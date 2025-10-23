Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 6, 2025, after the close of market.

On November 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company’s management team will be holding its quarterly conference call/webcast to discuss the 2025 third quarter results and invites current and prospective investors to join. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed, on a listen-only basis, using this link.

A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.strawberryfieldsreit.com.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company’s portfolio includes 142 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 142 healthcare facilities comprise 130 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.