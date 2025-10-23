Next-Gen Cybersecurity Market Forecast to 2030 with Historical Analysis Since 2020 - Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet Lead the $21+ Billion Industry

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-generation Cybersecurity Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Next-generation Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD 21.24 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 62.54 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 19.72%. With digital transformation accelerating worldwide, organizations require robust security strategies to safeguard sensitive information, intellectual property, and operational continuity from sophisticated cybercriminals.

This market is expected to rise due to several critical drivers, primarily the exponential increase in cyberattacks and data breaches targeting enterprises and government systems. The expansion of the Internet of Things, 5G connectivity, and cloud computing has significantly widened the attack surface, making advanced security solutions indispensable. Additionally, regulatory frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification in the United States are compelling organizations to invest in stronger cybersecurity systems. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and automation is enhancing the effectiveness of cybersecurity platforms, enabling faster response times and predictive defense against evolving threats.

The growth of the Global Next-generation Cybersecurity Market will also be fueled by the adoption of remote and hybrid work models, which increase vulnerabilities across networks and endpoints. Businesses across industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and government are prioritizing next-generation solutions like cloud security, endpoint protection, and zero-trust frameworks to secure operations.

With the rise of generative artificial intelligence and advanced persistent threats, cybersecurity vendors are continuously innovating to stay ahead of adversaries. Moreover, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are investing heavily in cybersecurity infrastructure to strengthen national resilience against digital threats. As a result, the Global Next-generation Cybersecurity Market is set for substantial long-term expansion, playing a pivotal role in securing the digital economy.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Sophistication and Frequency of Cyber Threats: The Global Next-generation Cybersecurity Market is being fueled by the rising scale and sophistication of cyberattacks that challenge traditional defense systems. Modern attackers employ ransomware-as-a-service, zero-day exploits, and advanced persistent threats that can bypass conventional firewalls and antivirus tools. These threats are no longer random but often highly targeted, aiming to disrupt critical infrastructure, steal sensitive data, or compromise national security. Enterprises and governments face increased vulnerability due to hyper-connected ecosystems, including cloud platforms, remote endpoints, and Internet of Things devices. Next-generation cybersecurity leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analytics to detect anomalies in real time, proactively respond to threats, and reduce the window of exploitation.

Organizations today also realize that the reputational and financial impact of breaches is far greater than the cost of implementing strong cybersecurity. Industries like healthcare and finance, where sensitive data is at stake, are investing heavily in zero-trust frameworks, endpoint detection, and predictive security tools. Additionally, the digital acceleration driven by 5G networks and automation has created new entry points for attackers, making it essential for businesses to integrate next-generation cybersecurity into their operational models. This evolving threat landscape makes the sophistication of cybercrime one of the most pressing growth drivers for this market. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Report 2023 highlighted that cybercrime losses in the United States crossed 12.5 billion USD, a 22 percent surge from 2022. This rising financial toll demonstrates how sophisticated and persistent attacks are escalating economic risks, forcing businesses and governments to adopt next-generation cybersecurity to minimize damage.

Key Market Challenges

High Implementation and Operational Costs: One of the most significant challenges restraining the Global Next-generation Cybersecurity Market is the high cost of implementation and ongoing operations. Advanced cybersecurity tools such as zero-trust architecture, threat intelligence platforms, and artificial intelligence-powered detection systems require substantial upfront investments in infrastructure, skilled workforce, and integration. Small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent a majority of global businesses, often struggle to afford such sophisticated systems, leaving them exposed to attacks. Beyond initial costs, maintenance, upgrades, and the need for continuous monitoring further increase the financial burden. This creates a cost imbalance where larger enterprises are better positioned to invest in resilience, while smaller players remain vulnerable.

The economic challenge also extends to the scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals who can manage next-generation technologies effectively. Hiring or training such experts requires additional expenditure, and the global shortage of cybersecurity talent intensifies the problem. As a result, many businesses delay or limit adoption despite acknowledging the risks of cyber threats. For governments and regulators, this widening cybersecurity divide is alarming, as vulnerabilities in smaller enterprises can cascade into supply chain risks for larger corporations. While the demand for next-generation cybersecurity remains strong, cost-related hurdles significantly slow adoption, particularly in emerging markets and cost-sensitive industries.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Zero-Trust Architecture Adoption: Zero-trust architecture is rapidly emerging as a dominant trend in the Global Next-generation Cybersecurity Market. Unlike traditional perimeter-based security models, zero-trust operates on the principle of "never trust, always verify," ensuring that every access request is authenticated and authorized regardless of location or user. With the surge in cloud adoption, remote work, and mobile devices, the traditional corporate perimeter has dissolved, exposing organizations to higher risks of unauthorized access and insider threats. Zero-trust frameworks address these vulnerabilities by enforcing strict identity verification, least privilege access, and micro-segmentation across networks. This shift is increasingly viewed as an essential component of digital resilience strategies.

Organizations are also motivated to adopt zero-trust by increasing regulatory pressure and industry mandates for stronger identity and access management. Governments worldwide are issuing guidelines for zero-trust adoption in critical infrastructure, including defense, healthcare, and finance. Enterprises that once considered zero-trust as optional are now prioritizing it to minimize breaches and align with compliance requirements. With the support of vendors integrating artificial intelligence and behavioral analytics into zero-trust frameworks, adoption is expected to accelerate rapidly.

