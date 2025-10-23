Online Laundry Service Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Urban Company, LaundryGenius, Press Technologies, Rinse, Washmen, and Other Major and Innovative Companies

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Laundry Service Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online laundry service market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $32.11 billion in 2024 to $40.74 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. The growth during the historic period can be credited to the expanding availability of smartphones and internet connectivity, rising acceptance of subscription-based laundry services, increased awareness of fabric care and garment durability, growing urban relocation and migration, and the rising popularity of app-based home service platforms.



The online laundry service market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $104.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for contactless pickup and delivery options, greater emphasis on eco-friendly detergents and water-efficient technologies, wider adoption of digital payment and wallet systems, and the expansion of service coverage into tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Key trends expected in this period include advancements in automation and robotic sorting, the development of app-based real-time order tracking, innovations in sustainable and biodegradable packaging, progress in AI-powered demand forecasting tools, and the introduction of subscription-based premium laundry plans.





The increasing participation of women in the workforce is anticipated to drive the growth of the online laundry services market in the coming years. Women's participation in the workforce refers to the proportion of women actively employed or seeking employment within the labor market. This rise in participation is attributed to greater access to education and professional opportunities, enabling more women to acquire the skills and qualifications necessary for paid employment.

Online laundry services support working women by offering time-saving household solutions, helping them better balance their professional and personal responsibilities. These services provide convenient options such as pickup, cleaning, and delivery, which reduce manual effort and improve daily efficiency. For example, in August 2025, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of women in the civilian labor force in the US reached 80,023 in July 2025, up from 79,467 in July 2024. Consequently, the rise in women's workforce participation is contributing to the expansion of the online laundry services market.



Leading companies in the online laundry service industry are concentrating on creating advanced solutions, including easy-to-use digital platforms, to deliver a faster, more convenient, and seamless laundry experience. A user-friendly digital interface refers to an app or platform that allows users to effortlessly book, monitor, and pay for laundry services. For instance, in February 2024, LG Electronics India launched a new self-laundry service aimed at the education sector. This service employs LG's connected commercial washing machines and dryers, enabling customers to operate machines themselves through an app-based interface. The initiative includes the establishment of 200 self-laundry centers outfitted with LG commercial machines, beginning with Galgotias University, where students can reserve machines, use them, and complete payments automatically via a dedicated mobile app. This project is supported by a $4 million investment intended to enhance convenience and modernize student living facilities.



