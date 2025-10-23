Trends & Strategies Shaping the $5.5 Billion Space Cybersecurity Market, 2025-2029 & 2034

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Cybersecurity Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space cybersecurity market is witnessing significant growth, with projections showing its size will increase from $4.96 billion in 2024 to $5.55 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1%. This expansion is primarily due to rising satellite-based communication reliance, escalated threats from nation-state cyber activities, the increasing use of commercial space assets in military operations, growth in satellite numbers, and an uptick in cyber incidents targeting ground systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $8.67 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 11.8%. Influencing factors include the commercialization and privatization of space, frequent mega-constellation deployments, expansion of space-based data services, the rise of edge computing, and growing international cybersecurity regulations. Notable trends involve the cyber-electronic warfare convergence, zero-trust satellite network architectures, specific cybersecurity frameworks, the satellite-as-a-service model growth, and intensified focus on satellite component supply chain security.

Cloud infrastructure adoption is poised to propel market growth further. It provides scalable computing power and enhances global data sharing, crucial for bolstering satellite system security. Case in point, Eurostat reported a 4.2% rise in cloud computing service adoption by enterprises as of December 2023. This upward trend highlights cloud infrastructure's role in driving the space cybersecurity market expansion. Additionally, several key companies have prioritized developing advanced threat monitoring platforms, fostering international collaboration and real-time threat response. For example, the Space ISAC launched a UK Global Hub in April 2025 to promote global threat monitoring and space security through cross-border collaboration and intelligence sharing.

Strategic acquisitions further underscore the market's evolution, as seen with Airbus Defence and Space's 2024 acquisition of Germany-based INFODAS GmbH to enhance cybersecurity offerings with advanced Secure Domain Transition technologies.

Key industry players include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, and L3Harris Technologies, among others. North America led the market in 2024, with significant activity across Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and other regions such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and India.

Global trade dynamics are influencing the market outlook, with recent U.S. tariffs impacting aerospace and defense costs and causing supply chain disruptions. Companies are responding by stockpiling materials, seeking import waivers, and diversifying supply sources through allied nations.

The report addresses key questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets in space cybersecurity, examining how these markets intersect with the global economy, demographics, and similar sectors. It also delves into the forces like technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences that will redefine the market landscape.

This extensive report includes market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. Historic and forecast market growth is analyzed by geography.

1) by Offering: Solutions; Services

2) by Platform: Satellites; Launch Vehicles; Ground Stations; Spaceports and Launch Facilities; Command and Control Centers; Other Platforms

3) by Application: Satellite Communications; Earth Observation; Navigation; Space Exploration; Other Applications

4) by End Use: Government and Military; Commercial

1) by Solutions: Network Security; Endpoint and IoT Security; Application Security; Cloud Security; Data Protection; IAM; Other Solutions

2) by Services: Managed Services; Professional Services

