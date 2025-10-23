iBio to Participate in the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place November 10–12, 2025 in Boston.

Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of iBio, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s continued development in becoming a clinical-stage biotechnology company and to highlight its progress across iBio’s next-generation obesity pipeline. Dr. Brenner will also outline how the Company’s differentiated antibody programs are designed to complement existing obesity therapies and create long-term value through innovation and scientific leadership.

Felipe Duran, iBio’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available with Dr. Brenner for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A livestream of the event can be accessed here. A link to access the replay will be posted on the Investor section of the iBio website.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Corporate Contact:

iBio, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@ibioinc.com

Media Contacts:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604