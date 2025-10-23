GCC $1.25+ Bn Catheter Market Growth Trends and Forecast to 2033 Featuring Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences, BD and Co, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Teleflex

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Catheter Market Share Analysis and Size - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The GCC Catheter Market size was USD 579.83 million in 2024 and is expected to be USD 1.28 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.21% from 2025 to 2033
The growth is triggered by increasing chronic diseases, a rise in surgical procedures, and the development of healthcare infrastructure in GCC countries, in addition to the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive treatments.
In the GCC countries, the application of catheters is rising gradually owing to the growing number of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, kidney diseases, and cardiovascular disorders. Furthermore, an aging population, combined with the growth in high-standard healthcare facilities, is fueling greater demand for catheterization processes. Governments across the GCC are investing in upgrading hospitals, while private healthcare companies are embracing high-end medical technologies. Consequently, catheters have become a critical device in both acute and long-term patient management in the region.
Growth Driver of the GCC Catheter Market
Increased Burden of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population
The rising burden of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and renal disease in the GCC is a key driver for the catheter market. A rapidly aging population further fuels the demand because the aged are more prone to conditions necessitating catheterization. The World Health Organization observes a universal increase in non-communicable diseases, and the GCC is no different.
The demographic change requires increased medical interventions, such as the use of a range of catheters for diagnosis and treatment, thus driving market growth. As per the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for about 33% of all mortality in the Middle East, with the GCC nations registering projected growth in cases of heart disease.
Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion
The GCC nations are investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure with a view to offering world-class medical facilities. Efforts such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's healthcare reforms are creating new hospitals and clinics with the latest medical technologies.
This growth enhances the adoption and availability of catheter-based procedures since newer facilities tend to use such technologies for treating patients, thus enhancing the catheter market in the region. In 2022, Altib, the Middle East's largest AI-powered digital health platform, secured US$44 million to build fully integrated primary care networks.
Technological Developments and Minimally Invasive Procedures
The move towards minimally invasive procedures is on the rise in the GCC, fueled by technology developments in catheter design and performance. New catheters provide better comfort for the patient, fewer infection risks, and shorter hospital stays.
The GCC's use of such advanced medical devices supports its objective of improving healthcare quality and efficiency, thus promoting the development of the catheter market. February 2024, Zylox-Tonbridge has received marketing approval from the UAE Ministry of Health for a number of groundbreaking products, such as the ZENFluxionT and ZENFlowT PTA Balloon Catheters, ZENFlexT Peripheral Stent System, and ZENFLEX ProT Drug-eluting Stent System.
Challenge in the GCC Catheter Market
High Cost of Advanced Catheterization Procedures
Although advanced catheter technologies have many advantages, their high expense can be a deterrent to mass adoption in the GCC. Not every healthcare facility might be able to afford the latest catheterization equipment, which could restrict access for some patient groups. This cost aspect can slow down market growth, particularly in areas where healthcare budgets are tight.
Regulatory Hurdles and Compliance Issues
Operating within the regulatory environment of the GCC is often complex with different standards and approval mechanisms within each country. Compliance with local regulations becomes an issue, as it takes time and is expensive. Regulatory complexity can postpone the launch of products and restrict access to particular catheter forms within the market, thus influencing general growth.
GCC Cardiovascular Catheter Market
Cardiovascular catheter segment is growing rapidly in the GCC with the increasing rates of heart disease and the heightened use of interventional cardiology procedures. With advancements in the design of catheters, i.e., drug-eluting and bioresorbable stents, treatment outcome is improving. The growth in demand for less invasive cardiac procedure is driving this market segment growth.
GCC Microcatheters Market
Microcatheters, which are flexible and have high precision, are widely used in neurovascular and peripheral vascular interventions. The increasing incidence of diseases such as aneurysms and peripheral artery disease in the GCC is fueling demand for microcatheters. Their capability to travel through intricate vascular paths makes them a crucial component of sophisticated medical procedures, driving market growth.
GCC Intermittent catheters Market
Intermittent catheters are becoming increasingly popular in the GCC because they are convenient and have a lower risk of infection than indwelling catheters. They are typically used for patients with urinary retention or neurogenic bladder conditions. The focus on patient comfort and home care solutions is also driving the demand for intermittent catheters in the region.
GCC Short PIVC Catheter Market
Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVCs) are also being used extensively across the GCC for drug and fluid administration. Being easy to insert and having less chance of complications, they have become a favored option in the emergency and outpatient departments. Growing hospitalization rates and outpatient surgeries are propelling the demand for the short PIVC market segment.
GCC Catheter Hospitals Market
GCC hospitals are significant users of catheters due to the large number of surgical and diagnostic procedures that they conduct. The centralization of sophisticated medical services within hospital establishments guarantees a consistent demand for all types of catheters. Hospital infrastructure investments and the implementation of high-tech medical technologies are also supporting this market segment.
Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights
- Abbott Laboratories
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp
- Becton Dickinson And Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic Plc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Stryker Corporation
- Teleflex Inc.
GCC Catheter Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Cardiovascular Catheters
- Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters
- Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters
Neurovascular Catheters
- Microcatheters
- Balloon Catheters
- Access Catheters
- Embolization Catheters
- Others
Urinary Catheters
- Intermittent Catheters
- Foley/Indwelling Catheters
- External Catheters
Intravascular Catheters
- Short PIVC
- Integrated/Closed PIVC
Specialty Catheters
End Users
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Others
Countries
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Oman
- Bahrain
- Rest of GCC
