Bezos Earth Fund Announces $30 Million in AI Grand Challenge Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bezos Earth Fund today announced $30 million in new investments to harness artificial intelligence for the planet, supporting innovations that range from decoding the songs of endangered birds to automating plant species identification.

Fifteen global teams were selected as Phase II awardees of the AI for Climate and Nature Grand Challenge . Each receives up to $2 million to scale real-world AI solutions to tackle biodiversity loss, climate change, or food insecurity.

Launched in 2024, the AI Grand Challenge supports breakthrough applications of artificial intelligence. The new round builds on the success of Phase I, announced in May, which funded early-stage concepts demonstrating AI’s potential to accelerate environmental progress.

“AI can be a powerful ally to help make the world a better place,” said Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund. “These innovators, using AI, are showing us new possibilities by reimagining how we grow food, protect wildlife, and power our planet to make a true impact.”

The winning projects span five continents, from an AI-driven coral reef monitoring network in the Pacific to a weather forecasting model designed for African farmers. They include efforts led by The Nature Conservancy, Yale University, The Wildlife Conservation Society, Cornell University, and The New York Botanical Garden, among others.

Following this announcement, awardees will put their solutions into action over the next several years. During this period, they will test, refine, and evaluate the impact of their approaches, sharing insights and results along the way.

“At the Bezos Earth Fund, we’re focused on making AI work for the environment — not the other way around,” said Dr. Amen Ra Mashariki, Director of AI at the Bezos Earth Fund. “These projects show how AI, when developed responsibly and guided by science, can strengthen environmental action, support communities, and ensure its overall impact on the planet is net positive.”

The awardees were chosen following a global innovation sprint supported by partners including Amazon Web Services, Google.org, Microsoft Research, Ai2, and Esri, who provided mentorship, tools, and computing resources to help move ideas from concept to impact. These collaborations highlight the growing ecosystem of scientists, technologists, and environmental leaders working together to unlock AI’s potential for sustainability.

The Phase II Awardees are:

Together, these innovators represent the next wave of environmental leadership — proving that when directed with care and purpose, artificial intelligence can help both people and nature thrive.

About the Bezos Earth Fund

The Bezos Earth Fund is helping transform the fight against climate change with the largest ever philanthropic commitment to climate and nature protection. Jeff Bezos has committed $10 billion to protect nature and address climate change. By providing funding and expertise, we partner with organizations to accelerate innovation, break down barriers to success, and create a more equitable and sustainable world. Join us in our mission to create a world where people prosper in harmony with nature. To learn more about the Bezos Earth Fund, visit: bezosearthfund.org.

