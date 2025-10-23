$29.5 Billion Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Analysis Report 2025: Global, Regional and Country-Level Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare cybersecurity is in transition as digital innovation changes how care is delivered and protected. This market's evolution now demands leadership attention to complex threat environments and the rapid expansion of connected medical technologies.

Market Snapshot: Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Growth and Dynamics

The Healthcare Cybersecurity Market is experiencing significant expansion, reflecting a strong global response to rising digitalization in healthcare environments, heightened cyber threats, and widespread implementation of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices. From 2024 to 2025, the market value will increase from USD 25.20 billion to USD 29.50 billion, with continued growth forecasted at a CAGR of 16.86%, eventually reaching USD 87.66 billion by 2032. This growth underscores the urgent need for advanced cyber protection as hospitals, clinics, payers, and manufacturers adapt investment strategies to defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks and maintain compliance.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Security Types : Application Security solutions such as Runtime Application Self-Protection and Web Application Firewall; Cloud Security tools including Cloud Access Security Broker and Container Security; Data Encryption for securing information at rest or in transit; Endpoint Security like Antivirus, Antimalware, Application Whitelisting, and Endpoint Detection and Response; Identity and Access Management with Privileged Access Management and Single Sign-On; Network Security platforms such as Firewalls, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, and Virtual Private Networks.

: Application Security solutions such as Runtime Application Self-Protection and Web Application Firewall; Cloud Security tools including Cloud Access Security Broker and Container Security; Data Encryption for securing information at rest or in transit; Endpoint Security like Antivirus, Antimalware, Application Whitelisting, and Endpoint Detection and Response; Identity and Access Management with Privileged Access Management and Single Sign-On; Network Security platforms such as Firewalls, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, and Virtual Private Networks. Component : Services covering Consulting, Managed Services, and Support and Maintenance, as well as Solutions involving both Hardware and Software to safeguard patient data and operational processes.

: Services covering Consulting, Managed Services, and Support and Maintenance, as well as Solutions involving both Hardware and Software to safeguard patient data and operational processes. Deployment Modes : Cloud deployment options (Private and Public Cloud), Hybrid approaches blending multiple infrastructures, and On-Premise deployments for control over sensitive assets.

: Cloud deployment options (Private and Public Cloud), Hybrid approaches blending multiple infrastructures, and On-Premise deployments for control over sensitive assets. End Users : Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics addressing varied clinical needs, Medical Device Manufacturers seeking compliant product security, Payers prioritizing data integrity, and Pharmacies balancing supply-chain resilience and privacy.

: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics addressing varied clinical needs, Medical Device Manufacturers seeking compliant product security, Payers prioritizing data integrity, and Pharmacies balancing supply-chain resilience and privacy. Regional Coverage : Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan) represent diverse policy, compliance, and adoption landscapes.

: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan) represent diverse policy, compliance, and adoption landscapes. Leading Companies Analyzed: Profiles and insights cover Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Fortinet, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.; McAfee LLC; Trend Micro Inc.; and Sophos Ltd. Their solutions and strategies address evolving healthcare security requirements.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Healthcare organizations now contend with a broader attack surface, driven by new telemedicine platforms and widespread use of IoMT devices, requiring in-depth security for both existing and modern infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence plays a dual role, increasing the sophistication of threat actors and simultaneously enabling automation of detection, incident response, and risk evaluation across healthcare operations.

Regulatory oversight is strengthening globally, directing investment and risk protocols as privacy rules, data breach notifications, and compliance obligations reshape operational policy.

Risks within healthcare supply chains push organizations to adopt zero trust architecture, reinforce vendor risk management, and seek greater procurement diversification to support secure and resilient service delivery.

Market momentum is shifting towards integration of consulting, managed detection, and maintenance services, providing continuous protection through expert-driven, real-time security monitoring and support.

Collaboration is fostering the creation of interoperable and modular security solutions, driven by partnerships among vendors, research bodies, and healthcare consortia to meet the unique demands of digital health transformation.

Tariff Impact: Navigating the U.S. 2025 Tariff Shift

Recent U.S. tariff changes have elevated the cost base for security hardware and software deployed in healthcare organizations. This factor is accelerating migration toward managed security services and adoption of cloud-native and software-defined solutions. Ongoing supply constraints and production shifts emphasize the value of robust procurement strategy, expanding vendor relationships, and investing in local innovation. Healthcare security leaders must proactively adapt budgeting and risk planning approaches to sustain effective protection and business continuity.

Methodology & Data Sources

This analysis is grounded in a hybrid methodology, combining primary interviews with CISOs, clinical engineers, and cybersecurity architects, along with secondary research drawn from industry reports and regulatory documents. Advanced data analytics and scenario modeling inform key insights, which are validated via peer review to ensure accuracy and relevance.

Why This Report Matters

Enables senior leaders to prioritize cybersecurity investments, align digital defense initiatives with evolving risk environments, and support critical business goals.

Delivers comprehensive insight into market segmentation, regional adoption trends, and comparative benchmarking for informed vendor selection and strategic planning.

Equips executives with actionable guidance, supporting the development and implementation of resilient frameworks for healthcare cybersecurity amid ongoing digital transformation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $87.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Adoption of zero trust network access frameworks to secure medical data flows

5.2. Use of machine learning for proactive detection of anomalous behavior in healthcare systems

5.3. Implementation of blockchain solutions to enhance integrity and auditability of patient records

5.4. Expansion of Internet of Medical Things device security regulations and compliance standards

5.5. Rising importance of cybersecurity training programs to mitigate human error in healthcare breaches

5.6. Adoption of cloud-native security platforms for scalable protection of electronic health records



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

8.1. Application Security

8.1.1. Runtime Application Self-Protection

8.1.2. Web Application Firewall

8.2. Cloud Security

8.2.1. Cloud Access Security Broker

8.2.2. Container Security

8.3. Data Encryption

8.3.1. At-Rest Encryption

8.3.2. In-Transit Encryption

8.4. Endpoint Security

8.4.1. Antivirus/Antimalware

8.4.2. Application Whitelisting

8.4.3. Endpoint Detection And Response

8.5. Identity And Access Management

8.5.1. Privileged Access Management

8.5.2. Single Sign-On

8.6. Network Security

8.6.1. Firewall

8.6.2. Intrusion Detection And Prevention

8.6.3. Virtual Private Network



9. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, by Component

9.1. Services

9.1.1. Consulting

9.1.2. Managed Services

9.1.3. Support And Maintenance

9.2. Solutions

9.2.1. Hardware

9.2.2. Software



10. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1. Cloud

10.1.1. Private Cloud

10.1.2. Public Cloud

10.2. Hybrid

10.2.1. Mixed Deployment

10.3. On Premise



11. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, by End User

11.1. Diagnostic Laboratories

11.2. Hospitals And Clinics

11.3. Medical Device Manufacturers

11.4. Payers

11.5. Pharmacies



12. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.3. Competitive Analysis



The key companies profiled in this Healthcare Cybersecurity market report include:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

