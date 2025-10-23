Poland Insurance Market Outlook Report 2025-2027: Total Insurance Premiums are Estimated to Exceed PLN 90 Billion (€21 Billion) by Year-end 2025

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Market in Poland 2025-2027, CEE Insurance Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland Insurance Report describes the present market structure and recent trends in the insurance market. It also provides estimates of insurance premium growth expected for the years 2025-2027.

Poland's insurance sector maintained robust momentum throughout the first half of 2025, building upon its strong 2024 performance. Total insurance premiums are estimated to exceed PLN 90 billion (€21 billion) by year-end 2025.

The non-life segment continues to outperform expectations, driven primarily by motor insurance growth, and is projected to reach PLN 66 billion (€15.5 billion). Meanwhile, the life segment remains significantly smaller at PLN 24.5 billion (€5.7 billion) for 2025.

PZU holds its market-leading position across both segments, keeping 44% and 27% market share in life and non-life business, respectively. However, mid-tier competitors are intensifying their pursuit of new business, with Warta (Talanx) achieving notable organic growth success, particularly by surpassing PZU in the large motor TPL segment.

Market concentration continues to increase, with the top five insurers commanding the majority of market share. Within the broader regional context, Poland represents approximately 39% of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE14) insurance market, valued collectively at ~€53 billion in gross written premiums as of H1 2025.

The insurance sector in Poland is benefiting from the country's position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU. Strong private consumption, new investments, and rising wealth are driving premium growth. However, the shrinking population and declining customer base pose structural challenges to future growth prospects.

The medium-term outlook for the insurance market from 2025 to 2027 remains positive, with life insurance premiums projected to grow at 5% annually. The non-life insurance segment is expected to expand at 7% per year, representing a moderation from the higher growth rates observed in recent years.

Key Topics Covered:

Macroeconomic overview

Executive summary

Poland - Overview and key facts, 2024/2025

Poland in Europe: Number of households vs. wealth, 2024

Key macroeconomic indicators, 2020-2025F

Foreign trade statistics, C/A, FDI, 2020-2025F

Unemployment and salaries/wages, 2020-2025F

Disposable income in households and income distribution, 2020-2025F; Income distribution 2024

Consumer confidence index evolution, Jan. 2020- Sep. 2025

Warsaw Stock Exchange - Turnover, Market cap. and indexes, 2020-Aug.2025

Banking assets evolution, 2020-1H2025

Insurance market

Insurance Markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2023-1H25

Insurance premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 1H25

Insurance gross premiums - (life/non-life, in PLN), 2021-1H25

Top 10 insurance groups in Poland by total premium written, 1H25

Insurance market concentration and Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (life/non-life), 1H24 vs. 1H25

Current and upcoming Insurance M&A transactions in Poland, 2020-2024

Own funds for life and non-life insurers, 2020-1H25, SCR coverage ratios, 2023-1H25

Non-life insurance

Non-life insurance markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2023-1H25

Non-life premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 1H25

Non-life insurance gross and net premium evolution, 2021-1H25

Top 10 non-life insurance players in Poland, 1H25

Market shares of top non-life players evolution, 2022-1H25

Non-life premium by client segment and insurance class (car insurance vs. other), 1H25

Non-life premium by risk class, 2023-1H25

Sales channels of non-life insurance, 2024

Non-life insurers results, technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2024

Non-life insurance - Profitability tree, 2020-2024

Non-life insurance - Claims and expense ratio evolution, 2021-1H25

Non-life insurance - Combined ratio and its elements, 2021-1H25

Non-life insurance - Acquisition costs evolution, 2023-1H25, acquisition cost ratios for individual non-life insurers, 2024

Network multi-agents: Unilink, CUK, Phinance, Konsultant, Rankomat, ASF, Asist, Conditor, Punkta, DCU etc.,2024

Comparison websites and online multi-agencies - overview, 2024

Health Insurance - Premium written, Number of insured individuals, Average premium, 2021-2024

Car insurance - Premium and no. policies evolution, MTPL, Casco, 2021-1H25

Car insurance - Top players in MTPL and in Casco, 2023-1H25

Car insurance - Combined ratio and its elements, MTPL and in Casco, 2023-1H25

Car insurance - Average premium per policy for Casco and TPL, 1Q2019-2Q2025

Life insurance

Life insurance markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2023-1H25

Life premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 1H25

Life insurance gross and net premiums evolution, 2021-1H25

Top 10 life insurance players in Poland, 1H25

Market shares of top life players evolution, 2022-1H25

Life premium by insurance class and segment, 1H25

Life premium by risk class evolution, 2022-1H25

Life insurance technical reserves evolution and structure, 2022-1H25

Sales channels of life insurance, 2024

Life insurers results, Technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2024

Life insurance - profitability tree, 2020-2024

Life insurance - acquisition costs evolution, 2023-1H25, acquisition cost ratios for individual life insurers, 2024

Bancassurance

Bancassurance: Premium written by bank channel (life/non-life), 2022-2024,data by KNF vs. data by PIU

Bancassurance: Product/class split in bank channel (life/non-life), 2024

Bancassurance: Sales of investment type life products other than unit-linked, 2021-2024

Top players' profiles

PZU

Warta

ERGO Hestia

Forecast

Non-life insurance premiums forecast, 2025-2027F

Life Insurance premiums forecast, 2025-2027F

Notes on Methodology

Companies Featured

ALLIANZ

ALLIANZ POLSKA

AVIVA

COMPENSA - Vienna Insurance Group

GENERALI

LINK4

Metlife

Nationale Nederlanden

PZU

PZU ZYCIE

STU ERGO HESTIA

TU EUROPA

TUiR WARTA

UNIQA

Vienna Life

