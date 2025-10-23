$3.4 Billion Silicone Adhesives Market Analysis by Type, Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Adhesives Market by Type (One-Component, Two-Component), Technology (Non-PSA, PSA), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silicone adhesives market is poised for substantial growth with projections to reach USD 3.40 billion in 2025 and USD 4.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. Key factors driving this growth include the rise in electric vehicle adoption, increased demand for sustainable buildings, and enhanced healthcare expenditures.

Yet, market expansion faces hurdles due to high costs and fluctuations in raw material prices, positioning silicone adhesives as a pricier alternative to other types like polyurethane, acrylic, and epoxy. The cost consideration intensifies for large-scale or high-volume projects where minor cost differences could impact budget allocations.

The one-component segment is set to achieve the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030. This segment stands out for its significant advantages in ease of use, cost efficiency, and performance. Unlike two-component systems, one-component adhesives do not require mixing or curing agents, cutting down on labor time and minimizing application errors. These adhesives are particularly beneficial in industries prioritizing swift assembly and strong bonding, such as automotive, construction, and electronics, given their ability to cure at room temperature and in moisture-rich environments.

Non-pressure-sensitive adhesives (non-PSA) are anticipated to capture the largest market share by 2030. These adhesives offer robust and durable bonding, ideal for high-performance applications in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction sectors. Unlike PSAs, which focus on tackiness and peel strength, non-PSAs are superior in heat and chemical resistance, flexibility, and durability. Their increasing usage results from the growing demand for electric vehicles, high-power electronics, and the need for sustainable building solutions that can endure extreme conditions.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth in the silicone adhesives market during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, an expanding base in automotive and electronics manufacturing, and burgeoning infrastructure investments. Notably, countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan dominate high-performance bonding solutions. Additionally, the amplifying healthcare industry, driven by aging populations and rising healthcare costs, fosters the adoption of silicone adhesives in medical devices and equipment.

This research report on the silicone adhesives market categorizes based on type, technology, end-use, and region. It extensively covers market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth opportunities. A detailed competitive analysis of industry players provides insights into company profiles, recent developments, and strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, and product launches. The report also offers a perspective on emerging startup dynamics within the silicone adhesives market.

Key market players making significant strides include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), 3M (US), and KCC SILICONE CORPORATION (South Korea). Companies like Elkem ASA (Norway), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sika AG (Switzerland), Dow (US), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US) are also pivotal in shaping the market landscape.

For market leaders and newcomers alike, the report delivers critical insights on revenue forecasts and helps businesses better position themselves within the competitive landscape by planning effective go-to-market strategies. Comprehensive analyses further highlight potential revenues, aiding in strategic decision-making aligned with evolving market demands.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 USD 3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 USD 4.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Drivers Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption Aging Populations and Higher Healthcare Spending Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Buildings

Restraints Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices High Cost Compared to Alternatives

Opportunities Increasing Demand from Emerging Markets Rise of Flexible and Wearable Electronics

Challenges Intense Competition and Price Pressure Customer Awareness & Adoption Barriers



