Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports 103% Year-Over-Year Increase in Earnings Per Share

Quarterly Net Interest Margin Surpasses 3% And Is Anticipated to Increase Further in the Fourth Quarter

Continued Strong Growth in Core Deposits and Business Loans

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $25.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, or $0.59 per diluted common share, compared to $27.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $11.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) totaled $26.6 million (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release) and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) totaled $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders totaled $11.5 million and adjusted EPS totaled $0.29 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Third quarter results were marked by strong growth in core deposits and business loans, good progress in diversifying our balance sheet, and continued net interest margin expansion. Our earnings power continues to increase as demonstrated by third quarter pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $53.4 million, an increase of 8% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 79% versus the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Finally, we continue to execute on our growth plan and take advantage of the target-rich environment to hire talented individuals.”

Third Quarter Recruiting and Expansion Update

  • New hires in commercial lending included the following Senior Vice Presidents: Ryan Kent (Director of Commercial Strategic Initiatives; previously with Webster Bank), Elvis Grgurovic (Co-Head of Mid Corporate; previously with Webster Bank), Eric Pelletier (Head of Syndications; previously with Webster Bank), Matt Greene (Mid-Corporate and Specialty Finance vertical; previously with Webster Bank) and Barry Renow (Mid-Corporate and Specialty Finance Vertical; previously with BHI USA).
  • New hires in branch network included the following branch managers: Lisa Reardon (previously with First National Bank of Long Island) and Liz Materia (previously with First National Bank of Long Island).
  • Successfully opened a new branch location on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, and expect to open additional locations in Lakewood, NJ and the North Shore of Long Island in early 2026.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025 included:

  • Total deposits increased $644.3 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $971.9 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • Average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the third quarter increased to 29.9% compared to 29.6% for the prior quarter;
  • The loan to deposit ratio declined to 88.9% at the end of the third quarter compared to 92.6% for the prior quarter;
  • Business loans grew $160.5 million on a linked quarter basis and $409.1 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.01% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter;
  • The efficiency ratio decreased to 53.8% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 55.0% for the prior quarter; and
  • The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.53% at the end of the third quarter.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $103.4 million compared to $98.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $79.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Net Interest Margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.01% compared to 2.98% for the second quarter of 2025 and 2.50% for the third quarter of 2024.

Mr. Lubow commented, “Since the Federal Reserve rate cut in mid-September, the spread between the weighted average rate on loans and deposits has improved by approximately 10 basis points. We anticipate the full quarter impact of this spread improvement to drive continued NIM expansion in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we continue to have a significant loan repricing opportunity that will continue through 2027. Finally, core deposit growth and a continued focus on business loan growth will benefit our NIM over time as we continue to grow customers and hire productive bankers.”

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.37% at September 30, 2025, a 3 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.34% on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2025.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                 
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                
Business loans(2) $3,062,674 6.60%$2,902,170 6.66%$2,653,624 6.82%
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,030,949 4.92  998,677 4.85  934,209 4.65 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4)  3,509,811 4.52  3,693,481 4.48  3,866,931 4.60 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  2,975,474 5.13  3,128,453 5.12  3,281,923 5.25 
Acquisition, development, and construction  139,145 8.04  141,755 8.28  149,299 8.46 
Other loans  7,621 11.14  6,336 11.08  6,058 10.71 
Loans held for investment $10,725,674 5.37%$10,870,872 5.34%$10,892,044 5.40%


_________________________________

(1)WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
(3)Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4)While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

          
(Dollars in millions) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024
Originations Excluding New Lines of Credit $170.6 $227.3 $119.0
Originations Including New Lines of Credit  535.6  450.5  314.5


Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at September 30, 2025 were $12.06 billion, compared to $11.74 billion at June 30, 2025 and $11.42 billion at September 30, 2024.

Brokered deposits were $200.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $200.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $662.2 million at September 30, 2024. Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $508.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $508.0 million at September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $12.2 million during the third quarter of 2025, $11.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, and $7.6 million during the third quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $62.2 million during the third quarter of 2025, $60.3 million during the second quarter of 2025, and $57.7 million during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, adjusted non-interest expense was $62.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, $59.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, and $57.4 million during the third quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “As we have communicated previously, the increase in non-interest expense has been due to significant hires the Company has made as we execute on our growth plan, which is centered around growing core deposits, diversifying our loan portfolio and selectively adding new geographies. In the third quarter of 2025, we continued to grow our commercial banking businesses and branch network and we expect these initiatives to contribute to revenue growth in the years ahead.”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.73% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.72% during the linked quarter and 1.71% during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.72% during the third quarter of 2025, 1.71% during the second quarter of 2025, and 1.70% during the third quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 53.8% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 55.0% during the linked quarter and 65.9% during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of net gain on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.1% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 54.7% during the linked quarter and 65.6% during the third quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $12.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, $10.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, and $4.9 million during the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 31.0%, compared to 26.1% for the second quarter of 2025 and 26.9% for the third quarter of 2024.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $72.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $53.2 million at June 30, 2025 and $49.5 million at September 30, 2024.

Mr. Lubow commented, “When we file our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, we expect to report that the level of criticized assets at September 30, 2025 were lower than the level of criticized assets at June 30, 2025.”

A credit loss provision of $13.3 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss provision of $9.2 million during the second quarter of 2025, and a credit loss provision of $11.6 million during the third quarter of 2024.

Capital Management

Stockholders’ equity increased $21.3 million to $1.45 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2025.

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2025. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the third quarter of 2025.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

Book value per common share was $30.44 at September 30, 2025 compared to $29.95 at June 30, 2025.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $26.81 at September 30, 2025 compared to $26.32 at June 30, 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 23, 2025, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgnebsmd. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf691803ee4544b2cae2b6b287bcc61d2. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgnebsmd.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island. (1)

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in government monetary or fiscal policies and actions may adversely affect our customers, cost of credit and overall result of operations; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, tariffs, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy 
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer 
718-782-6200 extension 5909 



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

     September 30,     June 30,     December 31, 
  2025
 2025
 2024
Assets:            
Cash and due from banks $ 1,715,044  $1,156,754  $1,283,571 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   662,667   703,461   690,693 
Securities held-to-maturity   623,094   625,188   637,339 
Loans held for sale     13,617   22,625 
Loans held for investment, net:         
Business loans (1)   3,062,674   2,902,170   2,726,602 
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment   1,030,949   998,677   952,195 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)   3,509,811   3,693,481   3,820,492 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   2,975,474   3,128,453   3,231,398 
Acquisition, development and construction   139,145   141,755   136,172 
Other loans   7,621   6,336   5,084 
Allowance for credit losses   (94,061)  (93,189)  (88,751)
Total loans held for investment, net   10,631,613   10,777,683   10,783,192 
Premises and fixed assets, net   32,525   33,957   34,858 
Restricted stock   66,989   67,110   69,106 
BOLI   396,904   393,345   290,665 
Goodwill   155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets   3,173   3,409   3,896 
Operating lease assets   45,402   44,717   46,193 
Derivative assets   81,440   90,966   116,496 
Accrued interest receivable   57,048   55,418   55,970 
Other assets   67,247   86,513   162,857 
Total assets $ 14,538,943  $14,207,935  $14,353,258 
Liabilities:            
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $ 3,597,682  $3,432,667  $3,355,829 
Interest-bearing checking   1,094,995   1,029,297   1,079,823 
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   1,721,670   1,923,277   1,927,903 
Money market   4,425,143   4,229,503   4,198,784 
Certificates of deposit   1,138,872   1,080,093   1,069,081 
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   11,978,362   11,694,837   11,631,420 
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits   83,240   45,256   54,715 
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits   5   2   6 
Total mortgage escrow deposits   83,245   45,258   54,721 
FHLBNY advances   508,000   508,000   608,000 
Other short-term borrowings        50,000 
Subordinated debt, net   272,459   272,414   272,325 
Derivative cash collateral   57,260   69,840   112,420 
Operating lease liabilities   48,138   47,559   48,993 
Derivative liabilities   77,637   86,110   108,347 
Other liabilities   61,500   52,911   70,515 
Total liabilities   13,086,601   12,776,929   12,956,741 
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, Series A   116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock   461   461   461 
Additional paid-in capital   622,657   622,660   624,822 
Retained earnings   835,083   820,221   794,526 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes   (33,596)  (37,937)  (45,018)
Unearned equity awards   (11,332)  (13,525)  (7,640)
Treasury stock, at cost   (77,500)  (77,443)  (87,203)
Total stockholders' equity   1,452,342   1,431,006   1,396,517 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,538,943  $14,207,935  $14,353,258 

_________________________________

(1)Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(2)Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

     

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025
 2025 2024 2025
 2024
Interest income:               
Loans $147,756  $145,448 $151,828 $435,909  $442,492 
Securities  11,338   11,353  7,766  34,014   23,553 
Other short-term investments  16,449   10,749  4,645  35,035   18,621 
Total interest income  175,543   167,550  164,239  504,958   484,666 
Interest expense:               
Deposits and escrow  62,950   60,181  74,025  181,205   219,972 
Borrowed funds  8,406   8,354  8,764  25,141   32,494 
Derivative cash collateral  788   918  1,526  2,903   5,244 
Total interest expense  72,144   69,453  84,315  209,249   257,710 
Net interest income  103,399   98,097  79,924  295,709   226,956 
Provision for credit losses  13,294   9,221  11,603  32,141   22,398 
Net interest income after provision  90,105   88,876  68,321  263,568   204,558 
Non-interest income:               
Service charges and other fees  5,209   4,642  4,267  14,494   12,783 
Title fees  126   118  190  342   617 
Loan level derivative income  650   942  132  1,653   1,623 
BOLI income  4,956   4,186  2,606  13,135   7,551 
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans  38   387  19  507   385 
Gain on sale of residential loans  37   50  38  119   142 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  51   83  39  152   (1,219)
Net gain on securities  14   149    163    
(Loss) gain on sale of other assets  (1,117)    2  (1,117)  6,665 
Other  2,247   1,038  338  3,991   1,359 
Total non-interest income  12,211   11,595  7,631  33,439   29,906 
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits  38,344   36,218  36,132  110,213   100,353 
Severance  6   136    218   42 
Occupancy and equipment  8,107   7,729  7,448  23,838   22,225 
Data processing costs  4,798   4,903  4,544  14,495   13,262 
Marketing  1,961   1,756  1,629  5,383   4,763 
Professional services  2,228   2,097  2,036  6,441   6,269 
Federal deposit insurance premiums  1,799   1,692  2,105  5,538   6,594 
Loss on extinguishment of debt       1     454 
Loss due to pension settlement         7,231    
Amortization of other intangible assets  236   235  286  723   878 
Other  4,745   5,533  3,548  13,954   11,094 
Total non-interest expense  62,224   60,299  57,729  188,034   165,934 
Income before taxes  40,092   40,172  18,223  108,973   68,530 
Income tax expense  12,421   10,475  4,896  30,147   19,033 
Net income  27,671   29,697  13,327  78,826   49,497 
Preferred stock dividends  1,822   1,821  1,822  5,465   5,465 
Net income available to common stockholders $25,849  $27,876 $11,505 $73,361  $44,032 
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):               
Basic $0.59  $0.64 $0.29 $1.67  $1.13 
Diluted $0.59  $0.64 $0.29 $1.67  $1.13 
                
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS  43,052,898   43,030,023  38,366,619  43,010,919   38,317,223 


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

 
  At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 
  2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 
Per Share Data:                
Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.59 $0.64 $0.29 $1.67 $1.13 
Cash dividends paid per common share  0.25  0.25  0.25  0.75  0.75 
Book value per common share  30.44  29.95  29.31  30.44  29.31 
Tangible common book value per share(1)  26.81  26.32  25.22  26.81  25.22 
Common shares outstanding  43,889  43,889  39,152  43,889  39,152 
Dividend payout ratio  42.37% 39.06% 86.21% 44.91% 66.37%
                 
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                
Return on average assets  0.77% 0.85% 0.39% 0.75% 0.49%
Return on average equity  7.59  8.28  4.19  7.31  5.24 
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  8.80  9.68  4.70  8.47  6.06 
Net interest margin  3.01  2.98  2.50  2.98  2.37 
Non-interest expense to average assets  1.73  1.72  1.71  1.78  1.63 
Efficiency ratio  53.8  55.0  65.9  57.1  64.6 
Effective tax rate  30.98  26.08  26.87  27.66  27.77 
                 
Balance Sheet Data:                
Average assets $14,426,002 $14,013,592 $13,502,753 $14,074,794 $13,571,710 
Average interest-earning assets  13,638,036  13,195,116  12,734,246  13,267,962  12,791,233 
Average tangible common equity(1)  1,182,158  1,158,738  996,578  1,162,403  981,614 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period(2)  88.9% 92.6% 95.4% 88.9% 95.4%
                 
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated:(3)                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  8.18% 8.22% 7.27%      
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)  8.99  9.05  8.13       
Tier 1 common equity ratio  11.53  11.25  10.16       
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  12.64  12.34  11.28       
Total risk-based capital ratio  16.18  15.84  14.76       
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.29  9.43  8.76       
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio(3)(4)  401  425  487       
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans  0.88  0.86  0.78       
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans  130.54  175.12  172.29       

_________________________________

(1)See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)September 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4)The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The September 30, 2025 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

    

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)

 
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 
        Average       Average       Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                         
Interest-earning assets:                         
Business loans(1) $2,957,434 $50,271 6.74%$2,798,899 $46,593 6.68%$2,609,934 $46,656 7.11%
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,023,844  12,120 4.70  981,138  11,532 4.71  924,150  11,024 4.75 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use  3,591,822  41,712 4.61  3,740,939  42,462 4.55  3,902,220  45,790 4.67 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  3,067,598  40,439 5.23  3,175,062  41,822 5.28  3,297,760  44,804 5.40 
Acquisition, development, and construction  145,902  3,184 8.66  136,154  3,009 8.86  147,875  3,505 9.43 
Other loans  7,515  30 1.58  7,135  30 1.69  4,891  49 3.99 
Securities  1,340,223  11,338 3.36  1,361,383  11,353 3.34  1,493,492  7,766 2.07 
Other short-term investments  1,503,698  16,449 4.34  994,406  10,749 4.34  353,924  4,645 5.22 
Total interest-earning assets  13,638,036  175,543 5.11% 13,195,116  167,550 5.09% 12,734,246  164,239 5.13%
Non-interest-earning assets  787,966       818,476       768,507      
Total assets $14,426,002      $14,013,592      $13,502,753      
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                         
Interest-bearing checking(2) $1,069,761 $5,306 1.97%$943,716 $4,141 1.76%$798,024 $4,635 2.31%
Money market  4,359,512  34,877 3.17  4,174,694  32,818 3.15  3,771,562  36,841 3.89 
Savings(2)  1,821,289  13,273 2.89  1,925,224  14,048 2.93  2,102,282  19,492 3.69 
Certificates of deposit  1,116,152  9,494 3.37  1,075,729  9,174 3.42  1,232,984  13,057 4.21 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,366,714  62,950 2.99  8,119,363  60,181 2.97  7,904,852  74,025 3.73 
FHLBNY advances  508,000  4,104 3.21  508,000  4,053 3.20  528,652  4,455 3.35 
Subordinated debt, net  272,429  4,301 6.26  272,385  4,301 6.33  271,450  4,307 6.31 
Other short-term borrowings  76  1 5.22       131  2 6.07 
Total borrowings  780,505  8,406 4.27  780,385  8,354 4.29  800,233  8,764 4.36 
Derivative cash collateral  63,856  788 4.90  79,188  918 4.65  91,305  1,526 6.65 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,211,075  72,144 3.11% 8,978,936  69,453 3.10% 8,796,390  84,315 3.81%
Non-interest-bearing checking(2)  3,573,448       3,412,215       3,209,502      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  183,627       187,774       223,546      
Total liabilities  12,968,150       12,578,925       12,229,438      
Stockholders' equity  1,457,852       1,434,667       1,273,315      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,426,002      $14,013,592      $13,502,753      
Net interest income    $103,399      $98,097      $79,924   
Net interest rate spread       2.00%      1.99%      1.32%
Net interest margin       3.01%      2.98%      2.50%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(2) $11,940,162 $62,950 2.09%$11,531,578 $60,181 2.09%$11,114,354 $74,025 2.65%

________________________

(1)Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

    
     

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
Asset Quality Detail 2025  2025  2024 
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")         
Business loans(1) $21,005  $18,007  $25,411 
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  2,440   1,642   3,880 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  47,952   32,908   19,509 
Acquisition, development, and construction  657   657   657 
Other loans        6 
Total Non-accrual loans $72,054  $53,214  $49,463 
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $72,054  $53,214  $49,463 
          
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $  $  $ 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $72,054  $53,214  $49,463 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.50%  0.37%  0.36%
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $12,586  $5,405  $4,199 
NCOs / Average loans(2)  0.47%  0.20%  0.15%

______________________

(1)Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

         

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net gain on sale of securities and other assets, severance, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement.  

                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 
  2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                
Reported net income available to common stockholders $25,849  $27,876  $11,505  $73,361  $44,032  
Adjustments to net income(1):                
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  (51)  (83)  (39)  (152)  1,219  
Loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets  1,112   (72)  (2)  1,040   (6,665) 
Severance  6   136      218   42  
Loss on extinguishment of debt        1      454  
Loss due to pension settlement           7,231     
Income tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)  (328)  6   13   (2,559)  1,574  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $26,588  $27,863  $11,478  $79,139  $40,656  
                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.61  $0.64  $0.29  $1.81  $1.04  
Adjusted return on average assets  0.79 % 0.85 % 0.39 % 0.80 % 0.45 %
Adjusted return on average equity  7.80   8.28   4.18   7.84   4.89  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  9.05   9.67   4.69   9.14   5.60  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets  1.72   1.71   1.70   1.70   1.62  
Adjusted efficiency ratio  53.1   54.7   65.6   54.5   65.5  

________________________

(1)Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.


The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2025
  2025
  2024
  2025
  2024
 
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.73 % 1.72 % 1.71 % 1.78 % 1.63 %
Severance               
Loss on extinguishment of debt               
Loss due to pension settlement          (0.07)    
Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.72 % 1.71 % 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.62 %


The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 
  2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)(1)  53.8 % 55.0 % 65.9 % 57.1 % 64.6 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $62,224  $60,299  $57,729  $188,034  $165,934  
Severance  (6)  (136)     (218)  (42) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        (1)     (454) 
Loss due to pension settlement           (7,231)    
Amortization of other intangible assets  (236)  (235)  (286)  (723)  (878) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $61,982  $59,928  $57,442  $179,862  $164,560  
Net interest income - as reported $103,399  $98,097  $79,924  $295,709  $226,956  
Non-interest income - as reported $12,211  $11,595  $7,631  $33,439  $29,906  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  (51)  (83)  (39)  (152)  1,219  
Loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets  1,112   (72)  (2)  1,040   (6,665) 
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $13,272  $11,440  $7,590  $34,327  $24,460  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $116,671  $109,537  $87,514  $330,036  $251,416  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2)  53.1 % 54.7 % 65.6 % 54.5 % 65.5 %

______________________

(1)The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.


The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

           
  September 30, June 30, September 30, 
  2025
 2025
 2024
 
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:          
Total assets $14,538,943  $14,207,935  $13,746,529  
Goodwill  (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets  (3,173)  (3,409)  (4,181) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $14,379,973  $14,048,729  $13,586,551  
           
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:          
Total stockholders' equity $1,452,342  $1,431,006  $1,263,929  
Goodwill  (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets  (3,173)  (3,409)  (4,181) 
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)  1,293,372   1,271,800   1,103,951  
Preferred stock, net  (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,176,803  $1,155,231  $987,382  
           
Common shares outstanding  43,889   43,889   39,152  
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.18 % 8.22 % 7.27 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.99   9.05   8.13  
           
Book value per common share $30.44  $29.95  $29.31  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  26.81   26.32   25.22  



