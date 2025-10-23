GCC Dark Chocolate Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Nestle, Hershey, Mondelez, Ferrero, Meiji, Bateel, Al-Seedawi Sweets, and AANI & DANI

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Dark Chocolate Market Share Analysis and Size - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC Dark Chocolate Market is expected to reach US$ 3.01 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.52 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.90% from 2025 to 2033

Growing health awareness, the need for premium products, growing disposable incomes, growth in retail channels, and greater awareness of the health benefits of dark chocolate - like its reduced sugar content and antioxidant content - are the key drivers of the GCC dark chocolate market.







Dark chocolate may contain minerals such as copper, magnesium, and iron. Dark chocolate is renowned for its distinctive taste as well as potential health benefits. Flavonoids and other antioxidants contained in it have been associated with various health benefits, including reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and improved cognitive function.



Several factors are propelling the significant growth in the GCC dark chocolate market. Since dark chocolate is highly recognized for its antioxidant properties and potential cardiovascular benefits, growing consumer health awareness is a significant driver. Because of the region's economic growth, individuals now have greater disposable income, and this enables them to buy high-quality products such as dark chocolate.

Consumption of chocolate is also boosted by its cultural value, particularly when presenting it as a gift during celebrations and religious ceremonies. Moreover, product innovation serves different tastes of consumers by providing organic options and unique local flavorings. By distributing dark chocolate more extensively, the growing e-commerce sector also assists the market in thriving.



Growth Drivers for the GCC Dark Chocolate Market

Rising Disposable Incomes



Demand for dark chocolate is projected to increase dramatically in the GCC with increasing disposable incomes. Sustained economic growth in the region boosted consumer purchasing power, allowing them to afford upmarket, indulgent products such as dark chocolate. Individuals with higher discretionary income tend to try out different varieties of dark chocolates, ranging from upscale to craft brands. As discretionary incomes increase, overall demand for dark chocolate also grows.

An increasing demand for healthier, high-quality snacks is fueling the shift in behavior among consumers. Premium chocolates now come at affordable prices, a factor that helps companies cater to more customers and expand the business. The region's increasing need for health-orientated goodies is also a result of greater customer willingness to pay for chocolate with health benefits such as antioxidants and lower sugar levels.



Product Innovation



Product innovation is one of the main drivers driving the GCC dark chocolate market's growth. Companies are constantly launching new and diversified products to suit different tastes and dietary needs as consumer tastes evolve. The launch of NXT by Barry Callebaut in Saudi Arabia in November 2022 is an example of this. Being the first allergen-free, vegan dark and milk chocolate in the region, NXT is a 100% plant-based, dairy-free chocolate that is groundbreaking.

This breakthrough is a manifestation of wider global health and sustainability trends and aligns with the growing demand for plant-based, lactose-free, and allergy-free food products. By introducing such specialty products, chocolate firms can reach niche consumers such as vegans and health-focused consumers, enhancing the popularity and scope of dark chocolate within the GCC. Such continuous innovation enhances customer interaction and advances market diversification.



E-commerce Growth



The GCC dark chocolate market is primarily fueled by the growth of e-commerce, which is revolutionizing the way customers engage with and purchase chocolate brands. Dark chocolate is easier to find now, especially among the tech-conscious, convenience-seeking residents, due to the expansion of online shopping platforms and meal delivery companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the drift towards online shopping, which in turn has prompted companies to invest in digital infrastructure and enhancing the online presence. Two such digital marketing strategies that have raised customer engagement and brand perception are influencer partnerships and sponsored advertising. This has enhanced the range of dark chocolate available from high-end luxuries to handmade products, diversifying the market's base and driving its growth.



Challenges in the GCC Dark Chocolate Market

Supply Chain Issues



In the GCC dark chocolate market, fierce rivalry is a significant obstacle. Due to competition for market share from both domestic and foreign businesses, it is challenging for newcomers to make an impression. Established companies frequently control the market by utilizing marketing power, distribution networks, and brand loyalty. Smaller firms are forced to constantly innovate and differentiate their products due to the pressure from the competition, which raises operating expenses and makes it harder to attract customers.



Intense Competition



Saudi Arabia Dark Chocolate Market



The market for dark chocolate in Saudi Arabia is expanding rapidly due to customers' growing health concern. Health-conscious people prefer dark chocolate because of its alleged health benefits, which include antioxidant qualities and a lower sugar level. The increasing demand for high-end, artisanal dark chocolate products - often flavored with distinctive flavors - is indicative of this change. A robust gifting culture during holidays like Ramadan and Eid, when dark chocolate is a popular choice, also supports the business. Furthermore, consumers can now buy a wide variety of dark chocolate goods online thanks to the growth of e-commerce platforms.



UAE Dark Chocolate Market



Due to a strong gift-giving culture, rising disposable incomes, and growing health consciousness, the dark chocolate market in the United Arab Emirates is expanding significantly. Dark chocolate is becoming more popular among consumers due to its alleged health advantages, including its decreased sugar level and antioxidant qualities.

Demand for high-end, artisanal dark chocolate products - which frequently have distinctive flavors and ethical sourcing - has increased as a result of this change. The market's growth is further supported by the UAE's wealthy customer base and cosmopolitan population. Furthermore, the emergence of e-commerce platforms has improved accessibility, enabling customers to browse a wide variety of dark chocolate products online. The dark chocolate market in the United Arab Emirates is expected to grow steadily with ongoing product innovation and an emphasis on quality.



Oman Dark Chocolate Market



The market for dark chocolate in Oman is expanding gradually due to changing consumer preferences and growing health consciousness. Dark chocolate is becoming more and more popular among consumers because of its alleged health advantages, which include its lower sugar level and antioxidant qualities. The growing demand for high-end, artisanal dark chocolate products - often flavored with distinctive flavors - reflects this change. Dark chocolate is a popular choice for gifts during festive seasons, which further supports the industry.

Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce platforms has improved accessibility, enabling customers to browse a wide variety of dark chocolate products online. The dark chocolate market in Oman is well up for long-term growth with consistent product innovation and an emphasis on quality.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Middle East



Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Nestle S.A.

The Hershey Company

Mondelez International, Inc.

Ferrero Group

Meiji Holdings Co. ltd

Bateel International LLC

Al-Seedawi Sweets Factories Co

AANI & DANI

GCC Dark Chocolate Market Type:

Type

70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

75% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

80% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

90% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

Application

Confectionery

Functional Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Non-Grocery retailers

Others

Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

