Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Toropainen
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 October 2025 at 11.00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuomas Toropainen
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 127468/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-10-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.77 EUR
(2): Volume: 222 Unit price: 4.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 669 Unit price: 4.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.75 EUR
(5): Volume: 529 Unit price: 4.75 EUR
(6): Volume: 416 Unit price: 4.75 EUR
(7): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.735 EUR
(8): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.735 EUR
(9): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.735 EUR
(10): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.735 EUR
(11): Volume: 149 Unit price: 4.735 EUR
(12): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.82 EUR
(13): Volume: 413 Unit price: 4.815 EUR
(14): Volume: 198 Unit price: 4.8 EUR
(15): Volume: 255 Unit price: 4.8 EUR
(16): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.8 EUR
(17): Volume: 412 Unit price: 4.85 EUR
(18): Volume: 203 Unit price: 4.8 EUR
(19): Volume: 236 Unit price: 4.8 EUR
(20): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.76 EUR
(21): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.83 EUR
Aggregated transactions (21):
Volume: 5425 Volume weighted average price: 4.78226 EUR