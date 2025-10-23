GCC Egg Powder Market Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods, Rise of Health-Conscious Consumers, Expanding Food Processing Industry

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Egg Powder Market Share Analysis and Size - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC Egg Powder Market is expected to reach US$ 61.24 million by 2033 from US$ 38.47 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.30% from 2025 to 2033.

The increasing demand for convenient, shelf-stable food items, growth in the food processing industries, increase in health-oriented consumers, growth in the baking and confectionery industries, and growth of e-commerce in the region are the drivers for the growth in the GCC egg powder market.







The water content in whole eggs, egg whites, or egg yolks is stripped to produce egg powder, which is a dried form of eggs. This process enhances shelf life and makes its application in numerous food products, as well as storage and transport, easier. In the food industry, egg powder is widely applied as a protein source, flavoring, and emulsifiers in bakery products, confectionery, snacks, and processed foods. Moreover, it is critical to the production of cakes, sauces, dressings, and instant meals. Egg powder is also beneficial in pet food formulas, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.



The GCC market for egg powder is growing due to several reasons. Since egg powder is easy to store and has a long shelf life, it is a key driver of the increasing demand for convenience foods such as baked goods, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals. Demand is also driven by the increasing food processing industry in the region and the rise of health-conscious consumers seeking protein-rich alternatives. Moreover, the demand for egg powder is boosted by the growth of the baking, confectionery, and catering industries. The market is growing because of e-commerce and changing dietary habits, making egg powder an attractive option for consumer as well as commercial use.



Growth Drivers for the GCC Egg Powder Market

Rising Demand for Convenience Foods



One of the key drivers pushing the growth of the GCC egg powder market is the increasing demand for convenience foods. Ready-to-eat foods, snacks, and instant food are in huge demand owing to hectic lifestyles and changing consumer attitudes towards easy, quick meals. This requirement is well fulfilled by egg powder, which offers a convenient alternative to fresh eggs because of its long duration of shelf life and ease of use. It finds extensive use as a reliable source of protein, emulsifiers, and flavor in the production of baked products, processed snacks, and quick meal kits. Egg powder is a critical ingredient for food producers who wish to meet customer needs in the GCC market due to the convenience food trend and increased demand for packaged and transportable solutions.



Health-Conscious Consumers



With more individuals focusing on their diet and health, health-conscious consumers are a significant driver of the growth of the Saudi Arabian egg powder market. Egg powder has become increasingly popular among those seeking healthier choice as the level of awareness around the benefits of low-fat and high-protein diets has been on the increase. Individuals have been turning away from poor-quality, imbalanced diets due to the Kingdom's rising obesity rate, which at 14% for men and 23.6% among women, makes it a reason for concern per a 2022 study conducted by King Saud University's University Center for Obesity Research. As a high-quality source of protein that comes with essential constituents, egg powder complements well these changes in diet. The product is also widely used as an ingredient in health supplements and protein shakes as well as light foods among the fitness and body-conscious crowds.



Expanding Food Processing Industry



Egg powder consumption is strongly dominated by the increased food processing industry in the GCC. Due to its ease of use, longer shelf life, and convenience in storage, egg powder is emerging as an essential ingredient as the market for processed foods, ready-to-eat foods, and bakery items is expanding. It is widely used as a source of protein, emulsifiers, and flavor in the production of diverse food products like cakes, sauces, snacks, and fast foods. Egg powder continues to gain increasing popularity across the region's food manufacturing sector as a result of heightened demand for efficient production processes as well as the shift towards packaged, shelf-stable products.



Challenges in the GCC Egg Powder Market

Regulatory Constraints



One of the biggest obstacles facing the GCC egg powder business is regulatory restrictions. Production and distribution procedures may become more difficult as a result of stringent food safety laws, which may include import limitations, quality control requirements, and labeling specifications. These rules must be followed by manufacturers, which can add time and expense to operations. Additionally, companies looking to grow internationally face challenges because of the disparate rules among GCC nations. For egg powder manufacturers in the area, maintaining product quality and safety while adhering to these rules continues to be a major problem.



Competition from Alternative Proteins



Alternative protein competition is becoming a bigger problem for the GCC market for egg powder. Customers are looking for vegan or allergy-free solutions more and more as plant-based proteins like soy, pea, and almond protein become more popular. Similar nutritional advantages are provided by these substitutes, frequently with less worry about animal products or cholesterol. The market for plant-based foods is becoming more competitive, especially with consumers who are concerned about their health and the environment and are searching for cruelty-free and sustainable protein sources.



Saudi Arabia Egg Powder Market



The growing demand for convenience meals and the rise of the food processing sector are driving the steady growth of the Saudi Arabian egg powder market. With advantages like longer shelf life, simplicity of storage, and adaptability in a range of culinary applications, egg powder is a popular option for producers of ready-to-eat meals, sauces, dressings, and baked goods. The use of egg powder as a sustainable ingredient is further supported by the nation's emphasis on food security and self-sufficiency. Leading companies in the market that provide egg powder products for both industrial and consumer applications are Al Watania Poultry, Almarai, and Al-Safi Danone.



UAE Egg Powder Market



The growing demand for convenience foods and the rise of the food processing sector are driving the UAE's egg powder market's continuous expansion. With advantages like longer shelf life, simplicity of storage, and adaptability in a range of culinary applications, egg powder is a popular option for producers of ready-to-eat meals, sauces, dressings, and baked goods. The use of egg powder as a sustainable ingredient is further supported by the nation's emphasis on food security and self-sufficiency. Leading companies in the market that provide egg powder products for both industrial and consumer applications are Gulf Food Industries (California Garden), Al Ghurair Foods, and Al Rawdah.



Oman Egg Powder Market



The market for egg powder in Oman is expanding steadily due to rising demand in the food processing sector. Because of its long shelf life, ease of storage, and versatility, egg powder is a popular component in ready-to-eat meals, sauces, dressings, and baked goods. The use of egg powder as a sustainable ingredient is further supported by the nation's emphasis on food security and self-sufficiency. Additionally, as producers look for effective, affordable ways to satisfy consumers' growing demands for quick, high-protein, and nutrient-dense foods, the market for egg powder in Oman is expanding.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $38.47 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $61.24 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Middle East



Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Ovostar Union N.V.

Kewpie Egg Corporation

Venkys

Weyco Group Inc

Ovobel Foods

skm egg products

Bouwhuis Enthoven BV

Farm Pride Food Ltd.

GCC Egg Powder Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Whole Egg Powder

Egg White Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Others

Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7f7gd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment