Regarding the income level of the Networks segment's distribution services for 2026

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that, pursuant to the Methodology for determining the regulated prices in the natural gas sector (link in Lithuanian), on 23 October 2026, National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) adopted the resolution on the price cap for natural gas distribution services and other regulatory components of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) for 2026 (link in Lithuanian).

To remind, on 17 October 2025 the resolution on the price caps for electricity distribution services of ESO and other regulatory components for 2026 has been established (link).

Income level of distribution services and other regulatory components for 2026

2026 2025 Change Change, % Total Income cap EURm 433.0 378.7 54.4 14.4 % RAB1 EURm 1,906.5 1 794.9 111.6 6.2 % WACC2 % 5.74 5.79 (0.05 p. p.) n/a D&A (regulatory) EURm 109.5 99.6 9.9 10.0 % Additional tariff component EURm 51.8 37.5 14.3 38.1 % Electricity distribution Income cap EURm 376.9 321.6 55.3 17.2 % RAB1 EURm 1,655.1 1,540.5 114.6 7.4 % WACC2 % 5.77 5.82 (0.05 p. p.) n/a D&A (regulatory) EURm 97.8 88.6 9.2 10.4 % Additional tariff component EURm 51.8 37.5 14.3 38.1 % Natural gas distribution Income cap EURm 56.1 57.1 (0.9) (1.6 %) RAB1 EURm 251.4 254.4 (3.0) (1.2 %) WACC % 5.6 5.6 (0.08 p. p.) n/a D&A (regulatory) EURm 11.7 11.0 0.7 6.7 %

1. Regulated asset base (RAB) at the beginning of the period.

2. Weighted average cost of capital (WACC).

NERC has established the total allowed income cap for ESO’s electricity and natural gas distribution services at EUR 433.0 million for 2026. It is 14.4% higher compared to the income level set for the year 2025 (EUR 378.7 million). The changes in income cap were driven by the following:

higher investments in the network, as outlined in the 10-year Investment Plan, resulting in an increased additional tariff component, return on investment, and depreciation and amortisation; lower temporary regulatory differences, due to its higher return in 2025.

The information provided in this notice does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

For additional information, please contact:



Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt



Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt