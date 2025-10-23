Blubird Partners with Own. App to Strengthen Web3 Project Growth and Engagement

Austin, TX, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Own. App, a creator-first social platform that gives users full control over their content, audience and earnings through decentralized infrastructure and transparent analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with Blubird, an all-in-one SaaS platform that simplifies and automates funding, cap table management, and token deployment for Web3 startups and traditional projects.

As part of the partnership, Own. App will subscribe to Blubird’s suite of tokenization and management tools, cap table management, smart contract deployment and other Web3 functionalities. In turn, Blubird will integrate Own. App’s community engagement features into its ecosystem, serving as the community interaction layer and using gamified features to drive participation across Blubird-powered projects. Together, the companies will explore opportunities to embed Own. App within Blubird’s Investor Portal and Hypengine, including visibility in the “Gem Field” discovery section to drive growth and incentive programs for projects. By leveraging Own. App’s modular design, Blubird-powered projects will be able to easily launch quests, airdrops, and community campaigns, enabling deeper participation for both founders and investors.

“At Own. App, our mission is to make Web3 adoption simple and meaningful by giving creators the tools to own their audience, control their growth, and directly monetize their work,” said Amir Kaltak, CEO of Own. App. “Blubird shares that vision of empowering ownership and accessibility. Together, we’re combining technical infrastructure with community engagement to help the next generation of founders, investors, and creators thrive in Web3.”

“For Blubird, this partnership is about more than tool integration — it’s about creating a complete environment where Web3 projects can launch, grow, and sustain vibrant communities,” said Corey Billington, CEO of Blubird. “By combining our infrastructure with Own. App’s engagement tools, we’re giving our ecosystem new opportunities for visibility, interaction, and long-term growth.”



Own. App aims to be the answer to a lot of today’s social networking limits by removing follower-count barriers to discovery and ensuring fair monetization to put creators, not platforms, in control of their growth and income. On Own. App, content discovery runs on real-time weekly charts that reset, allowing any creator to go viral instantly without an existing following. Creators keep 100 percent ownership of their work, with monetization options that include Tipping & Coins, AI Own. App Shops, Sponsorships & Ads, Content Licensing and Own. App Creator Fund. The Own. App Creator Fund rewards both creators and fans in $OWN tokens for engagement actions such as likes, comments, shares and rankings, with instant, transparent payouts.



Own. App has held strong momentum since launching its public beta in June 2025 after a VIP waitlist of over 60,000 sign-ups. Strategic partnerships include WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski as a strategic advisor, and Ubuntu Tribe to grow creator opportunities in Africa. Own. App's experienced leadership team includes Sarah Mick, co-creator of Tinder and Bumble, as Chief Creative Officer, alongside founders with deep Web3 and consumer app expertise.

To stay updated on partnerships and to learn more about Own. App, visit their website and follow them on X.

About Blubird:

Blubird is building the global ecosystem for tokenized assets and digital equity. Since 2021, the company has developed a comprehensive suite that connects issuers, investors, and institutions through seamless, compliance-first tokenization workflows. From funding and cap table management to real-world asset digitization and investor onboarding, Blubird creates the end-to-end environment where traditional enterprises and Web3 innovators converge.



About Own.App

Own. App is a blockchain-based social media platform that empowers creators and users through true content ownership and transparent monetization. Built on the Own. App proprietary NetherNet Protocol and its BASE L2 powered $OWN Token, Own. App enables seamless, secure interactions and rewards users with cash revenues and $OWN Tokens based on engagement. The platform supports diverse content formats and offers creators multiple monetization options, including tipping and brand partnerships. Own. App’s mission is to redefine the creator economy by putting control and earnings back into the hands of users worldwide.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.