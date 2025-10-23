Test Benches Market Size to Surpass USD 2.90 Billion by 2033, at 5.72% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Test Benches Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Test Benches Market S ize was worth USD 1.87 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 2.90 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.72% during 2026-2033.”

The size of the U.S. test benches market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.38% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 0.83 billion. Strong demand for high-precision testing equipment in the automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors is propelling the expansion of the test benches market.

Growing Adoption of Automated, IoT-enabled, and Digital Twin-Integrated Test Benches Across Different Industries Boost Market Growth

The use of sophisticated test benches is being driven by the growing demand for accuracy, effectiveness, and dependability in product validation. Production workflows are optimized, real-time insights are provided, and human error is decreased by automated and Internet of Things-enabled technologies. For complicated items, digital twin integration speeds up time-to-market by improving simulation and prototyping even more. One of the main factors influencing the demand for test benches worldwide is this technological revolution. Test benches are finding great potential as a result of the global transition to clean energy and electrification. To satisfy safety and performance requirements, EV producers require specialized testing methods for batteries, drivetrains, and electrical modules.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

ATEQ Corporation

Teradyne, Inc.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Com-Ten Industries

EFCO Maschinenbau GmbH

ABL Automazione S.r.l.

AMETEK, Inc.

ANDILOG Technologies

Blum-Novotest GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Moog Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz

Kistler Group

MTS Systems

PCE Instruments Americas, Inc.

dSPACE GmbH

Siemens Digital Industries Software

AVL List GmbH

Test Benches Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.87 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 2.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.72% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware and Software)

• By Application (Semiconductor & Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation & Utilities, Oil & Gas and Others)

• By Type (Valve, Force, Torque and Others)

• By Test Stands (Manual and Motorized)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

Hardware led the Test Benches Market with a 55.63% share in 2025E driven by rising demand for durable, precise, and high-performance components that ensure reliability in various testing environments. Software is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 14.56% due to the increasing adoption of automation, IoT connectivity, and data analytics tools enhances monitoring, control, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

By Application

Semiconductor & Electronics dominated the market with a 52.21% share in 2025E due to their crucial role in validating complex circuits, chips, and devices. Automotive & Transportation is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.49% fueled by trends such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technologies, and stringent safety regulations.

By Type

Valve test benches led with a 38.13% share in 2025E owing to their widespread use in oil & gas, power generation, and industrial sectors. Force test benches are the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 8.90% due to the rising applications in aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries where precision and load-bearing capacity validation is vital.

By Test Stands

Manual test stands held 61.78% of the market in 2025E due to their cost-effectiveness, versatility, and adoption among small to mid-sized enterprises. Motorized test stands are growing fastest at a CAGR of 9.20% as industries seek efficiency, automation, and high repeatability.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, North America dominated the Test Benches Market and accounted for 39.56% of revenue share, due to the high focus on innovation, strict safety standards, and quality assurance drive adoption of technologically advanced test benches.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Test Benches Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 6.31% due to rapid industrialization and strong manufacturing activity in automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors.

Recent News:

In March 2025, introduced a new fixture in its double-pulse test portfolio enabling dynamic testing of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor bare chips without soldering.

In April 2025, At NI Connect, Emerson announced hardware and software enhancements including expanded DAQ line (FieldDAQ, CompactDAQ with USB-C), updated connectors, and improved modules for RF test benche.

