecosystem Technology" vision, BUTTONS emerges as both pioneer and leader in this new age.

