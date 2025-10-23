Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports 103% Year-Over-Year Increase in Earnings Per Share

Quarterly Net Interest Margin Surpasses 3% And Is Anticipated to Increase Further in the Fourth Quarter

Continued Strong Growth in Core Deposits and Business Loans

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $25.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, or $0.59 per diluted common share, compared to $27.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $11.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) totaled $26.6 million (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release) and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) totaled $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders totaled $11.5 million and adjusted EPS totaled $0.29 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Third quarter results were marked by strong growth in core deposits and business loans, good progress in diversifying our balance sheet, and continued net interest margin expansion. Our earnings power continues to increase as demonstrated by third quarter pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $53.4 million, an increase of 8% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 79% versus the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Finally, we continue to execute on our growth plan and take advantage of the target-rich environment to hire talented individuals.”

Third Quarter Recruiting and Expansion Update

New hires in commercial lending included the following Senior Vice Presidents: Ryan Kent (Director of Commercial Strategic Initiatives; previously with Webster Bank), Elvis Grgurovic (Co-Head of Mid Corporate; previously with Webster Bank), Eric Pelletier (Head of Syndications; previously with Webster Bank), Matt Greene (Mid-Corporate and Specialty Finance vertical; previously with Webster Bank) and Barry Renow (Mid-Corporate and Specialty Finance Vertical; previously with BHI USA).

New hires in branch network included the following branch managers: Lisa Reardon (previously with First National Bank of Long Island) and Liz Materia (previously with First National Bank of Long Island).

Successfully opened a new branch location on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, and expect to open additional locations in Lakewood, NJ and the North Shore of Long Island in early 2026.



Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025 included:

Total deposits increased $644.3 million on a year-over-year basis;

Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $971.9 million on a year-over-year basis;

Average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the third quarter increased to 29.9% compared to 29.6% for the prior quarter;

The loan to deposit ratio declined to 88.9% at the end of the third quarter compared to 92.6% for the prior quarter;

Business loans grew $160.5 million on a linked quarter basis and $409.1 million on a year-over-year basis;

The net interest margin increased to 3.01% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter;

The efficiency ratio decreased to 53.8% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 55.0% for the prior quarter; and

The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.53% at the end of the third quarter.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $103.4 million compared to $98.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $79.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Net Interest Margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.01% compared to 2.98% for the second quarter of 2025 and 2.50% for the third quarter of 2024.

Mr. Lubow commented, “Since the Federal Reserve rate cut in mid-September, the spread between the weighted average rate on loans and deposits has improved by approximately 10 basis points. We anticipate the full quarter impact of this spread improvement to drive continued NIM expansion in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we continue to have a significant loan repricing opportunity that will continue through 2027. Finally, core deposit growth and a continued focus on business loan growth will benefit our NIM over time as we continue to grow customers and hire productive bankers.”

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.37% at September 30, 2025, a 3 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.34% on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2025.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) Loans held for investment balances at period end: Business loans(2) $ 3,062,674 6.60 % $ 2,902,170 6.66 % $ 2,653,624 6.82 % One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment 1,030,949 4.92 998,677 4.85 934,209 4.65 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4) 3,509,811 4.52 3,693,481 4.48 3,866,931 4.60 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 2,975,474 5.13 3,128,453 5.12 3,281,923 5.25 Acquisition, development, and construction 139,145 8.04 141,755 8.28 149,299 8.46 Other loans 7,621 11.14 6,336 11.08 6,058 10.71 Loans held for investment $ 10,725,674 5.37 % $ 10,870,872 5.34 % $ 10,892,044 5.40 %





_________________________________

(1) WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category. (2) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives. (4) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.



Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

(Dollars in millions) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Originations Excluding New Lines of Credit $ 170.6 $ 227.3 $ 119.0 Originations Including New Lines of Credit 535.6 450.5 314.5



Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at September 30, 2025 were $12.06 billion, compared to $11.74 billion at June 30, 2025 and $11.42 billion at September 30, 2024.

Brokered deposits were $200.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $200.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $662.2 million at September 30, 2024. Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $508.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $508.0 million at September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $12.2 million during the third quarter of 2025, $11.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, and $7.6 million during the third quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $62.2 million during the third quarter of 2025, $60.3 million during the second quarter of 2025, and $57.7 million during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, adjusted non-interest expense was $62.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, $59.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, and $57.4 million during the third quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “As we have communicated previously, the increase in non-interest expense has been due to significant hires the Company has made as we execute on our growth plan, which is centered around growing core deposits, diversifying our loan portfolio and selectively adding new geographies. In the third quarter of 2025, we continued to grow our commercial banking businesses and branch network and we expect these initiatives to contribute to revenue growth in the years ahead.”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.73% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.72% during the linked quarter and 1.71% during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.72% during the third quarter of 2025, 1.71% during the second quarter of 2025, and 1.70% during the third quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 53.8% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 55.0% during the linked quarter and 65.9% during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of net gain on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.1% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 54.7% during the linked quarter and 65.6% during the third quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $12.4 million during the third quarter of 2025, $10.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, and $4.9 million during the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 31.0%, compared to 26.1% for the second quarter of 2025 and 26.9% for the third quarter of 2024.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $72.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $53.2 million at June 30, 2025 and $49.5 million at September 30, 2024.

Mr. Lubow commented, “When we file our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, we expect to report that the level of criticized assets at September 30, 2025 were lower than the level of criticized assets at June 30, 2025.”

A credit loss provision of $13.3 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss provision of $9.2 million during the second quarter of 2025, and a credit loss provision of $11.6 million during the third quarter of 2024.

Capital Management

Stockholders’ equity increased $21.3 million to $1.45 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2025.

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2025. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the third quarter of 2025.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

Book value per common share was $30.44 at September 30, 2025 compared to $29.95 at June 30, 2025.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $26.81 at September 30, 2025 compared to $26.32 at June 30, 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands)



September 30, June 30, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 1,715,044 $ 1,156,754 $ 1,283,571 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 662,667 703,461 690,693 Securities held-to-maturity 623,094 625,188 637,339 Loans held for sale — 13,617 22,625 Loans held for investment, net: Business loans (1) 3,062,674 2,902,170 2,726,602 One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment 1,030,949 998,677 952,195 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3) 3,509,811 3,693,481 3,820,492 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 2,975,474 3,128,453 3,231,398 Acquisition, development and construction 139,145 141,755 136,172 Other loans 7,621 6,336 5,084 Allowance for credit losses (94,061 ) (93,189 ) (88,751 ) Total loans held for investment, net 10,631,613 10,777,683 10,783,192 Premises and fixed assets, net 32,525 33,957 34,858 Restricted stock 66,989 67,110 69,106 BOLI 396,904 393,345 290,665 Goodwill 155,797 155,797 155,797 Other intangible assets 3,173 3,409 3,896 Operating lease assets 45,402 44,717 46,193 Derivative assets 81,440 90,966 116,496 Accrued interest receivable 57,048 55,418 55,970 Other assets 67,247 86,513 162,857 Total assets $ 14,538,943 $ 14,207,935 $ 14,353,258 Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $ 3,597,682 $ 3,432,667 $ 3,355,829 Interest-bearing checking 1,094,995 1,029,297 1,079,823 Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 1,721,670 1,923,277 1,927,903 Money market 4,425,143 4,229,503 4,198,784 Certificates of deposit 1,138,872 1,080,093 1,069,081 Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 11,978,362 11,694,837 11,631,420 Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 83,240 45,256 54,715 Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 5 2 6 Total mortgage escrow deposits 83,245 45,258 54,721 FHLBNY advances 508,000 508,000 608,000 Other short-term borrowings — — 50,000 Subordinated debt, net 272,459 272,414 272,325 Derivative cash collateral 57,260 69,840 112,420 Operating lease liabilities 48,138 47,559 48,993 Derivative liabilities 77,637 86,110 108,347 Other liabilities 61,500 52,911 70,515 Total liabilities 13,086,601 12,776,929 12,956,741 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, Series A 116,569 116,569 116,569 Common stock 461 461 461 Additional paid-in capital 622,657 622,660 624,822 Retained earnings 835,083 820,221 794,526 Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes (33,596 ) (37,937 ) (45,018 ) Unearned equity awards (11,332 ) (13,525 ) (7,640 ) Treasury stock, at cost (77,500 ) (77,443 ) (87,203 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,452,342 1,431,006 1,396,517 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,538,943 $ 14,207,935 $ 14,353,258

_________________________________

(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. (2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives. (3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025 2024 2025

2024

Interest income: Loans $ 147,756 $ 145,448 $ 151,828 $ 435,909 $ 442,492 Securities 11,338 11,353 7,766 34,014 23,553 Other short-term investments 16,449 10,749 4,645 35,035 18,621 Total interest income 175,543 167,550 164,239 504,958 484,666 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 62,950 60,181 74,025 181,205 219,972 Borrowed funds 8,406 8,354 8,764 25,141 32,494 Derivative cash collateral 788 918 1,526 2,903 5,244 Total interest expense 72,144 69,453 84,315 209,249 257,710 Net interest income 103,399 98,097 79,924 295,709 226,956 Provision for credit losses 13,294 9,221 11,603 32,141 22,398 Net interest income after provision 90,105 88,876 68,321 263,568 204,558 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 5,209 4,642 4,267 14,494 12,783 Title fees 126 118 190 342 617 Loan level derivative income 650 942 132 1,653 1,623 BOLI income 4,956 4,186 2,606 13,135 7,551 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 38 387 19 507 385 Gain on sale of residential loans 37 50 38 119 142 Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale 51 83 39 152 (1,219 ) Net gain on securities 14 149 — 163 — (Loss) gain on sale of other assets (1,117 ) — 2 (1,117 ) 6,665 Other 2,247 1,038 338 3,991 1,359 Total non-interest income 12,211 11,595 7,631 33,439 29,906 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 38,344 36,218 36,132 110,213 100,353 Severance 6 136 — 218 42 Occupancy and equipment 8,107 7,729 7,448 23,838 22,225 Data processing costs 4,798 4,903 4,544 14,495 13,262 Marketing 1,961 1,756 1,629 5,383 4,763 Professional services 2,228 2,097 2,036 6,441 6,269 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,799 1,692 2,105 5,538 6,594 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1 — 454 Loss due to pension settlement — — — 7,231 — Amortization of other intangible assets 236 235 286 723 878 Other 4,745 5,533 3,548 13,954 11,094 Total non-interest expense 62,224 60,299 57,729 188,034 165,934 Income before taxes 40,092 40,172 18,223 108,973 68,530 Income tax expense 12,421 10,475 4,896 30,147 19,033 Net income 27,671 29,697 13,327 78,826 49,497 Preferred stock dividends 1,822 1,821 1,822 5,465 5,465 Net income available to common stockholders $ 25,849 $ 27,876 $ 11,505 $ 73,361 $ 44,032 Earnings per common share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.29 $ 1.67 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.29 $ 1.67 $ 1.13 Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS 43,052,898 43,030,023 38,366,619 43,010,919 38,317,223





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.29 $ 1.67 $ 1.13 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.75 0.75 Book value per common share 30.44 29.95 29.31 30.44 29.31 Tangible common book value per share(1) 26.81 26.32 25.22 26.81 25.22 Common shares outstanding 43,889 43,889 39,152 43,889 39,152 Dividend payout ratio 42.37 % 39.06 % 86.21 % 44.91 % 66.37 % Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.77 % 0.85 % 0.39 % 0.75 % 0.49 % Return on average equity 7.59 8.28 4.19 7.31 5.24 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 8.80 9.68 4.70 8.47 6.06 Net interest margin 3.01 2.98 2.50 2.98 2.37 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.73 1.72 1.71 1.78 1.63 Efficiency ratio 53.8 55.0 65.9 57.1 64.6 Effective tax rate 30.98 26.08 26.87 27.66 27.77 Balance Sheet Data: Average assets $ 14,426,002 $ 14,013,592 $ 13,502,753 $ 14,074,794 $ 13,571,710 Average interest-earning assets 13,638,036 13,195,116 12,734,246 13,267,962 12,791,233 Average tangible common equity(1) 1,182,158 1,158,738 996,578 1,162,403 981,614 Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period(2) 88.9 % 92.6 % 95.4 % 88.9 % 95.4 % Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3) Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.18 % 8.22 % 7.27 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.99 9.05 8.13 Tier 1 common equity ratio 11.53 11.25 10.16 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.64 12.34 11.28 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.18 15.84 14.76 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.29 9.43 8.76 Consolidated CRE concentration ratio(3)(4) 401 425 487 Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans 0.88 0.86 0.78 Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans 130.54 175.12 172.29

_________________________________

(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets. (2) Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally. (3) September 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports. (4) The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The September 30, 2025 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Business loans(1) $ 2,957,434 $ 50,271 6.74 % $ 2,798,899 $ 46,593 6.68 % $ 2,609,934 $ 46,656 7.11 % One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment 1,023,844 12,120 4.70 981,138 11,532 4.71 924,150 11,024 4.75 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use 3,591,822 41,712 4.61 3,740,939 42,462 4.55 3,902,220 45,790 4.67 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,067,598 40,439 5.23 3,175,062 41,822 5.28 3,297,760 44,804 5.40 Acquisition, development, and construction 145,902 3,184 8.66 136,154 3,009 8.86 147,875 3,505 9.43 Other loans 7,515 30 1.58 7,135 30 1.69 4,891 49 3.99 Securities 1,340,223 11,338 3.36 1,361,383 11,353 3.34 1,493,492 7,766 2.07 Other short-term investments 1,503,698 16,449 4.34 994,406 10,749 4.34 353,924 4,645 5.22 Total interest-earning assets 13,638,036 175,543 5.11 % 13,195,116 167,550 5.09 % 12,734,246 164,239 5.13 % Non-interest-earning assets 787,966 818,476 768,507 Total assets $ 14,426,002 $ 14,013,592 $ 13,502,753 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking(2) $ 1,069,761 $ 5,306 1.97 % $ 943,716 $ 4,141 1.76 % $ 798,024 $ 4,635 2.31 % Money market 4,359,512 34,877 3.17 4,174,694 32,818 3.15 3,771,562 36,841 3.89 Savings(2) 1,821,289 13,273 2.89 1,925,224 14,048 2.93 2,102,282 19,492 3.69 Certificates of deposit 1,116,152 9,494 3.37 1,075,729 9,174 3.42 1,232,984 13,057 4.21 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,366,714 62,950 2.99 8,119,363 60,181 2.97 7,904,852 74,025 3.73 FHLBNY advances 508,000 4,104 3.21 508,000 4,053 3.20 528,652 4,455 3.35 Subordinated debt, net 272,429 4,301 6.26 272,385 4,301 6.33 271,450 4,307 6.31 Other short-term borrowings 76 1 5.22 — — — 131 2 6.07 Total borrowings 780,505 8,406 4.27 780,385 8,354 4.29 800,233 8,764 4.36 Derivative cash collateral 63,856 788 4.90 79,188 918 4.65 91,305 1,526 6.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,211,075 72,144 3.11 % 8,978,936 69,453 3.10 % 8,796,390 84,315 3.81 % Non-interest-bearing checking(2) 3,573,448 3,412,215 3,209,502 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 183,627 187,774 223,546 Total liabilities 12,968,150 12,578,925 12,229,438 Stockholders' equity 1,457,852 1,434,667 1,273,315 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,426,002 $ 14,013,592 $ 13,502,753 Net interest income $ 103,399 $ 98,097 $ 79,924 Net interest rate spread 2.00 % 1.99 % 1.32 % Net interest margin 3.01 % 2.98 % 2.50 % Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(2) $ 11,940,162 $ 62,950 2.09 % $ 11,531,578 $ 60,181 2.09 % $ 11,114,354 $ 74,025 2.65 %

________________________

(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans. (2) Includes mortgage escrow deposits.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands) At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Asset Quality Detail 2025 2025 2024 Non-performing loans ("NPLs") Business loans(1) $ 21,005 $ 18,007 $ 25,411 One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment 2,440 1,642 3,880 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use — — — Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 47,952 32,908 19,509 Acquisition, development, and construction 657 657 657 Other loans — — 6 Total Non-accrual loans $ 72,054 $ 53,214 $ 49,463 Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 72,054 $ 53,214 $ 49,463 Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $ — $ — $ — NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 72,054 $ 53,214 $ 49,463 NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets 0.50 % 0.37 % 0.36 % Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $ 12,586 $ 5,405 $ 4,199 NCOs / Average loans(2) 0.47 % 0.20 % 0.15 %

______________________

(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans. (2) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net gain on sale of securities and other assets, severance, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 25,849 $ 27,876 $ 11,505 $ 73,361 $ 44,032 Adjustments to net income(1): Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale (51 ) (83 ) (39 ) (152 ) 1,219 Loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets 1,112 (72 ) (2 ) 1,040 (6,665 ) Severance 6 136 — 218 42 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1 — 454 Loss due to pension settlement — — — 7,231 — Income tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (328 ) 6 13 (2,559 ) 1,574 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 26,588 $ 27,863 $ 11,478 $ 79,139 $ 40,656 Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above) Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 0.29 $ 1.81 $ 1.04 Adjusted return on average assets 0.79 % 0.85 % 0.39 % 0.80 % 0.45 % Adjusted return on average equity 7.80 8.28 4.18 7.84 4.89 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 9.05 9.67 4.69 9.14 5.60 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.72 1.71 1.70 1.70 1.62 Adjusted efficiency ratio 53.1 54.7 65.6 54.5 65.5

________________________

(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.



The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.73 % 1.72 % 1.71 % 1.78 % 1.63 % Severance — — — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — Loss due to pension settlement — — — (0.07 ) — Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.72 % 1.71 % 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.62 %



The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)(1) 53.8 % 55.0 % 65.9 % 57.1 % 64.6 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 62,224 $ 60,299 $ 57,729 $ 188,034 $ 165,934 Severance (6 ) (136 ) — (218 ) (42 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (1 ) — (454 ) Loss due to pension settlement — — — (7,231 ) — Amortization of other intangible assets (236 ) (235 ) (286 ) (723 ) (878 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 61,982 $ 59,928 $ 57,442 $ 179,862 $ 164,560 Net interest income - as reported $ 103,399 $ 98,097 $ 79,924 $ 295,709 $ 226,956 Non-interest income - as reported $ 12,211 $ 11,595 $ 7,631 $ 33,439 $ 29,906 Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale (51 ) (83 ) (39 ) (152 ) 1,219 Loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets 1,112 (72 ) (2 ) 1,040 (6,665 ) Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 13,272 $ 11,440 $ 7,590 $ 34,327 $ 24,460 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 116,671 $ 109,537 $ 87,514 $ 330,036 $ 251,416 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2) 53.1 % 54.7 % 65.6 % 54.5 % 65.5 %

______________________

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income. (2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.





The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

Reconciliation of Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 14,538,943 $ 14,207,935 $ 13,746,529 Goodwill (155,797 ) (155,797 ) (155,797 ) Other intangible assets (3,173 ) (3,409 ) (4,181 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,379,973 $ 14,048,729 $ 13,586,551 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,452,342 $ 1,431,006 $ 1,263,929 Goodwill (155,797 ) (155,797 ) (155,797 ) Other intangible assets (3,173 ) (3,409 ) (4,181 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) 1,293,372 1,271,800 1,103,951 Preferred stock, net (116,569 ) (116,569 ) (116,569 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,176,803 $ 1,155,231 $ 987,382 Common shares outstanding 43,889 43,889 39,152 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.18 % 8.22 % 7.27 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.99 9.05 8.13 Book value per common share $ 30.44 $ 29.95 $ 29.31 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 26.81 26.32 25.22



