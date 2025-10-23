Automotive Cyber Security Market Report 2025: Revenues Grew by $750 Million Over the Last Year, Led by Continental, Bosch, and Aptiv

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cyber Security Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive cyber security market is undergoing a significant transformation as connectivity, software-defined vehicles, and regulatory demands reshape organizational security priorities. Senior decision-makers are accelerating strategies to counter emerging cyber risks while positioning their businesses for long-term growth.

Market Snapshot: Automotive Cyber Security Market

The Automotive Cyber Security Market is expanding at pace, increasing from USD 4.23 billion in 2024 to USD 4.98 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 15.63 billion by 2032, at a 17.73% CAGR. The surge in demand for secure in-vehicle connectivity, advances in software-driven mobility platforms, and the evolution of driver assistance technologies are fundamentally altering how OEMs and technology partners approach risk mitigation and business opportunity. Major investments by global automakers and solution providers have fueled the development of new business models and partnerships, redefining value creation throughout the automotive supply chain.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Vehicle Type: Includes commercial vehicles-spanning heavy and light categories-as well as passenger cars, covering electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engine variants.

Includes commercial vehicles-spanning heavy and light categories-as well as passenger cars, covering electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engine variants. Security Type: Encompasses application security such as firewalls and secure software lifecycle, encryption and key management including cryptographic accelerators, endpoint security with antivirus and intrusion detection, as well as identity and access management, and network security featuring segmentation and advanced intrusion prevention.

Encompasses application security such as firewalls and secure software lifecycle, encryption and key management including cryptographic accelerators, endpoint security with antivirus and intrusion detection, as well as identity and access management, and network security featuring segmentation and advanced intrusion prevention. Deployment Mode: Classifies solutions across off-board models (cloud-based and edge devices) and on-board systems (gateway devices and dedicated in-vehicle platforms).

Classifies solutions across off-board models (cloud-based and edge devices) and on-board systems (gateway devices and dedicated in-vehicle platforms). Component Type: Covers hardware security (secure elements, hardware-based roots of trust) and software security (runtime application protection, secure boot technologies).

Covers hardware security (secure elements, hardware-based roots of trust) and software security (runtime application protection, secure boot technologies). End User: Addresses aftermarket suppliers, operators of commercial fleets in public transport and logistics, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who are adapting processes to evolving security requirements.

Addresses aftermarket suppliers, operators of commercial fleets in public transport and logistics, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who are adapting processes to evolving security requirements. Region: Examines geographic trends across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, with extensive coverage in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific corridor-each region bringing distinct regulatory and infrastructure challenges.

Examines geographic trends across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, with extensive coverage in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific corridor-each region bringing distinct regulatory and infrastructure challenges. Leading Companies: Market activity centers on firms including Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv PLC, Harman International Industries, Elektrobit GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Incorporated, Karamba Security Ltd., and Upstream Security Ltd.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers

Rising system complexity and interconnected platforms are driving organizations to adopt multi-layered security strategies across commercial fleet operations and personal mobility.

Building next-generation vehicles with zero-trust frameworks, secure startup processes, and embedded security hardware is central to reducing cyber risk exposure.

Global regulations now link market access to evidence of cyber resilience, making robust compliance documentation a priority for executive teams.

Collaboration between automotive, semiconductor, and software sectors is strengthening, enabling broader real-time threat detection and knowledge sharing across supply networks.

Asia-Pacific is advancing modular security architecture adoption, while European operators focus on comprehensive certification frameworks and rapid incident response to enhance infrastructure protection.

Tariff Impact: Shifting Supply Chain and Cost Dynamics

New U.S. import tariffs effective 2025 require automotive OEMs and suppliers to reassess sourcing plans for cyber security components. Companies are increasing focus on nearshoring options, updating supplier contract terms, and realigning procurement schedules to offset potential tariff exposure. This environment is influencing technology selection, pushing a shift toward sourcing hardware and software solutions from domestic providers and resulting in adjusted development timelines throughout the value chain.

Methodology & Data Sources

This market analysis is grounded in primary research with OEM executives, cyber security specialists, and regulatory authorities. The study incorporates secondary inputs from industry regulations, standards, patent analysis, academic literature, and exclusive market datasets. Advanced scenario modeling and triangulation ensure that segmentation and emerging trends are evaluated rigorously and reliably.

Why This Report Matters

Enables benchmarking of investment strategies in response to intensifying global security and compliance pressures, supporting better-aligned board-level decisions.

Provides in-depth segment analysis to inform the adoption of key security technologies and to prioritize regional market initiatives based on specific risk and regulatory landscapes.

Clarifies the shifting competitive environment and outlines emerging operational best practices essential for organization-wide resilience and proactive risk management.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Implementation of over-the-air firmware updates with end-to-end encryption for automotive ECUs

5.2. Adoption of artificial intelligence for real-time intrusion detection in vehicle networks

5.3. Integration of secure hardware modules to protect connected vehicle telematics data

5.4. Collaboration between automakers and cybersecurity firms to form unified threat intelligence networks

5.5. Regulatory compliance challenges around UNECE WP.29 cybersecurity management system requirements in global markets

5.6. Development of blockchain-based identity management systems for secure vehicle-to-everything communication

5.7. Emergence of post-quantum cryptography standards for securing next-generation autonomous vehicle communication networks



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Automotive Cyber Security Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1. Commercial Vehicles

8.1.1. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.1.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

8.2. Passenger Cars

8.2.1. Electric

8.2.2. Internal Combustion & Hybrid



9. Automotive Cyber Security Market, by Security Type

9.1. Application Security

9.1.1. Application Firewalls

9.1.2. Code Signing

9.1.3. Secure SDLC

9.2. Encryption & Key Management

9.2.1. Cryptographic Accelerators

9.2.2. Key Management

9.3. Endpoint Security

9.3.1. Antivirus/Antimalware

9.3.2. Host Intrusion Detection

9.4. Identity & Access Management

9.4.1. Authentication

9.4.2. Authorization

9.5. Network Security

9.5.1. Firewalls

9.5.2. IDS/IPS

9.5.3. Network Segmentation



10. Automotive Cyber Security Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1. Off-Board

10.1.1. Cloud-Based Solutions

10.1.2. Edge Devices

10.2. On-Board

10.2.1. Gateway Devices

10.2.2. In-Vehicle Systems



11. Automotive Cyber Security Market, by Component Type

11.1. Hardware Security

11.1.1. Hardware Root Of Trust

11.1.2. Secure Elements

11.2. Software Security

11.2.1. Runtime Application Self-Protection

11.2.2. Secure Boot



12. Automotive Cyber Security Market, by End User

12.1. Aftermarket Suppliers

12.2. Fleet Operators

12.2.1. Logistic & Transportation

12.2.2. Public Transport

12.3. OEMs



13. Automotive Cyber Security Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Automotive Cyber Security Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Automotive Cyber Security Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.3. Competitive Analysis



The key companies profiled in this Automotive Cyber Security market report include:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv PLC

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Elektrobit GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Karamba Security Ltd.

Upstream Security Ltd.

