I Win Asset Management and eBroker Group Limited Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Win Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Garden Stage Ltd., announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with eBroker Group Limited (stock code: 8036.HK) and Royal Family Office to jointly develop and launch an AI-driven investment fund, the "I Win Growth Global Equity (AI-Enabled) Segregated Portfolio", offering a novel and exotic option for professional investors.

The fund will be jointly managed by I Win Asset Management Limited and Quantsmile (HK) Ltd as co-investment managers. It will be structured as a Cayman Islands Segregated Portfolio long/short equity hedge fund and will leverage eBroker Group Limited's proprietary AI system, eBrAIny, to construct portfolios designed for low volatility and high Sharpe ratio.

Garden Stage is a Hong Kong-based financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of (i) placing and underwriting services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; and (iii) asset management services.

