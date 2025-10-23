Vertical Garden Construction Market Report 2025 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Leading Players - Sempergreen Vertical Systems, Greenrise Technologies, Elmich, Ferntastica Gardens, LiveWall and More

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Garden Construction Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vertical garden construction market is witnessing rapid expansion with the market size expected to climb from $1.03 billion in 2024 to $1.13 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth is fueled by increased urbanization, limited horizontal space, growing environmental consciousness, and government incentives promoting green infrastructure.

By 2029, the market is projected to soar to $1.64 billion, driven by smart irrigation, sustainable construction practices, and demand for energy-efficient buildings integrated with climate control features. Innovations such as IoT-based irrigation, drone technology for maintenance, and AI-driven plant health monitoring are also shaping the market.

Green building solutions are emerging as pivotal factors boosting the vertical garden construction market. Enhanced air quality, decreased heat absorption, and improved energy efficiency align with urban planning goals. The Green Building Council of Australia's report of issuing over 800 Green Star certifications in 2022-23 exemplifies the momentum in eco-friendly certifications, underscoring the market's growth trajectory.

Strategic partnerships are integral for leading market players focusing on technological innovation. In November 2024, Sotech's partnership with Vertical Meadow unveiled the Optima Meadow living wall facade, blending sustainability with functionality through its use of 94% recycled aluminum and advanced monitoring technologies. Similarly, Mitie Group plc's acquisition of Biotecture Limited bolstered its green infrastructure offerings and sustainability credentials, reflecting industry trends toward strategic acquisitions and collaborations.

The market landscape is dominated by key players such as Sempergreen Vertical Systems BV, Greenrise Technologies, Elmich Pte Limited, and others. The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area through the forecast period, alongside significant contributions from Western Europe, North America, and others. However, market dynamics are heavily influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, necessitating revisions in forecasts and strategic recommendations to align with the evolving international environment.

The U.S.'s escalating tariffs in spring 2025 have notably impacted construction materials procurement and project costs. Consequently, strategies like local sourcing and modular construction have become pivotal to maintaining project viability amidst fluctuating trade conditions.

Discover the largest and fastest-growing segments in the vertical garden construction market, which are connected with economic trends, demographic shifts, and market parallels. This comprehensive report elucidates the forces shaping the future market, including technological upheavals, regulatory transitions, and shifts in consumer interest.

The report delves into market characteristics, size, and growth, offering detailed segmentation, regional breakdowns, and competitive landscapes. It tracks both historic and forecasted market growth, providing essential data by geography.

By Type: Indoor and Outdoor Vertical Garden Walls.

By Components: Plants, Structures and Frames, Watering Systems, Lighting Systems, Soil and Growing Media, Fertilizers, and Nutrients.

By Materials: Soil-Based Systems, Hydroponic Systems, Mineral Wool Systems, Recycled and Biodegradable Materials.

By Installation Types: Pre-Planted Vertical Gardens, DIY Kits, Custom-Built Vertical Gardens, Modular Systems.

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Public Spaces, Agricultural, Healthcare, Educational Institutions.

Key Companies Featured: Sempergreen Vertical Systems BV, Greenrise Technologies, Elmich Pte Limited, Ferntastica Gardens Limited, among others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Coverage: Includes five years historical and ten years forecast data. Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita assessments.

Delivery Format: Available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard formats.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

