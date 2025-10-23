[Latest] Global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.2 Billion by 2034 at a 9.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), By Radioisotope Type (Technetium-99m, Fluorine-18, Lutetium-177, Gallium-68, Actinium-225, Others), By Source of Manufacturing (Nuclear Reactors, Cyclotrons), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Others), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Hospitals & Nuclear Medicine Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.95 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.2 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.3% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Major players are improving growth by investing in more efficient manufacturing systems, ecological design, and advanced automation. To have accurate, scalable and sustainable operations, companies are introducing environmentally friendly and efficient equipment that is easy to recycle, smart software, and energy saving machines. Product products are being diversified with high throughput, miniaturized and customized products to meet the needs of pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications.

Companies are also progressing in green production technology that uses a lesser amount of chemicals and waste. Active studies in the automated synthesis, isotope labeling and sustainable production techniques are helping to improve the preparation and supply of radiopharmaceuticals in a safer, faster and more dependable way without violating the high standards of the international standards.

Key Trends & Drivers

Increasing Regulations: Regulations in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics are becoming stricter with the international agencies and governments demanding more precision, reproducibility, and adherence. Radiopharmaceutical CDMOs are highly important in that they provide GMP-qualified facilities, qualified processes, and compliance to international standards. This guarantees secure, conforming and scalable drug development. An example of this is that in August 2025, Former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was made CEO of Nucleus RadioPharma, a U.S.-based radiopharma CDMO, which further makes the case of an industry that is seeking greater regulatory prowess at the top.

ESG Agenda (Sustainability Focus): The global ESG trend is influencing radiopharmaceutical production, which is becoming energy-efficient, has components that can be recycled, and is being produced in ways that are more environmentally friendly. To meet the expectations of clients and international sustainability objectives, CDOMS are making investments in the upgrading of their facilities and environmentally sustainable supply chain solutions. In April 2025, Medi-Radiopharma opened a new FDA- and EMA-approved plant that could make 3.5 million vials per year, with sustainable design and operational efficiency to serve the market around the world by having less environmental impact.

Automation & Digitalization: Automation, IoT, and AI-driven monitoring systems are becoming common among radiopharmaceutical CDMOs to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and traceability. Digitalization makes human error less and accelerates development cycles and regulatory compliance in high volume environments. The incorporation of cloud-based reporting and smart manufacturing tools also enhances client trust. In March 2025, A new AI-based Digital Formulator plus the Self-Driving Datafactory tableting Datafactory that came to pharma R&D demonstrates how automation and predictive modeling can help to shorten drug development time cycles – a technology trend that may soon affect radiopharma CDMOs.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 7.2 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2.95 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.3% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Application, Radioisotope Type, Source of Manufacturing, Therapeutic Area, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The Radiopharmaceutical CDMO market enjoys the advantage of specialized capability to manufacture high-purity, regulated radiopharmaceuticals in both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets. Automation and advanced process controls ensure precision, reproducibility, and strict adherence to stringent standards of the FDA, EMA, and IAEA. Strong R&D expertise and the use of AI and IoT-based monitoring for quality assurance enhance efficiency and safety. The global reach of the leading players, as well as their collaboration with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nuclear medicine centers only contributes to the credibility of the market and its relevance in the long term.

Weaknesses: The large capital investment and complicated laboratories or operation requirements make them accessible only to bigger firms or labs, especially in the less developed markets. Due to the necessity of staff trained to work with radioisotopes, run cyclotron or reactor-based production, or control compliance, the bottlenecks occur in the operations. There is also the issue of regular system upgrades and modernization of technologies to comply with regulative and safety regulations that create operational and financial overhead that can limit further acceptability.

Opportunities: The rise in personalized medicine and targeted therapy is enhancing the demand for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals whereas the increasing number of chronic diseases promotes diagnostic uses. Growth opportunities include expansion of nuclear medicine facilities, government programs on infrastructure development of healthcare, and investments in green and energy efficient production. Asian-pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern emerging markets have untapped potential because of industrialization, increasing spending on healthcare, and increased investment in R&D.

Threats: The supply chain disruption, shortage of raw radioisotopes and regulatory differences by region are threats to market growth. The fast pace of technology can make the current production platforms useless and a constant inflow of investment in innovation is needed. The risk of substitutes ( Low-cost alternatives) and geopolitical uncertainties as well as economic downturns might also slow down the adoption and the expansion of capital. Furthermore, radiopharmaceutical handling is considered a high-risk activity, which requires strict compliance with safety, which imposes even greater pressure on operations.

Regional Perspective

The Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: North America is a mature and well-developed market for radiopharmaceutical CDMO services, with a rich pharmaceutical R&D base, developed nuclear medicine infrastructure, and solid reimbursement frameworks. The United States leads the region with world-class hospitals, a vast clinical trials landscape, and stringent FDA regulations driving the need for GMP-compliant CDMO and dependable isotope supply chains. U.S. large biotech and pharma companies often outsource development and commercial manufacturing to CDMOs to address the complexity and scale of production for the U.S. market. Canada is experiencing steady growth driven by academic research centres, an expanding nuclear medicine community, and government support for healthcare innovation, all of which encourage local CDMO partnerships. Investments in cyclotron capacity, short-lived isotope supply chain logistics, and sustainability have reinforced regional ecosystem growth. In summary, North America is the largest revenue contributor and the radiopharmaceutical CDMO services innovation leader.

United States Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: The U.S. is the dominant market with widespread use across clinical, research, and commercial channels; the demand is driven by robust oncology pipelines, theranostics programs, and large private and public R&D expenditures.

Canada Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: Research hospitals, regional cyclotron centers, and expanding partnerships among universities and industries for tracer development and clinical supply are contributing factors to the steady growth of Canada’s market.

Europe: Has a well-developed and strict CDMO market for radiopharmaceuticals. Germany, the UK, and France are the most active countries in this market. A robust public and private investment in nuclear medicine, well-developed hospital networks, and harmonized expectations within the EMA framework influence CDMOs to provide high-quality compliant manufacturing and analytical services. Germany excels in manufacturing, reactor and cyclotron construction, and active participation in clinical trials, while UK life-sciences hubs and translational research increase the demand for CDMO partnerships. France contributes to regional growth with a vibrant pharmaceutical industry and public incentives for innovation in healthcare. European CDMOs prioritize sustainability, traceability, and modular production to satisfy regulatory and ESG criteria.

Germany Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: Germany has a well-established clinical research and radiopharma production environment with automation and a resilient isotope supply.

United Kingdom Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: The UK market has a vibrant tracer R&D and theranostics sector which provides the foundation for expanding CDMO partnerships to facilitate translation and commercialization.

France Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: France’s benefit comes from the combination of solid public programs that enhance nuclear medicine capacity and a strong CDMO-supportive pharmaceutical industry.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the most promising regional market for radiopharmaceutical CDMOs due to the rapid pace of healthcare modernization, increased cancer workload, the development of diagnostic networks, and increased budgets in research and development. China is the biggest consumer of APAC with massive investments in cyclotrons, hospital networks and home CDMOs that are increasing capacity to fulfill local demand and decrease reliance on imports. A rising pace of adoption is being observed in India with the modernization of hospitals and research centres, growth in the scale of domestic firms in the production of cyclotrons and radiopharmaceuticals and regulations within the nation are being modified to facilitate clinical development. Japan continues to be a mature market with an emphasis on high-precision and high-quality manufacturing and high-quality theranostics research whereas South Korea is rapidly developing based on innovation clusters and industry-academic collaborations. APAC, as a whole, has a blend of a large market, cost benefits and aligned policy that can be considered the most important engine of growth in the world.

China Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: China is the regional leader with fast growth in isotope production, hospital adoption, and local CDMO capacity to cover the large patient base.

India's Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: is developing rapidly and can be characterized by increasing healthcare expenditures, growing domestic production, and expanding clinical research.

Japan Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: Japan is a mature and quality-based country, and its precision radiopharmacy and theranostics development are well-developed.

LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA is a developing region with high potential, but one that is not as mature across the countries; adoption is enabled by focused government policies, foreign collaborations as well as healthcare infrastructure investments. Brazil leads in Latin America, with an expanding number of hospitals, oncology services, and developing collaborations with CDMOs to localize the supply of tracers. Saudi Arabia is quickly establishing capacity through national diversification initiatives (e.g., Vision 2030), investing in hi-tech healthcare developments and inviting foreign investors to produce radiopharmas and train local staff. South Africa is a regional centre of nuclear medicine services and clinical research, with an increasing focus on collaborations to improve access to isotopes and CDMO expertise across Sub-Saharan Africa. Despite some infrastructure and regulatory issues in certain areas, LAMEA offers attractive long-term opportunities for CDMOs looking to invest in local production, capacity-building, and supply-chain solutions.

Brazil Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: Brazil is the most developed Latin American market, and it expands due to the modernization of hospitals, oncology services, and collaborations in regions CDMO.

Saudi Arabia Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: Saudi Arabia is undertaking major investments in healthcare and radiopharma capacity as a part of the economic diversification and strategic health programs.

South Africa Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: South Africa functions as a regional point of entry that has developed nuclear medicine services and potential CDMO-public partnering.

List of the prominent players in the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market:

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Eckert & Ziegler

ITM Isotope Technologies München SE

Curium Pharma

Cardinal Health

SOFIE

PharmaLogic

Monrol (Eczacıbaşı‑Monrol)

SpectronRx

Ionetix Corporation

Minerva Imaging

Seibersdorf Labor GmbH

Evergreen Theragnostics Inc.

Global Medical Solutions

GBI Biomanufacturing

Others

The Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

By Radioisotope Type

Technetium-99m

Fluorine-18

Lutetium-177

Gallium-68

Actinium-225

Others

By Source of Manufacturing

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Hospitals & Nuclear Medicine Centers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

