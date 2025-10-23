India $52.79 Bn Telecom Market 2025-2033 by Services (Voice Services, Data and Messaging Services, OTT and Pay-tv Services) Top States and Company Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Telecom Market Report by Services (Voice Services, Data and Messaging Services, OTT and Pay-tv Services) Top States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The India Telecom Market is expected to reach US$ 114.47 billion by 2033 from US$ 52.79 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.89% from 2025 to 2033

Increased smartphone adoption, the adoption of advantageous government policies and programs, the introduction of 5G technology with aggressive pricing strategies, foreign direct investments, the quick development of rural connectivity, the public's growing desire for digital services, and rising data consumption are the main factors propelling the market.

After falling behind for three months in a row, Jio made a dramatic change in 2024 when it surpassed Airtel in terms of active subscriber additions. In the wireless broadband (BB) space, where it not only increased its market share but also suggested a more promising future for its average revenue per user (ARPU), this spike in active subscribers is encouraging for Airtel. With a 4.8 million increase in active members, B-Circles experienced the largest growth, followed by C-Circles with a 2.3 million increase. Metros and A-Circles, on the other hand, suffered setbacks; metros saw a decline of about one million active users, while A-Circles reported a loss of 500,000 subscribers.

The Indian Telegraph Act 1885, which deals with licensing and communication interception; the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933, which regulates the possession of wireless telegraph equipment; and the 1950 Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, which was recently repealed by the Repealing and Amending Act 2023, which was ratified on December 17, 2023, are the three main laws that govern the Indian telecom industry. Additionally, TRAI is established as the sector's regulator, supervising rate regulations, by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act of 1997. The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) was established by the TRAI Act to settle disputes, but the national government still has the power to grant licenses.

India's telecom industry is growing as a result of rising end-user applications and developments in IoT, cloud, data centers, and 5G sectors. Additionally, the nation is seeing a rise in internet usage. To meet the growing demand for internet services and capture a larger share of the market, industry participants are creating new internet plans.

Key Factors Driving the India Telecom Market Growth



Quick Increase in Internet and Mobile Penetration

Because more people are using mobile devices and internet services, the telecom sector in India is expanding steadily. Connectivity in both urban and rural areas is being driven by growing smartphone usage, reasonably priced data plans, and more digital literacy. To keep up with the increase in data usage, telecom companies are investing in growing 4G networks and starting 5G rollouts. The government's Digital India effort, which aims to improve digital infrastructure and service delivery, supports this growth. Demand is being increased by the fact that mobile internet is increasingly serving as the foundation for a number of services, such as e-commerce, education, and entertainment. The industry is expected to continue growing in both the consumer and business sectors as more people depend on mobile connectivity for daily tasks.

Government Programs and Assistance with Policies

By implementing advantageous policies and developing infrastructure, the Indian government significantly contributes to the expansion of the telecom industry. While the National Digital Communications Policy encourages investment, innovation, and job growth, projects like BharatNet seek to provide high-speed internet access to rural areas. Production-linked incentive programs, streamlined regulatory frameworks, and spectrum reforms have all promoted both foreign and domestic investment in the industry. Public-private partnerships are also improving service quality and speeding up the adoption of broadband. Telecom companies are also able to modernize networks, introduce next-generation technology, and enter underserved areas thanks to policy-driven support. Together, these calculated initiatives provide a strong basis for the telecom industry's long-term expansion in India.

Growing Need for Enterprise Solutions and Digital Services

The need for cutting-edge telecom services is rising as a result of digital transformation in many industries. For operations, cloud computing, remote work, and Internet of Things applications, businesses need fast, secure, and dependable networks. Telecom companies are now providing enterprise-grade solutions like managed services, unified communications, and edge computing in addition to the more conventional phone and data services. Additionally, network consumption is increasing across consumer sectors due to the growth of digital banking, online education, and multimedia streaming. The increasing demand for telecom infrastructure that is responsive and scalable is driving carriers to invest in and develop next-generation technologies. The telecom industry is changing to accommodate a broad range of services and platforms as both individuals and organizations adopt digital lives.

Challenges in the India Telecom Market



Operators' Financial Stress and Competitive Pressure

Intense competition, cheap rates, and regulatory restrictions have all contributed to the telecom sector's continuous financial difficulties in India. Operator price battles have reduced margins, leading to a large amount of debt and industry consolidation. While the remaining businesses concentrate on cost effectiveness and client retention, smaller firms have left or merged. Financial burden is further increased by spectrum payments, regulatory expenses, and legal issues. Telecom companies' capacity to make significant investments in new technology or enter rural markets is constrained by these forces. A key issue is still striking a balance between affordability and profitability. Long-term sector stability and ongoing infrastructure development depend on addressing financial sustainability.

Infrastructure Deficits and Problems with Rural Connectivity

India's rural and isolated regions continue to struggle with connection despite significant advancements because of poor infrastructure and low return on investment. Network growth is complicated and expensive due to sparse populations, challenging terrain, and limited power supplies. Advanced telecommunications services are available in urban areas, although coverage is frequently patchy or nonexistent in rural areas. For inclusive growth and service parity, this digital barrier must be closed. Infrastructure development in underserved areas requires targeted subsidies and public-private cooperation. Large portions of the population are still unable to use digital services in the absence of dependable connectivity, which impedes overall socioeconomic advancement. One of the main obstacles to India's telecom future is the equitable expansion of infrastructure.

Recent Developments in India Telecom Industry

The third-biggest telecom provider in India, Vodafone Idea, is preparing for the introduction of 5G in April 2024. Within the next 24 to 30 months, the company wants to have 40% of its revenue come from 5G technology.

October 2023: India's first satellite-based mega fiber service was successfully demonstrated by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the largest private mobile data network in the world, to deliver high-speed broadband services to previously unreachable regions of the country. At the India Mobile Congress, Jio showcased JioSpaceFiber, their new satellite broadband service.

