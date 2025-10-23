Construction Extended Reality (XR) Market to More Than Double During 2025-2029, Reaching US$15.54 Billion: Global Industry Analysis Report

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Extended Reality Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction extended reality (XR) market has witnessed remarkable growth, with projections indicating its evolution from $5.34 billion in 2024 to $6.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.1%. The expansion during this period can be linked to increased demands for remote site inspections, immersive design visualization, real-time collaboration, XR's role in post-construction management, and its application for detecting design conflicts.

Forecasts predict the market will surge to $15.54 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 23.7%, driven by global infrastructure projects, digital transformation within the construction industry, smart city developments, sustainable building solutions, and supportive government initiatives.

The burgeoning number of infrastructure projects is set to propel the construction XR market further. These developments, essential for enhancing transportation networks, utilities, and communication channels, are fueled by urbanization and the need for improved urban amenities. XR technology significantly aids these projects by offering immersive design visuals, allowing stakeholders to identify issues early, minimizing errors and delays. For instance, Homes England reported a notable rise in housing completions in late 2024, illustrating the market's impact on infrastructure expansion.

Strategic partnerships are pivotal for leading companies in expanding their reach and fostering innovation in the construction XR realm. Noteworthy collaborations include the January 2025 partnership between Capital Group and FORCE Technology, introducing SimFlex, an XR full mission bridge simulator, enhancing global training capabilities. Similarly, Autodesk Inc.'s March 2022 acquisition of The Wild bolsters its construction software portfolio, integrating immersive capabilities.

Prominent players in the construction XR market include Microsoft Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Accenture Plc, NVIDIA Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., PTC Inc., Unity Technologies, and more. North America was the largest market region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth. The market analysis spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and others, covering countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the USA.

Global trade changes, notably the U.S. tariff hikes in spring 2025, affect the construction sector by inflating material costs and impacting project timelines. The sector faces pressures from increased steel, aluminum, and machinery costs, necessitating local resourcing and supply chain diversification to mitigate impacts. Companies must adapt to the evolving international trade landscape, emphasizing modular construction and diversified sourcing.

The report scrutinizes the largest and fastest-growing segments within the construction extended reality market, its alignment with macroeconomic variables, demographic shifts, and adjacent markets. Crucial forces steering the market, including technological advancements and consumer preference changes, are comprehensively analyzed. It encompasses market characteristics, size, growth trends, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscapes, market shares, and strategic growth avenues.

Markets Covered: Device Types: AR, VR, MR; Applications: Design, Planning, Management, Training, Maintenance; End-Users: AEC Firms, Real Estate Developers, Contractors, Government Agencies.

Subsegments: AR: Smart Glasses, HMDs, Handheld Devices, HUDs; VR: HMDs, Gesture-Tracking Devices, Data Gloves; MR: HMDs, Smart Glasses, Controllers, Spatial Mapping.

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft, Sony, Lenovo, Accenture, NVIDIA, Epson, Autodesk, Trimble, PTC, Unity, Bentley, Magic Leap, EON, RealWear, HoloPundits, Vuzix, Varjo, ManageXR, Simbott, Immersafety.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data and Forecasts: Historical insights (five years) and future projections (ten years). Includes market ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data segmented by country and region, competitor market shares, and market segments.

Delivery Format: Available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard formats for diverse analytical needs.

