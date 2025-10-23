Agentic AI in Cybersecurity Market Worth $227+ Billion by 2032: Threat Detection & Response to Account for Nearly Half of Revenue Shares, by Application

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI in Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Component, Application, Deployment, End Use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agentic AI in Cybersecurity Market is projected to achieve a size of USD 227.74 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 34% over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

North America leads the Global Agentic AI in Cybersecurity Market, with a 37% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is anticipated to stay at the forefront in North America, achieving a size of USD 59.65 billion by 2032.

The Solution segment is dominant, contributing a 63.37% revenue share globally in 2024.

Threat Detection & Response is expected to lead applications with a projected revenue share of 42.36% by 2032.

The Cloud deployment segment held a 52.28% revenue share in 2024 and is expected to sustain its dominance.

IT & Telecom in End Use will grow to USD 52.26 billion by 2032, maintaining its dominant stance.

Agentic AI in cybersecurity is swiftly evolving as systems transform from traditional automation to autonomous agents with decision-making capabilities. These agents are vital as cyberattacks grow more complex and skilled workforce shortages persist. Organizations are integrating agentic features into operations, incident response, and vulnerability management, continually balancing speed, freedom, accountability, transparency, and safety alongside evolving regulations.

Key trends include leveraging autonomy to reduce alert fatigue, advance response times, and multi-agent architectures. Strategies focus on pioneering features like autonomous threat hunting, bolstered by governance and product design. Competition is fueled by the integration of cloud services and novel business entries, shifting success from technological superiority to trust-building by deploying secure, transparent, compliant AI security agents.

Major market strategies emphasize product launches. For instance, IBM introduced governance tools in July 2025, integrating Guardium AI Security with watsonx.governance, focusing on compliance and risk mitigation. In August 2025, CrowdStrike revealed Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security, a unified solution for AI agent identities, incorporating access prevention and agentic AI-driven protection.

Cardinal Matrix - Market Competition Analysis

The analysis shows Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, and NVIDIA Corporation leading the Agentic AI in Cybersecurity Market. Google's enhancements, unveiled in August 2025, strengthen real-time threat protection, addressing vulnerabilities and cyber risks.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic expedited the adoption of agentic AI for cybersecurity to defend against increased cyberattacks targeting cloud services, remote workers, and digital services. Autonomous agents became crucial for threat identification, alert sorting, and rapid response, proving effective across sectors, leading to sustained investment in agentic AI capabilities.

Drivers

Increasing complexity of cyber threats

Surge in data volumes and expansion of digital ecosystems

Growing demand for autonomous cybersecurity defenses

Regulatory pressures

Restraints

Concerns regarding data privacy and ethics

Implementation costs

Dependency risks

Opportunities

Autonomous defense systems for proactive threat anticipation

Enhanced security orchestration and automated incident response

Tailored cybersecurity for zero-trust models

Challenges

Adaptive threat landscape complexity

Challenges in integration and operational costs

Ethical, regulatory, and trust issues

Market Share Analysis

Leading market players are focusing on innovation to stay competitive, with acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations shaping the competitive landscape.

Application Outlook

Threat Detection & Response, Vulnerability Management, and other applications categorize the market, with 36% revenue share in vulnerability management recorded in 2024.

Deployment Outlook

The market is divided into Cloud and On-premises deployments, with the latter recording 48% revenue share in 2024.

Regional Outlook

North America and Europe lead due to advanced digital infrastructures, high cloud technology adoption, and stringent regulations. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are emerging markets, with significant investments in cybersecurity solutions, driven by rapid technological growth and evolving cybersecurity legislation.

Market Competition and Attributes

Fragmented and innovation-driven, the market presents opportunities for strategic alliances and rapid feature differentiation as companies prove the efficacy of autonomous security solutions.

Recent Strategies Deployed in the Market:

Aug-2025: Palo Alto Networks acquired CyberArk to secure both human and non-human identities.

Aug-2025: SentinelOne acquired Prompt Security, enhancing GenAI and agentic AI security.

Jul-2025: Palo Alto Networks partnered with Okta for unified AI-driven security.

Jul-2025: Microsoft teamed with Accenture to develop generative AI cybersecurity tools.

Jul-2025: Darktrace acquired Mira Security to enhance cybersecurity with encrypted traffic visibility.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Darktrace Holdings Limited

Google LLC

Anthropic PBC

Salesforce, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

SentinelOne, Inc.

Report Segmentation

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Application:

Threat Detection & Response

Vulnerability Management

Other Applications

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By End Use:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Other End Use

By Geography:

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c698un

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.