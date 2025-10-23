Front Desk Robotics: Revolutionizing the Hospitality Experience and Expected to Hit $1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitality Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hospitality Robots was valued at US$648.2 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2030.







How Are Different Robot Types Reshaping the Face of the Hospitality Sector?



The hospitality robots market is dynamically segmented by robot types, each addressing unique operational needs across the service spectrum. Front desk robots, typically humanoid in design, are revolutionizing guest engagement by automating check-ins, providing real-time information, and facilitating multilingual interaction. These robots are increasingly integrated with property management systems (PMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, ensuring seamless guest experiences while reducing staff burden. Delivery robots, often equipped with LiDAR, SLAM navigation, and IoT connectivity, are deployed to transport amenities, food, and other items within hotel premises, ensuring timely service and minimizing human contact - an especially critical function in the post-pandemic hospitality environment. Cleaning robots, on the other hand, are gaining widespread adoption due to their ability to maintain high hygiene standards through autonomous vacuuming, floor scrubbing, and disinfection. These robots are particularly valued in large hotel chains and airports, where consistent and efficient cleaning is paramount. Other robot types, including robotic bartenders, concierge bots, and entertainment robots, are being utilized to create unique customer experiences, differentiate brands, and optimize labor use during peak hours. The diversity of robot types not only enhances service efficiency but also opens new avenues for revenue generation and customer loyalty through technological novelty and convenience.



Why Are Diverse End-Use Segments Adopting Robots at Varying Speeds and Scales?



The end-use segmentation in the hospitality robots market reveals varying levels of adoption across hotels, travel & tourism, and restaurants & bars, influenced by operational needs, customer expectations, and cost structures. Hotels represent the largest end-use segment, leveraging robots for front desk tasks, in-room deliveries, cleaning, and concierge services. High-end and mid-tier hotels are rapidly adopting robotic solutions to maintain service standards amid labor shortages and rising wage costs. Travel & tourism operators, including airports, cruise ships, and theme parks, are integrating robots to manage crowds, provide information, and ensure sanitation. In these settings, robots enhance operational flow and customer experience, while also reducing human resource dependence during high footfall periods. Restaurants & bars are exploring delivery robots, robotic bartenders, and automated cleaning systems to handle order delivery and hygiene maintenance efficiently, especially during staff shortages or peak demand hours. The adoption rate here is more prominent in urban centers and smart cities, where customer acceptance of robotics is higher. Across all segments, the integration of AI-powered analytics and customer feedback systems is enabling real-time service personalization, while ensuring that robot interactions align with the brand's customer experience goals. Moreover, robotics solutions are increasingly being viewed as differentiators that not only optimize operations but also serve as marketing tools to attract tech-savvy clientele.



The Growth in the Hospitality Robots Market Is Driven by Several Factors.



The growth in the hospitality robots market is driven by several factors that span technological advancement, evolving end-user demands, shifts in supply chain strategies, and changes in consumer behavior. Firstly, rapid progress in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing has enabled the development of robots capable of sophisticated interactions, navigation, and task execution, making them viable replacements or supplements to human staff. Advancements in battery life, wireless charging, and miniaturized sensors have enhanced robot mobility and autonomy, thus increasing their utility in high-traffic hospitality environments. On the end-user side, the acute labor shortages and rising labor costs, especially in developed regions, are compelling operators to adopt automation to maintain service quality and profitability. From a supply chain perspective, increased localization of robot manufacturing, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is reducing lead times and making robots more accessible. Furthermore, the emergence of robot-as-a-service (RaaS) models allows hospitality businesses to shift from CapEx to OpEx models, thus lowering the entry barrier for technology adoption. Additionally, growing consumer preference for contactless, hygienic, and tech-enhanced service experiences is creating strong pull factors, especially among millennial and Gen Z travelers. Lastly, regulatory incentives in some regions promoting automation and digital transformation in hospitality are further propelling market expansion, while data analytics integration is enabling operators to measure and optimize robot-driven service outcomes, thus reinforcing the value proposition of robotic deployments in hospitality.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Hospitality Robots market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Robot Type (Front Desk Robots, Delivery Robots, Cleaning Robots, Other Robot Types); Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel); End-Use (Hotels End-Use, Travel & Tourism End-Use, Restaurants & Bars End-Use).

Robot Type (Front Desk Robots, Delivery Robots, Cleaning Robots, Other Robot Types); Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel); End-Use (Hotels End-Use, Travel & Tourism End-Use, Restaurants & Bars End-Use). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Front Desk Robots segment, which is expected to reach US$1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.5%. The Delivery Robots segment is also set to grow at 26.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $237 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.6% CAGR to reach $193.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Bear Robotics, Inc., Future Robot Co. Ltd., HD HYUNDAI ROBOTICS, InOrbit, Inc., Knightscope, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 53 companies featured in this Hospitality Robots market report include:

Bear Robotics, Inc.

Future Robot Co. Ltd.

HD HYUNDAI ROBOTICS

InOrbit, Inc.

Knightscope, Inc.

LG Electronics Co. Ltd

Omron Corporation

PAL Robotics SL

Pudu Technology Inc. (Pudu Robotics)

Relay Robotics, Inc.

Richtech Robotics, Inc.

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

sliQue Robotics

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

ST Engineering, Aethon Inc

Tailos, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $648.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Hospitality Robots Unplugged: The Machine-Powered Future is Here!

Why Robots are Game-Changers for Hospitality Industry?

Advantages Augmenting Uptake of New Technology

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

From Booking to Check-Out: Top Tech Trends Shaping Hospitality Industry

Hospitality Industry Welcomes the AI & Automation Tide and Connected Trends

Staying Ahead at the Hospitality Automation Game

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2023 Through 2026

All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2026

With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2026

Trump, Tariffs, & Trade War! Economic Instability on the Horizon?

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning of Select Key Players

Select Innovations and Advancements

Hospitality Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Robots and Robotics: Unlocking the Marvels of Cutting-Edge Engineering

Exciting New Technologies Shaping Growth

The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Hospitality Robots: Global Market Opportunity for Robotics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2032

The Humanoid Robot Hurricane

An Introduction to Hospitality Robots

Robot Types in Hospitality

Distribution Channels Signifying Market Access, Sales Dynamics, and Strategic Reach

End-Uses of Hospitality Robots

Recent Market Activity

Domain Expert/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robots Beyond the Factory Floor: Service Robotics Reengineering Everyday Industries

AI Turns Into the Lifeblood of Modern Civilization: Global Market for AI (In US$ Billion) for Years 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033

Adoption of 5G Connectivity Boosts Real-Time Robot Communication and Operational Efficiency

Expansion of 5G Services Stands Testimony for the Technology's Proliferation Across Myriad Industries Including Robotics: Global Market for 5G Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033

Rising Labor Shortages in the Hospitality Sector Drives Adoption of Service Robots

Rapid Advancements in Sensor and Navigation Technologies Enhance Performance and Reliability of Autonomous Service Robots

Artificial Intelligence and Language Processing: Driving a New Era for Hospitality Robots

Continuous Advancements in NLP Remains Crucial for Building Seamless Interactive Skills of Robots: Global Market for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in US$ Billion for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Next-Gen Hospitality: Will Tech Innovations Define the Future of Guest Experiences?

Increasing Focus on Contactless Guest Experiences Accelerates Demand for Front Desk and Delivery Robots

Hospitality's Robotic Renaissance: Is the Industry Ready for a Co-Bot Revolution?

Hospitality's Digital Pivot: Can Technology Redefine the Guest Experience Without Losing the Human Touch?

Reimagining Hospitality: Reshaping Guest Engagement and Operational Efficiency

Revolutionizing Guest Services: The Rise of Humanoid Robots in Hospitality

World Market for Humanoid Robots by Geographic Region - Annual Sales in US$ Millions for Years 2024, 2027 and 2030

Hotel Assistance Robots, a Promising Future Ahead

Game-Changing Humanoid Robots Pushing the Boundaries of Robotics

Powering Humanoid Robots: The Role of Advanced Battery Technology

Can Robots Serve Warmth? How Automation is Transforming the Hospitality Experience

Supply Chain Optimization Needs in Hospitality Encourages Use of Delivery and Inventory Robots

AI in the Kitchen: Can Automation Truly Transform the Restaurant Industry Without Disrupting It?

Smart Robot Waiters: AI Servers Becoming the New Norm in Dining Experiences

Collaborative Robotics Reshape Guest Services in Hotels

Proliferation of Smart Hotels and IoT Ecosystems Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Connected Robots

Growing IoT Ecosystem Indicates the Technology's Proliferation Across Industries Including the Service Robotics: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) For Years 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033

Growing Tourism and Travel Activities Post-COVID Spurs Demand for Efficient Guest Service Solutions

The Digital Renaissance of Luxury Travel: Merging Technology with Opulence

Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Industry Sets the Tone for Growth of Luxury Travel: Global Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Market (In US$ Billion) For Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Hospitality Robots: Transforming the Travel Experience

World Travel Technologies Market by Geographic Region - Annual Revenues in US$ Millions for Years 2024 and 2027

The Synergy of Luxury Business Travel and Hospitality Robotics: Shaping the Future of Executive Mobility

Major Purposes of Business Trips

World Business Travel Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Value Breakdown for Years 2020 & 2027

Urbanization and Technological Advancements: Catalysts for Transforming the Hospitality Landscape

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Smart Cities and Rising Urbanization: Catalysts for Robotic Transformation in Hospitality

World Smart Cities Market Revenues (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 & 2025

Securing Automation: Rising Cyber Threats Challenge the Safety of Hospitality Robots

Tailoring Automation: The Growing Design Challenge in Customizing Hospitality Robots

Security and Data Privacy Concerns Raise Compliance Challenges in Robot-Assisted Services

