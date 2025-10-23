Maritime Cybersecurity Market to Grow from US$ 4.14 Billion in 2025 to US$ 6.55 Billion by 2029: Emerging Trends, Regional Hotspots, Investment Prospects and Strategic Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Cybersecurity Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The maritime cybersecurity market is expanding at an impressive rate, projected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2024 to $6.55 billion by 2029. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% in the near term and a slightly adjusted 12.2% over the longer term. Factors fueling this surge include increasing cyber threats targeting navigation and communication systems, expanded digitalization across shipping operations, and enhanced cybersecurity regulations. The proliferation of internet-connected devices on maritime vessels also plays a significant role in market growth.

Going forward, the rise of autonomous shipping technologies, heightened cyber threats to onboard systems, and an emphasis on cloud-based maritime management platforms are expected to drive market dynamics. Key emerging trends include advancements in edge computing for detecting threats, AI-based maritime cybersecurity solutions, and secure ship-to-shore communication technologies.

The development and implementation of 5G networks and IoT security are pivotal for the market's future trajectory. The deployment of high-speed, low-latency communications is vital in ensuring secure data transmission across maritime networks, providing protection for internet-connected systems involved in navigation and cargo management. After all, as of March 2023, the Global Mobile Suppliers Association noted that 5G users had soared to 1.15 billion, nearly a 90% spike from 619 million in 2021.

Leading entities in the market are increasingly focused on zero-trust cybersecurity solutions. Notable movements in the sector include Rakuten Symphony's December 2024 launch of Rakuten Maritime, which delivers comprehensive cybersecurity and digital transformation services tailored for the maritime arena. Furthermore, Marlink SAS's acquisition of Port-IT B.V. in October 2024 aims to bolster its maritime cybersecurity offering, integrating specialized threat detection and incident response systems.

Major players shaping the landscape include industry giants like Airbus SE, IBM Corp, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, along with maritime-focused specialists such as Wartsila Oyj Abp, Otorio Ltd., and Cydome Security Ltd. North America currently leads the regional market, but significant activity is noted across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategically, maritime cybersecurity players are reacting to global trade tensions and tariffs, notably those affecting the aerospace and defense sectors. These dynamics compel industry responses such as stockpiling critical materials and diversifying supply chains through partnerships.

This report provides crucial insights into the largest and fastest-growing sectors within the maritime cybersecurity market. It thoroughly examines the industry's relationship with the broader economy and related markets while exploring technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences impacting the future outlook.

The report explores market characteristics, size, and growth trajectories, with detailed segmentation and geographical breakdowns. It also offers a competitive landscape overview, covering market shares and profiles of leading companies. Recent key financial deals that have significantly influenced the market are also identified.

Types: Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Other Types.

Threats: System Disruption, Data Breaches, Ransomware, Network Segmentation, Others.

Deployment Models: On-Premise, Cloud-Based.

Applications: Threat Detection, Cyber Incident Response, Cybersecurity Compliance.

End Users: Port Authorities, Shipping Companies, Maritime Insurers, Others.

Subsegments: Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Other Types have dedicated subcategories for a comprehensive market understanding.

Companies Covered: The report features major industry players including Airbus SE, IBM, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Wartsila, Elbit Systems, SAAB, Smiths Group, DNV AS, and more.

Geographies: In-depth analysis is provided for countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series Data: covers five years of historic assessment and ten years of forecast analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of market developments. The report is delivered in PDF, Word, and Excel Dashboard formats, providing extensive data and analysis.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

