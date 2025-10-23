Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Report 2025: Revenues Grew by $5.4 Billion Over 2024-2025 - Rising Cyber Threats and Digital Transformation Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence in cybersecurity is reshaping enterprise defense strategies, equipping organizations with greater resilience, automation, and threat response. Senior decision-makers now recognize AI as a catalyst for safeguarding digital assets, enabling proactive management of sophisticated risks within modern business environments.

Market Snapshot: Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

The Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market expanded from USD 23.12 billion in 2024 to USD 28.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 136.18 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.81%. This growth reflects the surge in advanced cyber threats, multiplication of digital transformation initiatives, and the critical role AI now plays in pre-emptive security and automated incident response. As businesses advance cloud adoption and digitize core operations, the market's momentum is sustained by the integration of AI solutions into organizational risk frameworks, driving the transformation of legacy security postures across every major sector.

Scope & Segmentation of the AI Cybersecurity Market

This report delivers a detailed segmentation of the AI in cybersecurity market, offering essential context for executive planning and investment across multiple domains:

Offering Types: Services, including consulting, integration, and managed detection, as well as packaged software and security hardware solutions.

Services, including consulting, integration, and managed detection, as well as packaged software and security hardware solutions. Technologies: Computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, neural networks, predictive analytics, and robotic process automation power key applications in cyber defense.

Computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, neural networks, predictive analytics, and robotic process automation power key applications in cyber defense. Security Types: Application security, cloud security, data protection, endpoint security, identity and access management, network security, and threat intelligence form the backbone of organizational defense strategies.

Application security, cloud security, data protection, endpoint security, identity and access management, network security, and threat intelligence form the backbone of organizational defense strategies. Deployment Modes: Cloud and on-premise deployment platforms allow organizations to address scalability needs and governance preferences.

Cloud and on-premise deployment platforms allow organizations to address scalability needs and governance preferences. Applications: Endpoint protection, fraud detection, identity and access management, malware detection, network monitoring, security automation, threat intelligence, and vulnerability management help organizations tackle evolving attack surfaces.

Endpoint protection, fraud detection, identity and access management, malware detection, network monitoring, security automation, threat intelligence, and vulnerability management help organizations tackle evolving attack surfaces. End-User Verticals: BFSI, education, energy and utilities, entertainment and media, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and retail and e-commerce demonstrate broad market applicability.

BFSI, education, energy and utilities, entertainment and media, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and retail and e-commerce demonstrate broad market applicability. Regions Covered: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East and Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan) highlight global reach and regulatory diversity.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

AI integration automates and refines threat detection, enabling quicker and more accurate responses to rising security challenges for agile security postures.

Machine learning and behavioral analytics facilitate a shift from reliance on traditional signature-based models to dynamic anomaly and pattern recognition approaches.

Robotic process automation combined with AI-driven threat intelligence accelerates predictive risk management and enhances visibility across digital assets.

The fusion of AI with big data and scalable cloud architectures ensures organizations can analyze network activity in real time and transition toward adaptive security models.

Regional differences in regulatory and data privacy frameworks require organizations to tailor their AI adoption strategies, balancing compliance, scalability, and localized controls.

Strategic partnerships, including mergers and acquisitions, continue to shape innovation as leading providers embed AI into service offerings and product portfolios.

Tariff Impact on Global AI Cybersecurity Supply Chains

Recent tariffs imposed by the United States on imported semiconductors and AI-specific hardware in 2025 have redirected supply chain strategies worldwide. To mitigate higher component costs, suppliers are reconsidering sourcing and evaluating domestic production for critical hardware. Software and cloud service vendors have responded with new pricing models, leading enterprises to reassess technology acquisition and long-term budget planning. Collaborative agreements between North American and international firms are becoming more prevalent, adapting the competitive landscape and bolstering localized supply chain resilience.

Methodology & Data Sources

A multi-tiered research approach underpins this report, combining direct interviews with AI cybersecurity executives and technology specialists with in-depth secondary analysis from proprietary datasets and validated industry sources. Statistical modeling and scenario analysis support robust, data-driven forecasting.

Why This Report Matters

Empowers leaders to benchmark AI cybersecurity adoption rates, risk priorities, and operational strategies against peers globally for informed decision-making.

Delivers actionable recommendations on aligning AI deployments with data governance and regulatory mandates.

Supports investment planning by mapping strategic shifts, industry alliances, and evolving supply chain impacts arising from tariff and regulatory trends.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $136.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.8% Regions Covered Global

