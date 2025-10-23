GCC Chia Seed Market Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033: Rising Demand for Plant-based Nutrition, and the Growing Application of Chia Seeds in Food, Beverages, and Dietary Supplements

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Chia Seed Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC chia seed market was valued at USD 30 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 180 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.68% during the period 2025-2033

This is due to the growing health awareness, rising demand for plant-based nutrition, and the growing application of chia seeds in food, beverages, and dietary supplements in the Gulf region.







Chia seeds are a treasure trove of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, antioxidants, and essential minerals. Chia seeds are becoming increasingly popular in the GCC region as consumers become increasingly health-conscious and look for natural superfoods that help maintain well-being and fitness. These seeds are extremely versatile and are usually sprinkled over smoothies, yogurts, cereals, baked foods, and drinks. Their water-absorbing ability to create a gel-like consistency also makes them a popular addition in weight control diets and plant-based recipes as an egg replacer.



Within the GCC, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, there is an increasing demand for organic, gluten-free, and plant-based food items, contributing to the consumption of chia seeds. With health trends around the world and an increased consciousness of preventive healthcare, chia seeds find more and more mentions in supermarkets, health food chains, and cafes, all consolidating the growing visibility of the seeds in modern diets of the region.



Growth Drivers in the GCC Chia Seed Market

Increased Demand for Superfoods and Health Consciousness



Health-aware consumers throughout the GCC are increasingly incorporating superfoods into their diets, and chia seeds have been gaining popularity as a result of their fiber, omega-3, and antioxidant content. As consumers become increasingly aware of the long-term value of preventive health and nutrition, the market is witnessing increasing demand, especially among urban dwellers. The trend towards plant-based eating is also driving the adoption of chia seeds in daily meals, smoothies, and snacks. August 2022, Nutiva, a leader in plant-based organic superfoods, announced that its Organic Chia Seeds are now Glyphosate Residue Free, following certification by The Detox Project.



Growth of Functional Food and Beverage Industry



The GCC's expanding functioal food and beverage industry is playing a key role in the growth of the chia seed market. Food companies are increasingly using chia seeds in cereals, energy bars, juices, and dairy-alternative products. With a younger demographic and increasing disposable incomes, there is greater demand for nutrient-dense and convenient food products, which is driving increased commercial use of chia seeds throughout the Gulf food industry. In November 2023, Benexia launched encapsulated oil as part of its efforts to discover new applications for chia seeds. In the case of chia, Chilean firm Benexia has traveled a long way from merely selling seeds. They now offer a variety of components based on chia.



Government Support for Organic and Nutritional Products



Government programs encouraging healthy consumption and organic cultivation are encouraging the adoption of chia seeds throughout the region. Initiatives aimed at curtailing lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes, together with public education campaigns regarding diet, have inspired the use of chia seeds in local diets. Assistance for the importation of natural and organic products, as well as subsidies for them, has also contributed to the success of distributors and retailers of chia seeds, especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. March 2025, The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture confirmed the successful localisation of growing chia in various relatively favorable parts of Saudi Arabia, notably the Makkah region.



Issues in the GCC Chia Seed Market

High Import Dependence and Price Fluctuations



As chia seeds are not grown on a commercial basis in the GCC, the countries in the GCC are highly dependent on imports mainly from South America and Central America. This creates dependence on unstable supply chains as well as vulnerability to price volatilities and currency rate volatility, logistics pricing, and export demand. This uncertainty may act as a restraint for small-size retailers and makers to adopt a full-fledged product portfolio consisting of chia seeds.



Limited Consumer Awareness in Rural Areas



Although urban GCC consumers are well-aware of the health properties of chia seeds, in rural and more traditionally conservative territories, awareness is still in its nascent stages. Most consumers lack exposure to the application of chia in food or are wary of introducing foreign superfoods. The absence of localized campaigns and educational programs limits greater market penetration beyond the urban centers of Riyadh, Dubai, and Doha.



Saudi Arabia Chia Seed Market



Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of the GCC chia seed market with its high population density, expanding middle class, and high awareness of nutrition and health. Chia seeds are frequently consumed in food preparation and are increasingly being adopted by health-conscious individuals. Availability of health-conscious retail chains and high demand for superfoods are propelling sales. The Kingdom's drive toward the adoption of healthy lifestyles under Vision 2030 also improves the prospects for the market for chia seeds.



UAE Chia Seed Market



The UAE has become a center for upscale health foods, and chia seeds are commonly found in supermarkets, health food stores, and on the internet. High expatriate numbers, rising fitness, and disposable incomes underpin the consumption of chia seeds by all segments. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in fact, have experienced strong integration of chia seeds into food and beverage menus at restaurants and cafes. Government-led wellness programs further drive the growth of the market.



Kuwait Chia Seed Market



Kuwait is experiencing consistent growth in the market for chia seeds as consumers look to wellness and healthy diets. Health food stores, growing membership in gyms, and an upward trend of plant-based eating are fueling demand. The market is still emerging relative to Saudi Arabia and UAE but enjoys high purchasing power and urban consumers embracing superfoods as a part of their lifestyle. Product diversification is anticipated to fuel future adoption.



Qatar Chia Seed Market



Qatar's market for chia seed is increasing due to increased awareness among consumers, particularly in the capital city of Doha. The government focus on the alleviation of lifestyle diseases has propelled changes in food consumption patterns within the country. Chia seeds are gaining prominence in functional food, sports foods, and well-being-oriented restaurants. Western influence on food culture and enhanced presence of web-based health food networks fuel the expansion of the market in retail as well as foodservice segments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $180 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Middle East



Key Players Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Spectrum Organic Products LLC

Bayer AG

The Chia Co.

Mamma Chia

Benexia Chia

Chiatrition Chia Seeds

Glanbia Nutritionals

Health Works Chia Seeds

GCC Chia Seed Market Segment

Form

Whole Chia

Milled/Ground Chia

Pre-hydrate Chia

Chia Oil

Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Rest of GCC

