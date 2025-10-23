United States Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report 2025-2033, Profiles of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, GSK, Novartis, Astellas Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Almirall

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Report by Type, Treatment, Distribution Channels, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market is expected to reach US$ 4.92 billion by 2033 from US$ 3.97 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 2.42% from 2025 to 2033

A growing aging population, increased smoking rates, and environmental factors are driving the COPD market in the United States. To manage chronic respiratory symptoms, there is an increasing need for improved inhalers, biologics, and pulmonary rehabilitation programs. Smoking, exposure to pollution, and lack of access to preventive healthcare services are the main causes of the greater frequency of COPD in southern and midwestern states including Kentucky, West Virginia, and Mississippi.







An aging population, more exposure to risk factors, and higher illness knowledge are all contributing to the continuous rise of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary illness (COPD) sector in the United States. One of the biggest causes of morbidity and death in the United States is still chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which encompasses emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

The CDC estimates that millions of Americans suffer from COPD, and because the illness develops gradually, many go undetected. The illness load is greatly increased by long-term exposure to air pollution, occupational exposure to dust and chemicals, and the rising prevalence of smoking. The need for COPD diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care is predicted to increase significantly as the number of people over 65 keeps growing.



A significant portion of the COPD market in the United States is made up of pharmaceutical interventions. Bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and combination inhalers that increase airflow and decrease inflammation are frequently given treatments. Triple therapy inhalers for better disease control, long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMAs), and long-acting beta agonists (LABAs) are examples of innovations in the market.

In order to more accurately target inflammation, biopharmaceutical companies are investing in biologics and next-generation inhalation devices. Oxygen treatment, pulmonary rehabilitation, and non-invasive ventilation continue to be crucial components of illness care in addition to medication interventions. Additionally, the incorporation of digital health solutions, such smartphone apps and remote monitoring devices, is improving patient involvement and adherence.



While OHTUVAYRE, a dual PDE3/4 inhibitor, is approved (June 2024) as a maintenance treatment for COPD, biologics like DUPIXENT (September 2024) and NUCALA (May 2025) have been approved in the US to treat COPD patients with an eosinophilic phenotype.



The COPD business still confronts a number of obstacles in spite of its progress, such as delayed diagnosis, low disease awareness, and expensive therapy. The effectiveness of treatment is limited since many people receive their diagnosis only when the illness is advanced. Additionally, low-income groups are disproportionately affected by COPD, and they may have less access to high-quality medical treatment and prescription drugs.

Government programs, public awareness campaigns, and public-private partnerships are being put into place to address these issues and encourage early detection and all-encompassing disease management. Access to care has also improved as a result of the post-COVID-19 expansion of telehealth services, especially for patients in remote areas. The market for COPD in the United States is anticipated to expand gradually in the future due to advancements in technology, better treatment compliance, and policy-level assistance meant to enhance the prognosis of patients with chronic respiratory conditions.



Key Factors Driving the United States Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Growth

Population Aging and Rising COPD Prevalence



One of the main factors propelling the COPD market in the US is the growing number of elderly people. Lung function gradually deteriorates with age, increasing the risk of chronic respiratory conditions like COPD in older adults. By 2060, the number of people 65 and older is expected to almost double, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

It is anticipated that the number of COPD cases will increase dramatically as a result of this demographic transition. The rising illness burden is also a result of continued exposure to risk factors like smoking, air pollution, and job risks. More patients are entering the treatment pipeline as a result of improved screening techniques and more awareness, which is also increasing the demand for long-term care and respiratory therapy.



Developments in Drug Innovation and Inhalation Therapy



Innovations in pharmaceuticals and medical devices are having a big impact on how COPD is treated in the US. Businesses are making significant investments in the creation of better inhalation treatments, including combination inhalers (e.g., LAMA/LABA, triple therapy), long-acting bronchodilators, and inhaled corticosteroids. Better symptom management, fewer exacerbations, and increased patient compliance are all benefits of these improvements.

The effectiveness and usability of medications are being improved by newer delivery systems, such as breath-actuated inhalers and soft mist inhalers, especially for older patients. Furthermore, studies on biologics and targeted treatments are creating new opportunities to control inflammation and the immune system in patients with severe COPD. These ongoing developments enhance clinical results and quality of life, which boosts patient uptake and propels market expansion.



Extension of Home-Based Respiratory Care and Telehealth



Access to COPD treatment has greatly increased with the widespread use of telehealth and home-based care options, particularly for patients in underserved or rural areas. The COVID-19 epidemic hastened the adoption of remote care technology, enabling pulmonologists to use mobile applications and connected devices to track patients' symptoms, medication use, and lung function.

Digital spirometry, virtual pulmonary rehabilitation programs, and remote oxygen therapy monitoring are improving adherence and lowering readmissions to hospitals. In order to avoid consequences, these digital health technologies also encourage early action during flare-ups. Telehealth and home care are emerging as affordable substitutes for in-hospital treatment as healthcare providers move more and more toward value-based care models. As a result, they are key growth drivers for the COPD industry in the United States.



Challenges in the United States Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

Underreporting of cases and delayed diagnosis



The underreporting and delayed identification of COPD are significant issues in the U.S. market. Early signs of COPD, such shortness of breath and a persistent cough, are commonly confused with aging or other mild ailments since the disease often advances slowly. Because of this, many people wait until the disease has progressed to a moderate or severe state before seeking medical help.

This postponement reduces the efficacy of treatment and raises the risk of complications and hospitalization. Furthermore, many cases go undiagnosed, especially in poor and rural areas where access to pulmonary specialists is limited. Public awareness campaigns and early screening tools are essential, but efforts to quickly detect and treat COPD are still hampered by the absence of standardized diagnosis procedures.



High Treatment Costs and Inequalities in Access to Healthcare



One major obstacle is the high expense of treating COPD, especially for people without insurance or with poor incomes. Expensive drugs, many medical appointments, pulmonary rehabilitation, and occasionally home oxygen therapy are all part of long-term care, which can be quite costly.

Many people are covered by Medicare and Medicaid, but access to the best treatments may be hampered by copayments and restricted medication formularies. Inequalities in access to healthcare also still exist, with rural areas experiencing a lack of respiratory experts and diagnostic centers. Many patients are unable to receive prompt, thorough care due to financial and geographic constraints, which worsens illness management and increases hospitalization rates. Improving results and lowering the total financial burden of COPD need addressing cost-related issues and increasing accessible care.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

AstraZeneca

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Almirall

Market Segmentations

Type

Chronic Bronchitis

Emphysema

Treatment Types

Drugs

Oxygen Therapy

Surgery

Others

Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1l0yvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment