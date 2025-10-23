Amusement Machine Market Report 2025: Regional and Country Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles of Major and Innovative Companies

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amusement Machine Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The amusement machine market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $15.72 billion in 2024 to $17.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rising popularity of arcade gaming, the expansion of gaming arcades in urban regions, higher visitor numbers at entertainment centers, increasing disposable income among younger demographics, and the rising demand for family-oriented entertainment venues.



The amusement machine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be linked to the rising adoption of virtual reality gaming machines, the growing demand for location-based entertainment, the increasing preference for interactive gaming experiences, higher consumer spending on leisure activities, and the wider integration of cashless payment systems.

Key trends expected in this period include advancements in motion-sensing gaming technologies, innovations in immersive multiplayer experiences, investments in augmented reality gaming platforms, progress in cloud-connected gaming networks, and the development of AI-driven game customization.





The rise in investments in family entertainment centers is expected to drive the growth of the amusement machine market in the coming years. Family entertainment center (FEC) investments involve allocating resources and capital into recreational and amusement facilities designed for families. This trend is increasing as consumers show greater demand for leisure and recreational experiences, prioritizing memorable activities over material possessions. Investments in these centers fuel the demand for amusement machines, as they depend on a variety of engaging devices to attract visitors and ensure consistent use, thereby generating steady revenue from the machines. For example, in January 2025, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, a US-based government agency, approved a $4.2 million grant to expand the Showboat Family Entertainment Center in Atlantic City. As a result, the growth in family entertainment center investments is contributing to the expansion of the amusement machine market.



Companies in the amusement machine market are advancing new technologies such as immersive motion simulators to enhance multisensory experiences by combining motion, sound, and visuals. Immersive motion simulators integrate synchronized platforms with virtual reality visuals to deliver realistic, interactive environments. For instance, in October 2024, FuninVR, a China-based manufacturer of virtual reality entertainment equipment, unveiled the VR Skyship game ride at the 2024 Canton Fair. VR Skyship incorporates advanced motion simulation with 360 rotation and 12 wide-angle tilting, offering immersive experiences ranging from sci-fi battles to dinosaur adventures. The ride includes over ten high-end special effects and precise motion capture, creating an intense multisensory atmosphere. With regularly updated content, including deep-sea exploration and horror themes, this innovation highlights China's progress in intelligent manufacturing and immersive digital entertainment.



In July 2025, GENDA Inc., a Japan-based amusement arcade company, acquired Player One Amusement Group for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is expected to significantly increase GENDA's sales across North America while supporting its strategy to strengthen regional operations and improve profitability within the company group. Player One Amusement Group, headquartered in Canada, specializes in providing amusement machines.



Major players in the amusement machine market are Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Konami Holdings Corporation, Incredible Technologies Inc., SINORIDES, ELAUT GROUP, HY Technology, Adrenaline Amusements Inc., LAI Games, Andamiro USA Corp., Raw Thrills Inc., Guangzhou EPARK Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Benchmark Games, Neofuns Amusement Equipment Co. Ltd., JAKAR SP. Z O.O., American Pinball Inc., Yuto Games, Coastal Amusements Inc., Zoom Studios, and PALM FUN Electronics Co. Ltd.



