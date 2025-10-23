PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 October 2025
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together “PDMRs”)
The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 22 October 2025, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:
|PDMR
|Partnership Shares Purchased
Date: 22 October 2025
Purchase Price: £7.335
|Matching Shares
Date: 22 October 2025
|Nicholas Wiles
|17
|17
|Rob Harding
|17
|17
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701 061533
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£7.335
|17
|2.
|£7.335
|17
|3.
|£7.335
|17
|4.
|£7.335
|17
|5.
|£7.335
|17
|6.
|£7.335
|17
|7.
|£7.335
|17
|8.
|£7.335
|17
|9.
|£7.335
|17
|10.
|£7.335
|17
|11.
|£7.335
|17
|12.
|£7.335
|17
|13.
|£7.335
|13
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|2.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|3.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|4.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|5.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|6.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|7.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|8.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|9.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|10.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|11.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|12.
|17
|£7.335
|£124.70
|13.
|13
|£7.335
|£95.36
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|Nil
|17
|2.
|Nil
|17
|3.
|Nil
|17
|4.
|Nil
|17
|5.
|Nil
|17
|6.
|Nil
|17
|7.
|Nil
|17
|8.
|Nil
|17
|9.
|Nil
|17
|10.
|Nil
|17
|11.
|Nil
|17
|12.
|Nil
|17
|13.
|Nil
|13
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|2.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|3.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|4.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|5.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|6.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|7.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|8.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|9.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|10.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|11.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|12.
|17
|Nil
|n/a
|13.
|13
|Nil
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue