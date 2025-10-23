Micro-Factory Market Report 2025 | Automation Drives Micro-Factory Growth, Robot Density Doubles in 7 Years

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-Factory Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The micro-factory market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $5.44 billion in 2024 to $6.61 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. During the historical period, growth was driven by the expanding use of AI-driven quality control, greater adoption of digital twin technologies, advancements in material processing methods, increased deployment of modular production systems, and the rising implementation of cloud-based manufacturing solutions.



The micro-factory market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. In the forecast period, growth is expected to be driven by the rising demand for on-demand manufacturing, wider adoption of AI-powered production planning, a shift toward localized supply chains, increasing use of sustainable production technologies, and greater reliance on advanced automation systems.

Key trends anticipated include the development of autonomous manufacturing systems, emergence of hybrid physical-digital production models, innovations in sustainable material usage, implementation of real-time production monitoring, and establishment of localized micro-factory networks.





The growing adoption of automation is expected to drive the micro-factory market forward. Automation involves using machines or technology to perform tasks with minimal human involvement, increasing speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency while reducing errors and costs. Microfactories benefit from automation by enabling compact facilities to produce goods quickly, consistently, and with high quality. For example, in November 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported that the global average robot density reached 162 units per 10,000 workers in 2023, more than doubling from 74 units seven years earlier.



Companies in the micro-factory market are exploring technological innovations such as vacuum-condition manufacturing to create highly automated, compact production facilities that operate efficiently and flexibly in terrestrial and space environments. Vacuum-condition manufacturing leverages low-pressure environments to achieve higher precision, reduced contamination, and improved material properties. In March 2025, a Welsh startup launched a zero-gravity micro-factory into space to produce advanced metals and semiconductors under microgravity, vacuum, and sub-zero conditions. The facility will operate autonomously in orbit and return to Earth after several months with its manufactured products, showcasing the potential of space-based manufacturing.



In October 2024, ABB Robotics, a Switzerland-based robotics and automation company, partnered with Molg Inc. to develop e-waste micro-factories. This collaboration aims to enhance automation capabilities, improve e-waste recycling solutions, and accelerate the deployment of robotic micro-factories capable of autonomously assembling and disassembling complex electronic devices such as laptops, servers, and industrial electronics. Molg Inc. is a US-based developer of robotic micro-factories.



Major players in the micro-factory market are Siemens AG, Holcim Ltd., Skanska Group AB, WillScot Inc., Xometry Inc., Algeco GmbH, Red Sea International Co., Local Motors Inc., Plant Prefab Inc., Bright Machines Inc., Divergent Technologies Inc., BLOX, Project Frog Inc., Guerdon LLC, Rapid Robotics, Modular Arts, Giant Containers, Ecoliv, FullStack Modular, Boxman Studios, and Katerra.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global





By Type: Fixed Type; Removable Type

By Scale: Small-Scale; Medium-Scale; Large-Scale

By End-User Industry: Manufacturing Industry; Healthcare Industry; Automotive Industry; Consumer Goods Industry; Aerospace Industry; Other End-User Industries

By Fixed Type: Assembly Line Micro Factories; Additive Manufacturing Micro Factories; Hybrid Manufacturing Micro Factories; Continuous Flow Micro Factories

By Removable Type: Modular Micro Factories; Portable Micro Factories; Containerized Micro Factories; Mobile Micro Factories

