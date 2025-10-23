PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

23 October 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 22 October 2025, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Date: 22 October 2025

Purchase Price: £7.335		Matching Shares

Date: 22 October 2025

Nicholas Wiles1717
Rob Harding1717

        
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701 061533

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)























Name
  1. Julian Coghlan
  1. Simon Coles
  1. Ben Ford
  1. Robert Harding
  1. Mark Latham
  1. Tanya Murphy
  1. Stephen O’Neill
  1. Christopher Paul
  1. Anthony Sappor
  1. Josephine Toolan
  1. Katy Wilde
  1. Nicholas Wiles
  1. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive Officer
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)

























Price(s) and volume(s)

























 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£7.33517
2.£7.33517
3.£7.33517
4.£7.33517
5.£7.33517
6.£7.33517
7.£7.33517
8.£7.33517
9.£7.33517
10.£7.33517
11.£7.33517
12.£7.33517
13.£7.33513
d)

























Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total

























 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.17£7.335£124.70
2.17£7.335£124.70
3.17£7.335£124.70
4.17£7.335£124.70
5.17£7.335£124.70
6.17£7.335£124.70
7.17£7.335£124.70
8.17£7.335£124.70
9.17£7.335£124.70
10.17£7.335£124.70
11.17£7.335£124.70
12.17£7.335£124.70
13.13£7.335£95.36
e)Date of the transaction22 October 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)























Name
  1. Julian Coghlan
  1. Simon Coles
  1. Benjamin Ford
  1. Rob Harding
  1. Mark Latham
  1. Tanya Murphy
  1. Stephen O’Neill
  1. Christopher Paul
  1. Anthony Sappor
  1. Josephine Toolan
  1. Katy Wilde
  1. Nicholas Wiles
  1. Nicholas Williams  
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive Officer
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)

























Price(s) and volume(s)

























 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.Nil17
2.Nil17
3.Nil17
4.Nil17
5.Nil17
6.Nil17
7.Nil17
8.Nil17
9.Nil17
10.Nil17
11.Nil17
12.Nil17
13.Nil13
d)

























Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total

























 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.17Niln/a
2.17Niln/a
3.17Niln/a
4.17Niln/a
5.17Niln/a
6.17Niln/a
7.17Niln/a
8.17Niln/a
9.17Niln/a
10.17Niln/a
11.17Niln/a
12.17Niln/a
13.13Niln/a
e)Date of the transaction22 October 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

