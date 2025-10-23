Heineken® 0.0 signs global partnership with Premier Padel, marking its debut in the world’s fastest-growing sport

Heineken ® 0.0 becomes Global Beer Partner of Premier Padel from 2026

Heineken® 0.0’s commitment to enhancing quality socialising aligns perfectly with the sport of padel

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® 0.0 announces the expansion of its global sponsorship portfolio with a landmark global partnership with Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour worldwide. The partnership will make Heineken® 0.0 the Global Beer Partner for Premier Padel and establish itself in the world’s fastest-growing sport.

Heineken® 0.0, a champion of quality socializing, will celebrate padel’s vibrant social DNA by activating at Premier Padel’s events starting in 2026. With its refreshing taste and accessibility, Heineken® 0.0 is a natural fit for padel’s established social community and appeal to wellness seekers. In fact, more than 70% of padel players say they play for the social experience and often continue to socialize after matches—frequently over a beer—making this partnership a seamless extension of the sport’s culture.

Bram Westenbrink, Chief Commercial Officer, Heineken®, said: “For Heineken® 0.0, joining the world of padel is about more than the matches on the court, it’s about the community that surrounds it and staying connected with today’s evolving lifestyle needs. More than ever, people are thirsty for in-person experiences, and balance. With that in mind, we are committed to creating exciting and fresh ways to bring people together through our strategic sponsorships like this one. Whether it’s cheering on the pros, playing with new people, keeping a well-balanced routine, or sharing refreshing post-match beers, Heineken® 0.0 and Premier Padel will be serving up a collection of unforgettable shared experiences.”

David Sugden, Chief Executive Officer at Premier Padel, said: “This partnership is a powerful signal and statement that now is padel’s moment. When one of the world’s most iconic and respected brands – Heineken – partners with the world’s leading professional tour, Premier Padel, for its first venture into a new global sport – it underlines the incredible momentum behind our sport, and the Tour. Padel’s global rise is creating fantastic commercial, sporting and fan-focused opportunities, and together with Heineken® 0.0 we’ll continue showcasing just how vibrant, compelling and global this sport has become – and with so much more to come.”

During the 2025 season, the Tour featured 24 tournaments across 16 countries, holdings its first tournament in the US – the world’s most influential sports market. 2026 sees plans to expand the tour to new regions including Asia. The Tour continues to drive the sport’s expansion worldwide – over 600 players from 29 different countries have competed in Premier Padel’s men’s and women’s competitions during 2025 – underlining its role as a platform for international growth, diversity and excellence both on and off the court.

The sponsorship gives Heineken® 0.0 the ability to connect with players and fans inspired by Premier Padel’s top professional game – celebrating the brand’s passion for creating elevated social experiences. And, with availability in over 190 countries, padel players everywhere can always enjoy a consistently refreshing Heineken® 0.0 or Heineken®.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken® N.V. and Heineken® Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken® N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken® Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

About Premier Padel

Premier Padel is the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, founded by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) together with the International Padel Federation (FIP). Launched in 2022, over 500 players from around the world competed in Premier Padel tournaments in its first year and played in some of the most iconic venues in sports history. From 2025, Premier Padel includes 24 tournaments in 16 countries as the tour continues to grow the sport in new territories and in every dimension. As a global brand, Premier Padel also captures the dynamic essence and spirit of padel, with the sport embarking on an exciting new dawn on a global scale driven by the new unified global tour.

