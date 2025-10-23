Following $20.75 Million Verdict To Sudanese Refugees, BNPP Downplays Significance of Judgment; Class Counsel Responds--Hausfeld LLP

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class counsel firms Hausfeld LLP, Hecht Partners LLP, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, and DiCello Levitt LLP respond to BNP Paribas’ (BNPP) misleading and incorrect statements to the media and shareholders, attempting to minimize the landmark decision in the Kashef v. BNP Paribas class action. On October 17, a jury sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York handed down a verdict awarding $20.75 million to the first set of three plaintiffs injured by BNPP’s illegal cooperation with the al-Bashir regime in Sudan.

In BNPP’s October 20 press release and subsequent comments, the Bank has attempted to downplay the broader liability risk that BNPP faces. Class counsel has written the attached letter to BNP Paribas’ counsel to be brought to the attention of decision makers at the Bank, correcting these factual distortions.

There can be no mistake: the ramifications of this verdict extend far beyond the three plaintiffs. By court order, this was a test case designed to offer insight into the extent of the Bank’s exposure to more than 20,000 class members of this certified class action. The key questions of BNPP’s liability are now settled and will be indisputable going forward. All that remains for the remaining class members is the extent of their injuries and damages. As for a potential appeal, BNPP’s prospects for success are far from certain. The Bank has already lost twice in its appeals.

