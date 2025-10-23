GCC $1.25+ Bn Catheter Market Growth Trends and Forecast to 2033 Featuring Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences, BD and Co, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Teleflex

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Catheter Market Share Analysis and Size - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC Catheter Market size was USD 579.83 million in 2024 and is expected to be USD 1.28 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.21% from 2025 to 2033

The growth is triggered by increasing chronic diseases, a rise in surgical procedures, and the development of healthcare infrastructure in GCC countries, in addition to the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive treatments.







In the GCC countries, the application of catheters is rising gradually owing to the growing number of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, kidney diseases, and cardiovascular disorders. Furthermore, an aging population, combined with the growth in high-standard healthcare facilities, is fueling greater demand for catheterization processes. Governments across the GCC are investing in upgrading hospitals, while private healthcare companies are embracing high-end medical technologies. Consequently, catheters have become a critical device in both acute and long-term patient management in the region.



Growth Driver of the GCC Catheter Market

Increased Burden of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population



The rising burden of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and renal disease in the GCC is a key driver for the catheter market. A rapidly aging population further fuels the demand because the aged are more prone to conditions necessitating catheterization. The World Health Organization observes a universal increase in non-communicable diseases, and the GCC is no different.

The demographic change requires increased medical interventions, such as the use of a range of catheters for diagnosis and treatment, thus driving market growth. As per the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for about 33% of all mortality in the Middle East, with the GCC nations registering projected growth in cases of heart disease.



Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion



The GCC nations are investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure with a view to offering world-class medical facilities. Efforts such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's healthcare reforms are creating new hospitals and clinics with the latest medical technologies.

This growth enhances the adoption and availability of catheter-based procedures since newer facilities tend to use such technologies for treating patients, thus enhancing the catheter market in the region. In 2022, Altib, the Middle East's largest AI-powered digital health platform, secured US$44 million to build fully integrated primary care networks.



Technological Developments and Minimally Invasive Procedures



The move towards minimally invasive procedures is on the rise in the GCC, fueled by technology developments in catheter design and performance. New catheters provide better comfort for the patient, fewer infection risks, and shorter hospital stays.

The GCC's use of such advanced medical devices supports its objective of improving healthcare quality and efficiency, thus promoting the development of the catheter market. February 2024, Zylox-Tonbridge has received marketing approval from the UAE Ministry of Health for a number of groundbreaking products, such as the ZENFluxionT and ZENFlowT PTA Balloon Catheters, ZENFlexT Peripheral Stent System, and ZENFLEX ProT Drug-eluting Stent System.



Challenge in the GCC Catheter Market

High Cost of Advanced Catheterization Procedures



Although advanced catheter technologies have many advantages, their high expense can be a deterrent to mass adoption in the GCC. Not every healthcare facility might be able to afford the latest catheterization equipment, which could restrict access for some patient groups. This cost aspect can slow down market growth, particularly in areas where healthcare budgets are tight.



Regulatory Hurdles and Compliance Issues



Operating within the regulatory environment of the GCC is often complex with different standards and approval mechanisms within each country. Compliance with local regulations becomes an issue, as it takes time and is expensive. Regulatory complexity can postpone the launch of products and restrict access to particular catheter forms within the market, thus influencing general growth.



GCC Cardiovascular Catheter Market



Cardiovascular catheter segment is growing rapidly in the GCC with the increasing rates of heart disease and the heightened use of interventional cardiology procedures. With advancements in the design of catheters, i.e., drug-eluting and bioresorbable stents, treatment outcome is improving. The growth in demand for less invasive cardiac procedure is driving this market segment growth.



GCC Microcatheters Market



Microcatheters, which are flexible and have high precision, are widely used in neurovascular and peripheral vascular interventions. The increasing incidence of diseases such as aneurysms and peripheral artery disease in the GCC is fueling demand for microcatheters. Their capability to travel through intricate vascular paths makes them a crucial component of sophisticated medical procedures, driving market growth.



GCC Intermittent catheters Market



Intermittent catheters are becoming increasingly popular in the GCC because they are convenient and have a lower risk of infection than indwelling catheters. They are typically used for patients with urinary retention or neurogenic bladder conditions. The focus on patient comfort and home care solutions is also driving the demand for intermittent catheters in the region.



GCC Short PIVC Catheter Market



Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVCs) are also being used extensively across the GCC for drug and fluid administration. Being easy to insert and having less chance of complications, they have become a favored option in the emergency and outpatient departments. Growing hospitalization rates and outpatient surgeries are propelling the demand for the short PIVC market segment.



GCC Catheter Hospitals Market



GCC hospitals are significant users of catheters due to the large number of surgical and diagnostic procedures that they conduct. The centralization of sophisticated medical services within hospital establishments guarantees a consistent demand for all types of catheters. Hospital infrastructure investments and the implementation of high-tech medical technologies are also supporting this market segment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $579.83 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1280 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Middle East



Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

Abbott Laboratories

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Becton Dickinson And Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Inc.

GCC Catheter Market Segmentation

Product Type

Cardiovascular Catheters

Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Microcatheters

Balloon Catheters

Access Catheters

Embolization Catheters

Others

Urinary Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

Foley/Indwelling Catheters

External Catheters

Intravascular Catheters

Short PIVC

Integrated/Closed PIVC

Specialty Catheters

End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Rest of GCC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5svp9v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment