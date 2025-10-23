Raymour & Flanigan and Bread Financial Sign Long-Term Agreement to Launch New Financing Program

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymour & Flanigan, a leading furniture and mattress retailer, today announced a new long-term agreement with Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, to launch a private label credit program. Set to launch late this year, the program will provide qualified customers with more convenient, flexible ways to buy what they love at their convenience.

The program will offer seamless financing solutions that integrate directly into Raymour & Flanigan’s platforms, supporting the company's long-standing commitment to exceptional customer service and continuous evolution, making home furnishings more accessible to a wider range of customers. Bread Financial will also collaborate with Raymour & Flanigan to leverage data-driven insights that continually enhance the customer experience across channels.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, so finding a likeminded consumer financing provider that shares our deep commitment to enhancing our customers’ experiences before, during and after their purchase was essential,” said Guy Demascole, director of payment solutions at Raymour & Flanigan. “Bread Financial’s flexible payment options align with our vision to make it easier for customers to create homes they love, while strengthening our long-standing promise to deliver comfort, quality, and exceptional service.”

“We’re excited to work with Raymour & Flanigan to put their customers at the center of this new financing program,” said Val Greer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Bread Financial. “It is designed to deliver immediate value and flexibility to shoppers, creating a more accessible and seamless experience. By pairing this program with Raymour & Flanigan’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, the result is a powerful combination that truly provides differentiated value to its loyal customers.”

