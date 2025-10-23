PrimeXBT Appoints Financial Expert Kearabilwe Nonyana as VIP Account Manager in South Africa





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset broker regulated by the FSCA in South Africa, has announced the appointment of Kearabilwe Nonyana as VIP Account Manager, further strengthening its leadership position in the region through expertise and client-focused service.

With more than a decade of experience across institutional and retail trading, equity research, traditional banking and digital assets, that includes roles at JPMorgan, IG Group, ThinkMarkets, EA Capital, and Scope Prime Africa, Nonyana brings deep market knowledge and a practical understanding of client needs and trading behavior in South Africa. His role will focus on supporting VIP clients, fostering stronger relationships, and helping traders navigate opportunities across global and digital markets.



As a regular commentator on Bloomberg TV, Business Day TV, SABC TV, MoneyWeb Now, and SAFM Market Update, Nonyana has become a respected voice in South Africa’s financial community, offering insights on market dynamics, macroeconomic trends, and the country’s evolving investment landscape.



Commenting on his appointment, Nonyana said:

“PrimeXBT is redefining how traders connect with global markets, combining world-class infrastructure with regional expertise and a client-first approach. I’m excited to be part of a company that empowers traders to succeed and invests in the future of South Africa’s financial ecosystem.”

Sihle Tuta, Head of Region at PrimeXBT South Africa added:

“Kearabilwe’s experience and credibility bring tremendous value to our South African operations. His appointment perfectly aligns with PrimeXBT’s commitment to excellence, trust, and transparency as we continue to grow in the region.”

With Nonyana joining the team, PrimeXBT takes another step forward in its mission to empower traders through innovation, regulation, and expertise, strengthening its foundation as one of the most trusted multi-asset brokers in South Africa and beyond.



About PrimeXBT



PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.



Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

