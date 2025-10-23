Regarding the income level of the Networks segment's distribution services for 2026

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that, pursuant to the Methodology for determining the regulated prices in the natural gas sector (link in Lithuanian), on 23 October 2026, National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) adopted the resolution on the price cap for natural gas distribution services and other regulatory components of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) for 2026 (link in Lithuanian).
To remind, on 17 October 2025 the resolution on the price caps for electricity distribution services of ESO and other regulatory components for 2026 has been established (link).
Income level of distribution services and other regulatory components for 2026
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change, %
|Total
|Income cap
|EURm
|433.0
|378.7
|54.4
|14.4 %
|RAB1
|EURm
|1,906.5
|1 794.9
|111.6
|6.2 %
|WACC2
|%
|5.74
|5.79
|(0.05 p. p.)
|n/a
|D&A (regulatory)
|EURm
|109.5
|99.6
|9.9
|10.0 %
|Additional tariff component
|EURm
|51.8
|37.5
|14.3
|38.1 %
|Electricity distribution
|Income cap
|EURm
|376.9
|321.6
|55.3
|17.2 %
|RAB1
|EURm
|1,655.1
|1,540.5
|114.6
|7.4 %
|WACC2
|%
|5.77
|5.82
|(0.05 p. p.)
|n/a
|D&A (regulatory)
|EURm
|97.8
|88.6
|9.2
|10.4 %
|Additional tariff component
|EURm
|51.8
|37.5
|14.3
|38.1 %
|Natural gas distribution
|Income cap
|EURm
|56.1
|57.1
|(0.9)
|(1.6 %)
|RAB1
|EURm
|251.4
|254.4
|(3.0)
|(1.2 %)
|WACC
|%
|5.6
|5.6
|(0.08 p. p.)
|n/a
|D&A (regulatory)
|EURm
|11.7
|11.0
|0.7
|6.7 %
1. Regulated asset base (RAB) at the beginning of the period.
2. Weighted average cost of capital (WACC).
NERC has established the total allowed income cap for ESO’s electricity and natural gas distribution services at EUR 433.0 million for 2026. It is 14.4% higher compared to the income level set for the year 2025 (EUR 378.7 million). The changes in income cap were driven by the following:
- higher investments in the network, as outlined in the 10-year Investment Plan, resulting in an increased additional tariff component, return on investment, and depreciation and amortisation;
- lower temporary regulatory differences, due to its higher return in 2025.
The information provided in this notice does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt