Sports Tourism Strategic Business Report 2025, Featuring Profiles of AQUA-TREK, BAC Sport, Cap Loisirs, De Aventura, Fanatic Sports, GolfSavers, Golftripz, and Hollywood Bowl

The global market for Sports Tourism was valued at US$1.2 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030.







Sports tourism is gaining traction globally as it merges the excitement of sports with the experience of travel, creating unique opportunities for cultural exchange, economic development, and community engagement. Sports tourism encompasses both active and passive participation, including attending international sports events, participating in adventure sports, visiting sports museums, and engaging in wellness retreats. With the rising popularity of mega sports events like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and Formula One, sports tourism has become a significant contributor to national economies, generating substantial revenues from ticket sales, hospitality, accommodation, and merchandising. As travelers increasingly seek unique and experiential travel options, sports tourism offers diverse experiences that cater to different interests, from professional sports enthusiasts to adventure seekers.



Which Market Segments Are Leading the Growth of the Sports Tourism Industry?



Types of sports tourism include active sports tourism, passive sports tourism, and adventure sports tourism, with passive sports tourism, such as attending sports events, holding the largest market share due to its widespread appeal and accessibility. Sports types comprise football, cricket, tennis, golf, motorsports, adventure sports, and others, with football being the dominant segment due to its global popularity and numerous international tournaments. End-users include individuals, groups, corporate travelers, and families, with individuals leading the market due to their high participation rates in sports tourism activities.

Geographically, Europe and North America are the largest markets for sports tourism, driven by established sports infrastructure, iconic sports events, and tourism-friendly policies, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing sports investments, cultural exchange programs, and government support for tourism development.



What Are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Sports Tourism Market?



The growth in the sports tourism market is driven by several factors, including the rising popularity of international sports events and competitions, technological advancements in travel planning, booking platforms, and customer experience, and the increasing focus on promoting adventure sports, ecotourism, and experiential travel.

The need to provide unique, engaging, and culturally enriching sports tourism experiences for diverse traveler demographics is driving the demand for sports tourism across various destinations, events, and activities. Technological innovations in digital platforms, mobile apps, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and AI-powered travel assistants, coupled with advancements in social media marketing, influencer campaigns, and personalized itineraries, are enhancing the accessibility, convenience, and marketability of sports tourism, supporting market growth.

The expansion of sports tourism applications in wellness retreats, yoga camps, corporate offsites, and eco-adventures, along with the growing emphasis on sustainable, responsible, and inclusive tourism models, is creating new opportunities for market players. Additionally, the focus on developing sports infrastructure, stadiums, training facilities, and sports-themed travel packages for diverse markets is further propelling the growth of the sports tourism market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Sports Tourism market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Category (Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Other Categories); Type (Domestic, International); Application (Passive, Active).

Category (Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism, Other Categories); Type (Domestic, International); Application (Passive, Active). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Soccer Tourism segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.6%. The Cricket Tourism segment is also set to grow at 12% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $324.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16% CAGR to reach $563.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of players such as AQUA-TREK, BAC Sport Limited, Cap Loisirs, Damai.cn, De Aventura and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Sports Tourism market report include:

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis.

Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

Global Economic Update

Sports Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of International Sports Events and Competitions Drives Sports Tourism Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Promoting Adventure Sports, Ecotourism, and Experiential Travel Spurs Adoption of Sports Tourism

Technological Advancements in Travel Planning, Booking Platforms, and Customer Experience Propel Market Innovation

Growing Emphasis on Developing Sports Infrastructure, Stadiums, and Training Facilities Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Challenges Related to Visa Regulations, Travel Safety, and Health Risks Impact Market Dynamics

Emergence of E-Sports, Virtual Sports Events, and Fantasy Sports Tourism Strengthens Business Case for Innovation

Rising Use of Social Media, Influencer Marketing, and Digital Campaigns in Sports Tourism Promotion Generates New Opportunities

Focus on Developing Customized Sports Tourism Packages, Group Tours, and All-Inclusive Deals Drives Market Competitiveness

Increasing Application of Sports Tourism in Wellness Retreats, Yoga Camps, and Corporate Offsites Accelerates Market Demand

Shift Towards Sustainable, Responsible, and Inclusive Sports Tourism Models Expands Market Opportunities

Increasing Emphasis on Digital Nomadism, Bleisure Travel, and Hybrid Work-Sports Tourism Experiences Creates New Opportunities

AQUA-TREK

BAC Sport Limited

Cap Loisirs

Damai.cn

De Aventura

em

Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd.

GolfSavers

Golftripz

Hollywood Bowl Group plc

