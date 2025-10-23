Construction Cybersecurity Market Report 2025: Emerging Trends, Strategic Insights and Investment Prospects Through 2029 & 2034

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Cybersecurity Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction cybersecurity market is experiencing significant expansion, projected to grow from $5.82 billion in 2024 to $7.07 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 21.5%. This surge is driven by the digital transformation of construction processes, increased adoption of cloud-based project platforms, and escalating cyber threats targeting infrastructure. The adoption of connected devices and stricter data protection regulations also fuel this growth.

Anticipated to reach $15.22 billion by 2029, the market continues to expand at a CAGR of 21.1%. This is attributed to global smart city initiatives, government investments in resilient infrastructure, and rising cybersecurity mandates. Integration of 5G technology and geopolitical tensions further bolster demand for robust cybersecurity measures.

The rise in ransomware and phishing attacks propels market growth, highlighting the need for advanced protective systems to safeguard construction operations. Ascendant Technologies reported a 23% increase in such threats in 2025, projecting industry losses up to $1.2 trillion without effective countermeasures.

Leading companies are developing AI-driven intelligent building platforms to enhance security and operational efficiency. In June 2025, Honeywell launched Connected Solutions, an AI-powered platform consolidating building management systems for optimized performance and enhanced cybersecurity.

In November 2023, Rockwell Automation acquired Verve Industrial Protection for $183 million to boost their cybersecurity offerings, enhancing protection for industrial and construction infrastructure.

Major players in the market include Siemens AG, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International, and many others. These companies are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions tailored for the construction industry.

North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region. Countries covered include the USA, China, Germany, and more, emphasizing the global reach of this market.

Trade relations and tariffs are significantly affecting the sector, particularly in materials procurement, urging the adoption of local sourcing and modular construction to manage costs effectively.

Report Scope

Explore the largest and fastest growing sectors within the construction cybersecurity market and understand its integration within the broader economy, demographic shifts, and related markets. The report meticulously answers pivotal questions, addressing technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.

The comprehensive analysis encompasses market characteristics, growth dynamics, segmentation, regional and country-specific insights, competitive landscape, and strategic trends. It traces historical and projected market growth across diverse geographies, offering an unparalleled depth of information.

Analyzes market size, focusing on historical growth and future projections.

Forecasts consider technological advancements such as AI, automation, geopolitical conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, and economic factors like inflation and tariffs.

Segments the market into subcategories for a detailed understanding of market composition.

Regional and country breakdowns provide a nuanced view of market size and growth comparisons.

Competitive landscape analysis highlights key players, their market shares, and recent financial transactions shaping the industry.

Trends and strategic recommendations provide insights for companies aiming to expand post-crisis.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management

By Component: Solution, Services

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

By Application: Smart Building Protection, Project Data Safety, Remote Operations, BIM System Protection, Industrial IoT

By End-User Industry: Residential, Commercial, Industrial Construction

Key Players: Siemens AG, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Palo Alto Networks Inc., among others.

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Available Formats: PDF, Word, Excel Data Dashboard.

This detailed report is indispensable for those aiming to remain competitive and informed in the dynamic construction cybersecurity landscape.

