United States Cookies Market Report Forecast and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Mondelez, Ferrero, Campbell Soup, Mckee Foods, Grupo Bimbo, General Mills, PepsiCo, Meiji, Hostess Brands

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cookies Market Report by Ingredient, Product, Packaging, Sales Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Cookies Market is expected to reach US$ 15.7 billion by 2033 from US$ 11.38 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.64% from 2025 to 2033

The increased consumer demand for quick and decadent snacks, increasing desire for healthier and organic cookie options, and rapid expansion of e-commerce and online retail platforms reflect some of the important reasons driving the United States cookies market share. California, Texas, and New York lead the US cookie market, while consumption varies by state. Product demand is influenced by demographics, health trends, and regional tastes; premium and specialty cookies are more popular in metropolitan regions.







With yearly sales in the billions, the cookie industry in the United States is a strong and developed sector of the larger baked products market. By 2025, the market is still changing as a result of shifting customer tastes, especially in favor of clean-label goods, plant-based alternatives, and healthier components.

Traditional favorites like peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, and chocolate chip are still popular, but demand for organic, gluten-free, and keto-friendly options is rising. In order to stand out in a crowded market, manufacturers are using functional ingredients (such collagen or protein), unusual textures, and foreign flavors. Innovation is a major driver in this process. Established companies like Mondelez International (Oreo, Chips Ahoy!), Kellogg's (Keebler), and Pepperidge Farm are facing more competition from new and artisanal bakeries that target specific markets with social media marketing and direct-to-consumer channels.



Additionally, retail channels are changing. Supermarkets continue to be the main sales channel, but convenience and the growth of online grocery shopping are driving the rapid growth of e-commerce and subscription-based snack boxes. Limited-edition and seasonal releases are popular marketing techniques to increase sales and engagement. Another growing area of interest is sustainability, as companies invest in ethical sourcing methods and eco-friendly packaging to appeal to consumers who care about the environment.

Millennials and Gen Z are two particularly significant demographic groups that are pushing demand for solutions that are novel, transparent, and health-conscious. Sales of cookies have held up well in spite of inflation and growing ingredient costs, indicating strong customer loyalty and the product's ongoing appeal as a comfort meal. The sector is anticipated to continue growing moderately in the future thanks to innovation, clever branding, and adaptability to changing dietary trends and digital consumption patterns.



Key Factors Driving the United States Cookies Market Growth

Urban On-the-Go Breakfast Culture Has Accelerated in Urban Areas



The need for portable breakfast options is driven by changes in metropolitan lifestyles, as time-constrained customers increasingly turn to cookies in place of traditional morning meals. This change in behavior is most noticeable in urban areas on the Northeast and West Coast, where work schedules and commuting patterns place a higher value on convenience than traditional meal plans. As remote work situations lead to flexible eating times that conflate traditional meal boundaries, the concept is gaining traction.

Cookie makers profit by creating breakfast-specific varieties that appeal to health-conscious morning consumers by using whole grains, protein boost, and lower sugar content. In 2025, Oreo product lines will be expanded by Mondelez International to include breakfast-positioned varieties intended for eating in the morning. By transforming cookies from afternoon snacks into acceptable morning options, this strategic repositioning increases the number of occasions for consumption and spurs incremental volume development.



Growth-promoting plant-based fat reformulation



Plant-based fat substitutes that preserve flavor and texture and appeal to customers who care about the environment are the main focus of ingredient innovation. As sustainability concerns impact consumer choices, especially among younger populations in metropolitan marketplaces, this reformulation movement gains momentum. In order to find plant-based fats that provide sensory sensations that are equivalent to those of conventional butter and shortening formulations, manufacturers spend money on research and development.

Due to increased environmental consciousness and a willingness to pay more for sustainable alternatives, the West Coast is leading the way in the adoption of plant-based reformulated products. In keeping with the industry's dedication to sustainable sourcing, Ferrero North America's 2025 product developments include reformulated versions made with plant-based components. As producers find trustworthy sources of plant-based fats while controlling costs and upholding standards for product quality, supply chain considerations become crucial.



Growing Consumer Interest in Portion-Controlled Indulgence Foods



Analysis of consumer behavior shows a fundamental change toward mindful consumption, where guilt-free enjoyment is made possible by portion-controlled formats without sacrificing health objectives. As urban workers look for quick snack options that meet their taste buds and support wellness goals, this trend is picking up speed. The Northeast is at the forefront of this change, with more disposable incomes enabling premium pricing for more compact, nutrient-dense packaging.

In response, food producers have created mini-cookie and single-serve packaging options that provide gratifying experiences within calorie-restricted ranges. In 2025, Campbell Soup Company's Pepperidge Farm introduced limited-edition Holiday Cookie Jar Collections, which included portion-controlled ceramic containers that improved gift attractiveness and encouraged thoughtful consumption. This tactical placement capitalizes on consumers' increasing willingness to spend more for goods that promote lifestyle objectives as opposed to just sating hunger.



Challenges in the United States Cookies Market

Trends in Health-Conscious Consumers:



The US cookie sector is facing mounting pressure to satisfy consumers who are concerned about their health. Products that are vegan, gluten-free, low in sugar, and manufactured with natural or clean-label ingredients are becoming more and more popular. Manufacturers must rework their classic recipes to stay competitive, frequently substituting healthier substitutes like plant-based lipids, almond flour, or coconut sugar for essential ingredients.

These modifications, however, have the potential to drastically change the cookies' flavor, texture, and shelf life, which could have an impact on customer pleasure. Specialty ingredient acquisition is also typically more costly and logistically difficult, particularly for large-scale production. It has become difficult for both new and established businesses to preserve brand identity while balancing taste, cost, and health appeal.



Increasing Ingredient Costs:



One major obstacle facing American cookie makers is the growing cost of raw materials. The price of basic components like wheat, sugar, butter, and cocoa has fluctuated because of things like inflation, labor shortages, climate change, and interruptions in the global supply chain. All phases of production are impacted by these rising expenses, from sourcing ingredients to packaging and delivery. It is not financially viable for many businesses to bear these costs, particularly smaller or regional firms. In a highly competitive market, however, raising product pricing runs the danger of decreasing consumer demand. Some firms reformulate recipes or cut serving sizes to offset losses, but these tactics might undermine brand loyalty. One of the biggest challenges facing the industry is continuing to manage cost pressures while preserving quality and market presence.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered United States



Current Developments in the Industry

JUL 2025: Hershey and Mondelez International collaborated to introduce two novel products: the Reese's Oreo Cup and the Oreo Reese's Cookie. The Oreo Reese's Cookie features traditional Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies that have been topped with Oreo cookie crumbs and Reese's famous peanut buttery cream. Conversely, the Reese's Oreo Cup, which is also decorated with Oreo cookie crumbs, combines milk chocolate with white creme peanut butter cups.

In May 2025, Pillsbury introduced "Pillsbury BIG COOKIES," a range of chilled cookie dough that can be used to make fresh, bakery-style cookies at home. These 'BIG COOKIES' have a rich flavor, bake in just 17-21 minutes, and are more than three times the size of Pillsbury's traditional cookies. Three delicious flavors are added to the mix, and they are all conveniently packaged in six-count packs.

With the launch of Soft Baked cookies in April 2025, Mondelez International, Inc. led its Tate's Bake Shop brand into unknown terrain. For Tate's Bake Shop, a company known for its thin and crispy cookies, this was their debut launch.

Company Analysis: Overviews, Key Person, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Mondelez International Inc.

Ferrero Group

Campbell Soup Company

Girl Scouts of the USA

Mckee Foods Corporation

Grupo Bimbo

General Mills Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

Hostess Brands LLC

Market Segmentations

Ingredient

Chocolate

Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal

Butter

Cream

Ginger

Coconut

Honey

Others

Product

Drop Cookies

Bar Cookies

Molded Cookies

No-Bake Cookies

Ice Box Cookies

Rolled Cookies

Sandwich Cookies

Others

Packaging

Rigid

Flexible

Others

End User

Online Channels

Offline Channels

States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

Washington

New Jersey

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqbk7t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment