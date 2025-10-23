Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market Report 2025: Regional and Country Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The carbon-smart web hosting market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $6.28 billion in 2024 to $7.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising demand for sustainable IT infrastructure, the increasing adoption of renewable energy in data centers, growing regulatory pressures related to carbon emissions, the expansion of cloud computing services, and the rising prevalence of digital transformation initiatives.



The carbon-smart web hosting market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The growth projected in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AI-driven energy management systems, the expansion of edge computing and distributed data centers, the rising demand for carbon-neutral and net-zero initiatives, the growth of green software and sustainable IT practices, and the increasing availability of government incentives for green technology adoption.

Key trends expected during this period include advancements in AI and machine learning for energy optimization, innovations in sustainable software and coding practices, the development of next-generation low-power hardware, technological improvements in virtual private server (VPS) solutions, and progress in energy-efficient virtualization technologies.

The rising demand for renewable energy is expected to drive growth in the carbon-smart web hosting market. Renewable energy is generated from naturally replenishing sources such as sunlight, wind, water, geothermal heat, and biomass. Its adoption is increasing because it provides a sustainable and virtually inexhaustible source of power compared to finite fossil fuels. Carbon-smart web hosting benefits from renewable energy by powering data centers with clean energy, significantly reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmentally friendly website operations. For example, in March 2022, the Energy Information Administration, a US-based government agency, projected that renewable energy's share of power generation would nearly triple, rising from 21% in 2021 to 44% in 2050, driven largely by new wind and solar projects.



The surge in streaming services is also expected to support growth in the carbon-smart web hosting market. Streaming services allow users to access and play media content such as music, videos, or live broadcasts instantly over the internet without downloading files. Their popularity is growing due to the demand for on-demand entertainment, which lets users consume content anytime and anywhere. Carbon-smart web hosting helps streaming services by using renewable energy to power data centers, meeting high energy demands efficiently while reducing carbon footprints. For instance, in August 2025, Uswitch Ltd., a UK-based comparison service provider, reported that by 2024, Netflix had around 58% of UK households subscribed, while YouTube accounted for nearly 72% of online visits in March 2024.



In April 2025, Iron Mountain Inc., a US-based enterprise information management company, acquired Web Werks for $168 million (Rs 1,400 crore). This acquisition enables Iron Mountain to expand its presence in India's growing digital infrastructure sector by increasing data center capacity and supporting demand for secure, compliant, and scalable digital and AI-driven solutions. Web Werks is an India-based IT company that provides carbon-smart web hosting services.



Major players in the carbon-smart web hosting market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IONOS SE, Cloudflare Inc., OVHcloud SAS, SiteGround Hosting Ltd., InMotion Hosting Inc., Infomaniak Network SA, HostPapa Inc., DreamHost LLC, GreenGeeks Inc., Kinsta Inc., A2 Hosting Inc., UpCloud Ltd., 20i Ltd., Krystal Hosting Ltd., Eco Web Hosting Ltd., GreenHost BV, Hosting Ireland Ltd., and InstaHost Ltd.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Markets Covered:

By Hosting Type: Shared Hosting; Virtual Private Server Hosting; Dedicated Hosting; Cloud Hosting; Other Hosting Types

By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

By End-User: Information Technology and Telecommunications; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Healthcare; Retail and E-Commerce; Government; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Shared Hosting: Linux Shared Hosting;Windows Shared Hosting; Managed Shared Hosting; Unmanaged Shared Hosting

By Virtual Private Server Hosting: Managed Vps Hosting; Unmanaged Vps Hosting; Cloud Vps Hosting; Self-Managed Vps Hosting

By Dedicated Hosting: Managed Dedicated Hosting; Unmanaged Dedicated Hosting; Enterprise Dedicated Hosting; Colocated Dedicated Hosting

By Cloud Hosting: Public Cloud Hosting; Private Cloud Hosting; Hybrid Cloud Hosting; Multi-Cloud Hosting

By Other Hosting Types: Reseller Hosting; WordPress Hosting;Email Hosting; Application Hosting

Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Global Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

IONOS SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Cloudflare Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

OVHcloud SAS

SiteGround Hosting Ltd.

InMotion Hosting Inc.

Infomaniak Network SA

HostPapa Inc.

DreamHost LLC

GreenGeeks Inc.

Kinsta Inc.

A2 Hosting Inc.

UpCloud Ltd.

20i Ltd.

Krystal Hosting Ltd.

Eco Web Hosting Ltd.

GreenHost BV

Hosting Ireland Ltd.

Global Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market



Recent Developments in the Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market



Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go4at

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment